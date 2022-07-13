Clock is ticking on Prime Day vacuum deals! Save up to $500 on Shark, iRobot and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

News flash: Home essentials and tech must-haves are having major discounts this Prime Day, an event created by Amazon. From robot cleaners to cordless vacuums, there are different devices to make your cleaning routine easy and mess-free. If you're looking to improve your chore routine but don't want to bend your back to pick up the dust, these high-quality devices are a game-changer.

From a Wi-Fi-connected cleaner to a handheld device, you'll be reaching out in the toughest corners of your home courtesy of these convenient, efficient devices.

Today is the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2022 so if you're thinking about making a purchase, you'll want to act quickly before you miss out on these amazing deals.

Best Prime Day robot vacuums

Save a whopping $500 on this robot vacuum from iRobot that has Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping and automatic dirt disposal for up to 60 days. You can even connect it to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control it via voice commands.

For those who need an extra hand, this vacuum will turn stressful cleaning days into a breeze. It has three suction modes and high-speed technology captures dust, pet hair, dirt and crumbs quickly. According to the brand, it also makes low noise so you don't have to worry about yelling over the sounds as it works.

This remote-controlled vacuum is on sale for $180 but if you clip the coupon on the page, you can save an additional $90 for a grand total savings of $140. When fully charged, it claims to run for up to 150 minutes and will automatically return to base when the battery is low, so you won't have to worry about having a half cleaned floor.

If you need help with mopping as well, this two-in-one device is the way to go. The robot vacuum features a mop option and clean floors including wood, tile, linoleum and other hard sealed floors.

Every multitasker will enjoy the power of this robotic vacuum cleaner. This one mop and vacuums simultaneously over 1,600 square feet. Also, this little guy will return to its base to self-charge.

The slim design is compact enough for small apartments. It works well on hard surfaces while holding a 100-minute battery power. Plus, customers rave about how quiet the vacuum cleaner is.

"The vacuum is very thin. We had an older Roomba and it would continually get stuck under certain pieces of furniture. This vacuum is able to get under all our furniture," said one customer,

For the busy bee looking to keep things tidy without constantly emptying the base, this robot cleaner will contribute to your lifestyle. The device is perfect for those people with pets that need to clean consistently. Also, it has a bagless option that holds debris for up to 30 days.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

If you've got pets, you know how difficult it can be to clean up all of the hair leftover everywhere with a vacuum that's not strong enough. Ditch your old one for this pet-specific model that comes with three additional attachments to help make sure you can really get into every crevice.

Not only does this vacuum boast powerful suction, it also has the ability to make every part of vacuuming easier. From automatic cord rewind that winds up the cord at the push of a button to a hands-free emptying system, vacuuming has never been easier.

A stick vacuum is perfect for maintaining small day-to-day messes. This lightweight Samsung model has up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge and works on several surface types. The brand claims it captures pet dander, pollen and other allergens to provide you with cleaner air.

A dual self-cleaning system is the highlight of this machine because it keeps a dirty brush from rubbing on clean floors. Plus, the onboard sensors are designed to detect how much dirt is being suctioned so it can adjust water flow and suction power.

If spring cleaning was rescheduled to the summer, get yourself this cordless vacuum cleaner. The powerful gadget comes with four-stage filtration, a wall-mount with a charger plus more tools to cut down chore time.

One verified shopper said this vacuum, "cleans the floors very well. The dirt in the filter is proof! It is easy to take apart and clean and put together."

This multifunctional cleaner comes with a four-stage filtration system which helps to release clean air while cleaning. Also, cleaning small crevices is easy thanks to the interchangeable head accessories.

With more advanced technology and modern design, this vacuum won't disappoint. The device folds down to make storage easier and the battery pack is comfortable to switch. What makes this vacuum efficient is the low-noise feature making late-night cleaning simple.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!