From iRobot to Bissell, 14 vacuum Prime Day deals starting at $40

News flash: Home essentials and tech must-haves are having major discounts this Prime Day, an event created by Amazon. From robot cleaners to cordless vacuums, there are different devices to make your cleaning routine easy and mess-free. If you're looking to improve your chore routine but don't want to bend your back to pick up the dust, these high-quality devices are a game-changer.

From a Wi-Fi-connected cleaner to a handheld device, you'll be reaching out in the toughest corners of your home courtesy of these convenient, efficient devices. Plus, for the next 48 hours, bestsellers, cult-favorite and shopper-approved devices from all categories will be available at a significant discount courtesy of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

For those with minimal space, this TikTok-famed portable carpet cleaner will keep your favorite sofa free of litter. With more than 33,000 five-star reviews, the multipurpose device is an easy solution to those stubborn stains and pet hair.

"It’s easy to remove and clean the dirty water reservoir, and I love that it comes with the self-cleaning head so that you can flush out the hose," added one Amazon shopper.

This high-performance vacuum cleaner from Shark is easy to maneuver and will keep your carpet free of hair. The device comes with an upholstery tool to make hair pickup easy and a big dust cap for longer cleaning sessions. You can even detach the device from the base to clean under furniture and hard-to-reach spots.

If spring cleaning was rescheduled to the summer, get yourself this cordless vacuum cleaner. The powerful gadget comes with four-stage filtration, a wall-mount with a charger plus more tools to cut down chore time.

One verified shopper said this vacuum, "cleans the floors very well. The dirt in the filter is proof! It is easy to take apart and clean and put together."

For those who need an extra hand, this vacuum will turn stressful cleaning days into a breeze. This is probably one of the best hacks for cleaning due to the ultralight device. The brushless gadget suctions everything with facility and its high-speed technology captures dust quickly.

If you have more square footage to invest in, this vacuum is perfect to keep your furniture and floors dust-free. The chic lavender hue and multipurpose cleaner will make it easier to clean stairs and any stubborn stain on your upholstery.

"It pulls more crud out of my carpets than any other vacuum I've ever used. The rotating beater bar pulls the unit through even very plush carpets with ease," said one buyer.

This multifunctional cleaner comes with a four-stage filtration system which helps to release clean air while cleaning. Also, cleaning small crevices is easy thanks to the interchangeable head accessories.

Another Shark device when you need a deep cleaning on your carpets and rugs, this cleaner features LED headlights, a removable dust cup and a swivel steering to maneuver it with ease.

According to one buyer, this vacuum is "light, sturdy, small, sleek and the power of this little baby is so awesome."

Keep the dustpan away when you start using this handheld vacuum. Over 29,600 verified customers gave this a five-star rating for its lightweight design, sucking power and easy-to-clean filter system.

With more advanced technology and modern design, this vacuum won't disappoint. The device folds down to make storage easier and the battery pack is comfortable to switch. What makes this vacuum efficient is the low-noise feature making late-night cleaning simple.

Best Prime Day robot vacuums

If moving your arm back and forth is not an option, let the Roomba do its job. This robotic cleaner works with Alexa and is designed to clean carpets and hard floors by adjusting the cleaning head. You can cook while the cleaner is self-vacuuming your home before the guests arrive.

If you need help with mopping as well, this two-in-one device is the way to go. The robot vacuum features a mop option and clean floors including wood, tile, linoleum and other hard sealed floors.

Every multitasker will enjoy the power of this robotic vacuum cleaner. This one mop and vacuums simultaneously over 1,600 square feet. Also, this little guy will return to its base to self-charge.

The slim design is compact enough for small apartments. It works well on hard surfaces while holding a 100-minute battery power. Plus, customers rave about how quiet the vacuum cleaner is.

"The vacuum is very thin. We had an older Roomba and it would continually get stuck under certain pieces of furniture. This vacuum is able to get under all our furniture," said one customer,

For the busy bee looking to keep things tidy without constantly emptying the base, this robot cleaner will contribute to your lifestyle. The device is perfect for those people with pets that need to clean consistently. Also, it has a bagless option that holds debris for up to 30 days.

