Still shopping? We found 14 Amazon tech deals that are still available

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Another Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, has come and gone and we're still reeling from all the deals. From ultra-chic fashion finds to beauty must-haves, so many of our favorite products were on sale, and we were quick to add them to our carts.

But if you missed out on the fun (or are still just in the shopping mood), don't worry. Amazon has plenty of post-Prime Day deals that you can still shop — including some on the hottest tech items. If you were debating grabbing a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro but thought you missed your opportunity, you'll be happy to hear that you can still get them for their Prime Day price! Or, you can shop TVs, smart tech and more for equally impressive discounts.

Here, we're sharing some of the best post-Prime Day tech deals that you can still shop.

Prime Day headphone and earbud deals still available

For less than $30, you can upgrade your headphones to this top-rated pair. The wireless earbuds have more than 39,800 raving five-star reviews from shoppers who say that they provide high-quality sound at an affordable price.

According to the brand, these wireless headphones feature a "pillow soft" memory foam earmuff, adjustable padded headband and long-lasting battery life, making them the perfect choice for someone who's looking for a quality option that's both comfortable and affordable. Plus, if you're ever running low on battery, but don't have time to charge, you can switch to wired mode to keep listening.

TODAY readers couldn't get enough of the Prime Day deal on AirPods this year. But if you didn't add a pair to your cart during the event, we have good news: They're still marked down to their Prime Day price of just under $170. This model of the popular earbuds is said to be sweat- and water-resistant and features active noise cancellation, so you can tune out the outside world and enjoy your music.

The over-ear version of Apple's AirPods has been all over TikTok recently, and right now you can grab them for a discount. While every colorway is currently marked down on Amazon, the Pink version is offered at the highest discount (20%). Like the above headphones, these ones feature active noise cancellation and a transparency mode.

Prime Day TV and accessory deals still available

The Fire TV Stick was another must-have item this Prime Day, and you can still save on the item. According to the brand, it allows you to access a ton of streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu and more. Can't find what you're looking for? You can simply ask Alexa to search for you!

This streaming stick from Roku is also on sale right now — it's marked down by 42%! It's designed to be simple to set up and easy to use thanks to its voice control functionality.

Upgrade your watching experience with this Amazon TV. It's designed to deliver 4K Ultra HD entertainment and brilliant picture quality, so movies and TV shows look crystal clear. It has the Fire TV experience built-in so you won't need any other device to access all your favorite streaming apps.

For outdoor movie nights or gaming sessions, this mini projector allows you to display content from your phone, laptop and more on an empty wall in your home. According to the brand, it has upgraded noise reduction technology, so you won't get distracted from what you're watching.

More Prime Day tech deals still available

Say goodbye to all those unsightly cords on your nightstand. This three-in-one charging pad has space for your iPhone, Appl eWatch and AirPods, so you can charge them all at once without having to deal with separate chargers and cords.

You can add a soundtrack to all your favorite summer activities with this portable speaker. The small device is said to deliver "surprisingly rich audio," and has a clip, so you can attach it to your bag or belt to play your favorite tunes while hiking, lounging and more.

You'll never run out of juice again when you have this portable power bank in your bag. It's made to work with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and more devices, and has two USB ports so you can charge more than one at a time. Quickly recharge the device via a wall plug or use the solar power feature to keep fully charged while on camping trips or vacations.

Google's Nest Thermostat is designed to help you save energy while keeping your home feeling comfortable. The programmable device is made to turn itself down when you leave the house, so you don't waste energy on AC or heat when no one's home. You can also control it from your phone to set the ideal temperature for when you get back.

Don't miss your chance to score Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for nearly 20% off. According to the brand, it has a long-lasting battery life, expandable storage and is built to be durable to survive life's many little accidents.

There are a number of other Samsung devices that are on sale post-Prime Day, including this smartwatch. It allows you to record workouts, learn info about your body composition, track sleep and more right from your wrist.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!