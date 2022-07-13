Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's day two of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, and if you're anything like us, you're scouring the site for the best deals on tech, beauty and of course, fashion. Whether you're looking to update your work-from-home wardrobe or in dire need of some new comfy pants, the retailer has all of your favorite athleisure wear at a fraction of the price, including deals on your favorite workout leggings to wear with your go-to yoga top or oversized sweater.

These closet must-haves are perfect for every season and can be worn all year long — and we found some of the best deals Prime Day has to offer.

Prime Day leggings deals

These cropped leggings are perfect for the warmer days with its breathable stretch fabric. You can choose up to 14 different colors, from classic black to bright yellow and camo.

You can never have enough black leggings — they're a true wardrobe staple. These super soft Jockey leggings are made of 94 percent cotton and 6 percent spandex. Plus it comes with a side pocket to fit your phone, cards and more.

The brand says these "buttery soft" leggings feel as close to your skin as leggings can get, and they come in capri and full length. With over 12,000 Amazon reviews, they are made of 92 percent polyester for the ultimate comfort.

These yoga pants by Heathyoga feature a tummy-control elastic waistband and four-way stretch technology, says the brand. For 24 percent off, you can choose from over 20 colors.

When it comes to athleisure, pockets are such a perk — and these leggings have two! They also have over 40,000 Amazon reviews, with one verified reviewer calling them "the best pants ever".

This wardrobe staple has over 3,000 Amazon reviews, with many saying they're the best black leggings they've ever owned. One verified reviewer wrote, "These leggings are great for athletic use, very comfortable, no sag, don't bind, and are thick enough to be appropriate to wear in public (unlike many leggings)."

The brand says these 100 percent polyester leggings fit like second skin. Whether you're looking to run errands on a hot day or hitting the gym, the high-performance leggings feature moisture-wicking material.

Prime Day athleisure deals for women

This lightweight and moisture-wicking shirt just may be your next summer or workout go-to. Coming in 12 different shades, it's made of super breathable fabric like polyester, rayon and spandex.

No underwire bras allowed when wearing athleisure, you'll want to opt for this comfortable racerback sports bra. This find is from the Amazon Essential brand, and the brand says it has a snug and secure fit.

If you haven't jumped on the bike short trend yet, Prime Day is the perfect place to start because these Jockey shorts are only $11. You can pair these high-waisted cotton shorts with your favorite oversized T-shirt or yoga top.

If you're looking for a new yoga tank to wear with your favorite leggings, you'll be sure to match it perfectly in this pima cotton knotted tank. It comes in over 13 colors to choose from.

If you're looking for your next summer tank, this workout top features a breathable mesh back with the choice to leave the bottom open, or tie-up into a cute knot.

These Gym People joggers have over 30,000 Amazon reviews, and shoppers and the brand says it's the perfect pants for both jogging and lounging. This Prime Day, you can get them at 32 percent off!

Whether you're running errands or running your favorite route, these Under Armour shorts are super breathable with moisture-wicking fabric and made of 100 percent polyester.

If you love the feel of leggings but like a wider flare, these Jockey bootleg pants have the best of both worlds. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews, they're made of 92 percent cotton and 8 percent spandex.

Whether you're a cyclist or looking for some summer lounge shorts, Adidas is having a great deal on their athletic wear, including these cycling shorts. Coming in three different colors, you can snag this at 40 percent off.

Another athleisure staple is a classic jogger and right now you can grab this one for 41 percent off. With over 9,000 Amazon reviews, this closet comfort essential features super soft fabrics, like cotton and viscose and comes in 16 colors.

These moisture-wicking crew neck shirts have over 18,000 Amazon reviews and come in a pack of two, with multiple colors to choose from. One verified reviewer bought them for a vacation and wrote, "they were comfortable, looked good in pictures, kept me cool in 90 degree temperatures, and dried quickly when washed.

Go from yoga to errands with this classic racerback tank top. Coming in a pack of two, these tops feature moisture wicking materials and come in over 15 color combinations.

If you're a fan of the athletic dress, you'll love this athletic skort. We're loving the hidden pocket feature of the shorts. Right now, you can grab this at $26 with over 20 colors and prints to choose from.

For days you just want to quickly throw on a casual look, a basic long T-shirt is a must. Whether you're on-the-go or off to yoga, the shirt is longer in the back for the ultimate coverage.

If you're looking for a classic pair of athletic shorts that can take you from running errands to running on the trails, these bottoms from Under Armour are a "favorite" among reviewers who swear to wearing them practically every day.

"I wanted something comfy, cute and [had a] reasonable price," said one reviewer. "These fit all of that!" Other reviewers raved about the shorts' lightweight and comfortable material, which makes us think that they're the perfect pair for your next workout or movie marathon.

Score these shorts — that have been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms — for up to 44% off in all 12 colors. With a high waist and built-in spandex, you can't go wrong with this "buttery soft and flattering" short!

Prime Day athleisure deals for men

With almost 4,000 Amazon reviews, this could be his new favorite gym shirt at 35 percent off. Coming in over 15 colors to choose from, one verified reviewer wrote, "this moisture wicking tank top has a very comfortable fit. It is not tight like the regular white cotton tank tops."

These 100 percent cotton Champion shorts have over an impressive amount of reviews — 51,000 to be exact! And right now, you can snag a pair for $11.

These training pants are soccer-inspired and has the perfect balance between loose and fit, says the brand. Coming in two classic colors, they're 40 percent off.

According to the brand, these shorts have "superior softness" with 100 percent cotton shorts. They come in three classic colors and feature a drawstring enclosure.

In our opinion, you can never have enough classic T-shirts, and these cotton tees come in a pack of three. The brand says it's made of 95 percent breathable ring-spun cotton and five percent spandex.

According to the brand, this quick-drying long sleeve shirt not only keeps you cool while training but also is easy to layer. Add this as a new athleisure favorite at 43 percent off.

Upgrade your athleisure with the ultimate comfort of 100 percent cotton, elastic waist pants. With over 48,000 Amazon reviews, you can grab this closet comfort essential at 55% off.

Whether he's looking for new gym shorts or just lives for comfort, these Under Armour shorts are only $17. According to the brand, they have extremely stretchy fabric and mesh paneling.

This classic Adidas jacket is both sharp and comfortable, and right now it's $30. It's made of 100 percent polyester and feature's a full zip.

Get the full tracksuit with these Adidas tracksuit bottoms, also on sale for $24 this Prime Day. The brand says they are the perfect in-between fit, not too tight or loose.

This Champion muscle tee has over 9,000 Amazon reviews, with both the brand and reviewers saying it's "soft, soft, SOFT." One verified reviewer wrote, "exactly what I wanted, a T-shirt without sleeves for hot days with a little more sun protection."

If you're an avid commuter or someone constantly on the go, you'll want to make sure you're stocked up on comfy clothing. These Under Armour sweats are up to 41% off — but only through the end of today!

