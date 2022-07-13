Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

School's officially out, which means the little ones are out for endless play this summer. From bicycles to inspiration brain games, Amazon has all the Prime Day deals for toys. Whether you have a 2-year-old or a tween, we've compiled a list of the hottest toys of the season.

If your kid is into photography or interactive games, there is something for every youngster in your life. Remember, Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is nearly over, so you won't want to wait on these limited-time deals. Here are the latest toys to make your children entertainment's last until they go back to school.

Best Prime Day toy deals to shop

Purchase the plush that has been trending on social media for months now at 30% off. Choose from a wide array of colors to display your mood. One side features a smiley face to portray happier moods, while the reverse features a frown, for more mellow moods.

Purchase the toy that one reviewer drove "over 2 hours" to find, now at 50% off. Collect all of the miniature versions of your favorite brands with these collectible items. Perfect for adding to Barbie's Dream House, to use with action figures or to have on display.

For the tech-savvy youngster that loves electronics and computers, this smart speaker will let them enjoy kid-friendly audio books, interactive games and educational skills. The animal-designed speaker will allow them to initiate a call, check the weather or simply play their favorite music.

While you might be adding earplugs to a future Amazon cart, let your little one explore all this "multifunctional" xylophone has to offer, now at 52% off.

Introduce children to card games with Unstable Unicorns, a game of strategy where players try to collect magic and unicorns to win. Reviewers recommend playing with the entire family and call this game "so much fun!"

Bring the beach home with half the mess. Kinetic sand doesn't stick to kids — only itself, making indoor play even easier. Reviewers love this toy due to its "long-lasting play," "mess-free playtime" and "more fun" than traditional Play-Doh.

Inspire a future photographer with this digital camera from VTech. Not only can children take photos, videos and selfies, but they can also play three games. "I would buy it again," said one reviewer, after attesting to the toy's durability.

A deck of cards gives players prompts to build, and players must figure out how to craft the obstacle that a ball will then drop down. Now 33% off, sneakily practice STEM skills through play with this game.

Color these Crayola pets until they are a rainbow of colors — then wash them clean with the bathtub set provided. One reviewer notes that "even after a year" of play, the characters still come out clean every time.

From the original game Exploding Kittens, now kids can enjoy this new family-friendly sequel anywhere they are. This game is super simple and easy to play. Kids can collect points or lose points when hit by a squishy avocado.

For the kid that is starting to walk, this alphabet transportation will encourage them to learn the alphabet while they ride the choo-choo train and pull the wagon.

One happy mom said this train "also includes a storybook, clock, number keys, and weather/color keys. It plays more than 100 songs, melodies, and phrases, and introduces letters, numbers, animals, etc."

Make their room intergalactic with this light projector featuring stars and LED night light. It's like indoor stargazing without being outside on a cool night. Also, it's a great alternative to a sound machine, so your kids can sleep quietly with the soothing effect of the sparkles.

Summer calls for a water balloon battle, but filling each one up can take a while. This set lets you rapidly fill the balloons for all your outdoor activities. You'll also eliminate time tying the balloons thanks to the O-ring technology that features.

Calling all doll fans! This toy is perfect for the imaginative kid that loves fashion and accessories. The set of dolls comes with a fun color change when they dip it in the water. Also, these dolls add a nice surprise factor to any birthday party.

Keep up with their photography skills with this waterproof camera. The digital camera is waterproof and is perfect for swimming, surfing and diving. Also, your child can attach it to their bikes or helmet to capture all the outdoor shenanigans.

This Monopoly game presents playful teaching tools for the entire family. The board features fun tokens and cards to teach your little one how to count.

This top-rated toy is almost every kid's dream doll. The fashionable doll is made with orange hair and a modern ensemble that will inspire your kid's personal style. It also comes with a chic cheerleading uniform to show off your kid's personality.

Some kids love a good challenge and this Hot Wheels track set features an epic loop to keep their toy in motion. Give them the thrill of stunts and race with this classic game.

If your little princess loves to play dress-up, this magical set will transport her to a wonderland. The kit comes with shoes and royal-like jewelry so your little one can feel like a Disney princess.

For the kid learning how to bike for the first time, this is the ideal two-wheeler to train them. The bike features a low center of gravity and an easy step-through that helps them to balance. Now your kids will be able to learn quick without assistance.

Perfect for any size yard or living room, this slide from Little Tikes features a rock climbing wall on the opposite side, keeping children of reviewers occupied for hours on end.

Combine interactive play with screen time thanks to Osmo's Little Genius Starter Kit. Children use sticks and rings to create letters and numbers, as well as 19 cardboard dress-up pieces to add an element of play. With options to choose between four to six games, this set is now 30% off through today.

