Shop these sales from Target, Walmart and more — with deals up to 70% off

July is a great time to save! Prime Day 2022, an event created by Amazon, is happening through the end of the day, but Target Deal Days is also well underway along with sales events at Kohl's, Best Buy, Macy's and more of your favorite retailers.

This means there are so many ways that you can save in the coming days. But for those looking to scratch that shopping itch right now, you don't even have to wait. While Amazon has plenty of deals for you to peruse, we're also highlighting a handful of sales that you can shop today, as well.

Keep scrolling to see all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop a specific retailer.

Kohl's sales

Kohl’s is marking down select summer must-haves for their summer cyber deals event now through the end of today. With products marked down and separated into categories such as $10 and under and $20 and under, customers have the chance to earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent as well.

You can grab these capris for less than $17, as part of Kohl's buy one get one for $1 promotion. Available in a range of colors and sizes, they’ll complete any causal summer look.

You’ll love lounging at the beach, in the park or in your own backyard in this portable patio chair. It has an adjustable head cushion and folds for easy transport and storage.

These chic sandals are the perfect choice to slide on as you’re running out the door. They come in seven colors, though we love the Black and Natural shades, as they’ll match practically any outfit.

Cross a new pair of jeans off the back-to-school list with this high-waisted option from Kohl's. With different styles and colors, buying multiple pairs will last them the entire year while still saving money.

In patterns such as "Texas Patchwork," "Movie Night," "Soccer Players" and "Citrus Fruit" as well as many others, pack this oversized throw for your next drive-in movie, slumber party or to sleep away camp.

Macy's sales

Macy’s Black Friday in July Specials are here! Through today, the retailer is marking down select items by up to 60 percent. Plus, you can save an extra 25 percent on select finds when you use the code JULY.

This sleeveless top is perfect for anyone who is hoping to upgrade their work wardrobe this season.

Struggle to find shorts that are the right length? These Bermuda shorts have an adjustable rolled cuff, so you can switch up the length to suit your personal style.

Instant Pot’s multi-cooker promises to combine the power of nine appliances into one single gadget. The multiuse pressure cooker can be used to slow cook, steam, sauté, warm foods and more.

Save up to 50 percent on Macy's jewelry selection, including watches such as this one from Fossil.

Rest easy knowing you didn't break the bank on this comforter set, which is 77% off through tomorrow.

Target sales

Target has so many great deals for shoppers to grab this week. But for anyone who is kick-starting the back-to-school shopping process for their college student, you’ll be happy to hear that the retailer is marking down college bedding, bath, storage and more by 25 percent.

Any student will appreciate having this space-saving shoe organizer in their closet. It has 10 shelves to fit a variety of pairs.

Spruce up any college twin bed or add some flair to a futon with this throw pillow, now $15 at Target.

Optimize your space and get creative with your decor with this shelf floor lamp. Store books, picture frames, diffusers and knick knacks along the shelves.

Whether you’re a college student or someone looking to get a little more creative in the kitchen, an air fryer can be a great gadget to invest in. This one, which is currently more than 50% off, can be used to air fry, dehydrate, bake and roast foods. It has a digital display on the front with pre-set functions, so you can start cooking with the touch of a button.

Walmart sales

According to the brand, this bestselling cordless vacuum combines powerful suction with a self-cleaning brush, to effectively clean floors while preventing hair wrap.

Hoping to finally get in on the fitness tracker fad? You can grab Apple’s Series 3 smartwatch for $150 right now at Walmart. It can be used to track workouts, take calls, reply to texts, monitor heart rate and more.

In case you haven’t heard, bean bags are cool again. And this one is perfect for a dorm room or reading nook. It has a structured seat and back, so it seems like it would be more comfortable than your average bean bag.

After a long run or days where you spent multiple hours on your feet, give your muscles a massage with this handheld deep tissue massage gun. With 99 different speeds and styles to massage, your muscles will thank you.

Challenge friends and family members to a bean bag tournament and see who comes out victorious with this portable game set, now only $75.

Best Buy sales

Best Buy is currently having their Black Friday in July promotion through July 14, as well as deals on a ton of Back to School Deals — but you don’t have to be a student to take advantage of them.

If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, we suggest taking grabbing this deal on JBL’s In-Ear Earbuds. According to the brand, they have up to 40 hours of battery life and feature Active Noise Cancelling technology.

With a high-resolution screen, powerful Dolby speakers and front and rear camera, this Lenovo Tab has nearly everything you could want from a tablet. It has 32 gigabytes of built-in storage, but also has a slot for a microSD card so you can always add more.

For the student who has made their way into advanced math classes, time to drop some serious change on a calculator that can keep up. However, you don't have to break the bank with this one that is now $27 off at Best Buy.

Bed Bath and Beyond sales

Bed Bath and Beyond is hosting a "beyond big savings event" now through July 14, with up to 50% off home products.

You can score an impressive 75 percent discount on this three-piece bedding set, which comes with a duvet cover and two standard pillow shams.

The dog days of summer are upon us, and finding ways to stay cool is essential. This fan from Dyson not only promises to help increase the airflow in your room (without using noisy blades), but is also said to purify the air and remove 99.9% of allergens and pollutants.

Make delicious casserole, one-pan meals and more with these rectangular bakers. They're made to be oven-safe up to 400 degrees and can be put in the dishwasher.

J. Crew sales

During J. Crew's End-of-Season Sale, you can get up to an extra 70% off select sale styles when you use the code BIGGERSALE.

Use that code to get a discount on this chambray top, which feels like a stylish and breezy choice for summer.

Still searching for the perfect bathing suit for your upcoming vacation? Look no further than this one-piece. The square-neck suit is both stylish and sustainable, as it's crafted from plastic bottles, fabric scraps and old clothes.

Sports skirts aren't just reserved for the gold course or tennis courts. This option, which is made from the brand's soft CloudStretch fabric can be worn almost anywhere.

Old Navy sales

Old Navy is one of our favorite places to shop for affordable fashion essentials for every season. And right now, Old Navy is hosting a Summer Saleganza, where products are up to 50% off.

"The cut is exactly what I have been looking for," one reviewer wrote about these cropped jeans. "It is so flattering, high rise, cuts perfectly over my curves & just flares out at the bottom. Very classy. You can dress it up or down. I have done both. I've received compliments every time I've worn them."

Embrace the coastal grandmother trend with this classic oversized button-down shirt. It comes in regular, petite and tall sizes and four different colors.

More sales to shop

Dermstore: Save an extra 10% off sale items by using code EXTRA10 .

. Ulta: Ulta's Summer of Hair Love event runs through July 16. Don't miss your chance to save up to 50 percent on products from Pureology, It's a 10 and other top hair care brands.

Overstock: Through today, you can get up to 70% off thousands of items at Overstock, including patio furniture, mattresses and rugs.

Caraway: This week at Caraway, you can get an extra 10% off site-wide when you use the code CLEAN10.

Nordstrom: While Nordstrom's long-awaited Anniversary Sale will open to all customers on July 15, select Nordy Club cardmembers can start shopping the deals today.

Baublebar: You can score 20% off all bracelets with the code TWENTY.

