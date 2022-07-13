25 of the best back-to-school Prime Day deals to shop now before they're gone

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is the perfect time to get a head start on your back-to-school shopping. Avoiding in-store crowds and scoring big savings on the essentials? That's a win in our books!

Amazon Prime Day is offering steep (and sometimes unbeatable) discounts on everything from fashion to home to tech. While it's great for buying all of those bigger ticket items, it's also one of the best times for students and teachers alike to get ready for the classroom this fall.

Here are some of the best deals you can shop on back-to-school essentials this Prime Day. But hurry! Today's the last day to save.

Prime Day back-to-school deals

Whether you leave reminder notes all around or the kids use them for homework, you can never have too many sticky notes. This pack is "super sticky" and claims to have twice the sticking power (which is perfect for the people who leave reminders on mirrors and other surfaces). Plus, the fun summer colors are exclusive to Amazon.

If you have smaller kids in elementary or middle school, you know they always need several folders — usually one for each subject. This pack of six covers them all in one fell swoop and at under $9, it's a price that can't be beat.

Save almost 80 percent on these felt tip marker-like pens from Paper Mate. According to the brand, it has quick-drying, water-resistant ink to prevent smearing and the ink is specifically designed to keep it from bleeding through paper.

An erasable pen is the cross between a pen and a pencil that we all need in our lives. Save 20 percent on this set of seven in different colors.

Whether you run through highlighters because you actually use them or because you lose them (us, too), this pack of 24 is a steal at over 50% off.

If you prefer a thicker highlighter, you can't go wrong with this chisel tip pastel set that features assorted colors. Don't miss your chance to take it home for under $6!

Of course, we can't forget the notebooks for school! This pack of six one-subject notebooks is on sale for almost 70% off and there's enough for the kids to have one for every subject.

If you're a teacher or have a teacher in your life, this set of dry erase markers is a must-have. This pack of 12 comes in several colors and is just over $7.

Tape is one of those things you don't think about until you need it. Don't get stuck without! This four-pack of rolls of super-hold tape is perfect for everything from wrapping presents to hanging things up on the wall.

If you have younger kids going back to school, you know the endless array of projects that require a shocking amount of glue. Stay ahead of the curve and order in bulk so you're set for the whole year. Plus, the kiddies are will love the fun scents like watermelon and sugar cookie.

Kid-safe scissors are perfect for projects or just plain old arts and crafts with the little ones. This set of three features three different colors and each pair has soft grip handles, which the brand says improves grip and reduces fatigue.

Perfect for a high school or college student, this set has all of the essentials they'll need for school including tape, scissors, different sizes of sticky notes and even little Post-It flags that make it easy to annotate while reading.

Nothing is worse than having to untangle a mess of cords. This cord organizer will help them keep your desk looking tidy and make the plugging/unplugging process a seamless one.

Like tape, a good stapler is something you don't think about until you need it. Instead of buying a cheaper one that won't last as long, invest a little more in one that you're likely to have for years to come. This one comes with 1,500 staples and a stapler remover. Plus, it can staple up to 40 sheets at once.

Between smart tablets, phones and computers, there's usually more cords than power outlets. This power strip tower has eight traditional outlets and four USB plugs, including one USB-C plug.

Once you've got all of your supplies for the school year, you're going to need somewhere to put it! You can't go wrong with this desk organizer that has six compartments and a slide-out drawer.

Gone are the days of "brown bagging it." Now it's all about chic, stylish and functional lunch containers — and a bento box fits the bill. It has three stackable containers and comes with a set of reusable utensils. It even comes in over a dozen different colors. Right now is the best time to grab it because it's on sale for over half off.

Pair your new lunchbox with a new water bottle. This stainless steel bottle is perfect for keeping your drink cold all day long. According to the brand, it keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to eight hours. It also comes in a range of sizes from 14 ounces to 64 ounces.

You can't go to school without a backpack! This lightweight style comes in over 20 colors and rings in at a price that can't be beat.

This backpack is perfect for going to school, commuting to work or traveling for vacation. It has several compartments, including a separate laptop case and it even has a USB port so you don't have to worry about your phone dying while you're on the move.

Keep that new backpack organized with pencil case that has two large compartments and several slip pockets.

For the college student or the person who lives in their home office, a Keurig is a must for all of their late-night coffee needs. This single-cup coffee maker has features like multiple cup sizes from four to 12 ounces, an iced setting and a strong brew button (which will become the MVP during long nights).

A small waffle maker is perfect for their college dorm if they're allowed small appliances. This machine will produce fluffy, crispy Belgian waffles stuffed with their favorite fillings in minutes. It's easy to use and will come in clutch alongside a cup of coffee from their Keurig during late night study sessions.

Another small appliance that's ideal for dorms. This egg cooker makes up to one dozen eggs in just minutes. Perfect for getting the day started with some brain food before heading to class.

Kids always get sent home with an abundance of notices and flyers that you won't ever need for more than a day. Reduce the amount of paper clutter around the house with a shredder. This option from Amazon's in-house brand can withstand up to eight sheets of paper at once and has a bin that hold up to 4.1 gallons of shredding.

