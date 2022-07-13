Need some shopping inspiration? Here's what TODAY readers are buying this Prime Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2022, an event created by Amazon, has come and gone, and there are less than 24 hours left to take advantage of all the amazing deals (don't worry, there are still plenty to shop).

So for anyone who is in need of some Prime Day shopping inspiration, we're giving you a peek at the items that TODAY readers couldn't get enough of yesterday. It's clear that many people were on the hunt for amazing deals from top brands, with AirPods, Olaplex products and Amazon gadgets standing out as some of the top items that shoppers were adding to their cart on Day 1.

From a frizz-fighting hair treatment to a smart TV device that’s at its lowest price ever, here are the deals that everyone is shopping this Prime Day.

Bestselling Prime Day tech deals

While there are plenty of Amazon deals on smart TVs right now, you don't have to spend a ton of money to upgrade your setup. You can simply add Amazon's Fire TV Stick to your current model to gain access to all your favorite streaming apps and channels. The Lite version of the device is currently marked down to just $12 — its lowest-ever Amazon price, according to the price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

If you love reading on the go, but hate carrying around a heavy book bag, it may be time to make the switch to a Kindle. And this is the perfect opportunity to do so, because the bestselling gadget is currently at its lowest-ever Amazon price, according to CamelCamelCamel. The waterproof device features a glare-free display and a long-lasting battery life (it's said to last up to 10 weeks on a single charge).

Apple's AirPods Pro are more than 30% off for Prime Day, so we're not surprised that everyone wanted to grab a pair. The popular model features active noise cancellation and comes with three sizes of soft, silicone tips so you can customize the fit.

Bestselling Prime Day beauty deals

Packed with avocado oil and omega 3s, this popular treatment is said to quickly absorb into hair and transform its texture, so your strands go from frizzy and dry to silky smooth in a flash.

This frizz-fighting treatment from Color Wow promises to make your hair “jaw-droppingly smooth,” and you can get it for 30% off for Prime Day. The formula promises to create a water-resistant barrier on hair, protecting your strands from water and humidity (and the frizz that comes with it).

It’s not hard to see why people were so enamored with this bestselling electric toothbrush. According to the brand, it has an ultra-powerful motor to give your teeth a complete clean. It also has a whitening mode that’s designed to help dissolve surface stains to make your pearly whites shine.

We're all for a beauty product that works its magic while we're sleeping, and this one from Laneige is made to be applied before bed so you wake up with softer, more hydrated lips. One Shop TODAY editor said that she's tried nearly every chapstick out there, but nothing shows results like this mask. "If I forget to put it on before I go to sleep, I'll even swipe it on while I'm getting ready to go out and take it off before I walk out the door. It works for me even when I'm desperate for a quick fix."

Bestselling Prime Day fashion deals

Hurry! You don't have long to save on these popular sunglasses. They're currently marked down by nearly 40% as one of Amazon's limited-time lightning deals, so you'll want to add them to your cart ASAP. Available in 18 different frame and lens colors, they're not just a stylish choice — they're designed with a UV protective coating, too.

Chunky claw clips were super popular in the early aughts, and now they're trendy again. You can grab this set for just $12 (which is nearly 60% off its original price). The pack comes with eight large clips, all in different styles and colors, so you’ll have plenty of options to complete your look.

Gold hoops are the perfect one-and-done accessory that you can throw on when you want to take your outfit up a notch. And these ones are designed to be lightweight, so they shouldn't hurt your ears after a day of wear.

From the office to nights out on town, this A-line dress can be worn for nearly any occasion. It's available in multiple shades, though just the blue color is discounted right now.

You can save 30% on this bestselling men's polo. While it's technically a "golf" shirt, we imagine that he'll want to wear it everywhere, thanks to its easy-to-style design and lightweight, sweat-wicking material.

Bestselling Prime Day home and kitchen deals

We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw that you could score this set of "silky and soft," pillowcases for less than $7 — and clearly, many of our readers couldn't either, because they were quick to take advantage of the deal. The brand says that because of the satin material, the pillowcases can help prevent your hair from getting tangled and knotted in the night.

From robot to cordless models, so many vacuums are heavily discounted for Prime Day. But if you need a smaller model to tackle those tight corners and hard-to-reach spaces, we suggest grabbing this handheld option while it's on sale. It has a cordless, portable design, so it's easy to use to clean your car or couch cushions, too.

Don't miss your chance to grab a new set of sheets for 50% off. Said to be great for hot sleepers, the sheets are made to wick away body moisture and help regulate your temperature throughout the night.

This deal on Chefman's Digital Air Fryer is so popular, it actually sold out at one point yesterday. Thankfully, the gadget it back in stock and still on sale, so if you missed your chance to add it to your cart yesterday, you can right now.

