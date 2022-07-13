Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It's day two of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, and if you're anything like us, you're scouring the site for the best deals on tech, beauty and of course, fashion. Whether you're looking to update your work-from-home wardrobe or in dire need of some new comfy pants, the retailer has all of your favorite athleisure wear at a fraction of the price, including deals on your favorite workout leggings to wear with your go-to yoga top or oversized sweater.
These closet must-haves are perfect for every season and can be worn all year long — and we found some of the best deals Prime Day has to offer.
To shop this article by category, click on the links below:
Prime Day leggings deals
Amazon Essentials Active Sculpt Mid Rise Capri Legging
These cropped leggings are perfect for the warmer days with its breathable stretch fabric. You can choose up to 14 different colors, from classic black to bright yellow and camo.
Jockey Cotton Stretch Basic Ankle Legging
You can never have enough black leggings — they're a true wardrobe staple. These super soft Jockey leggings are made of 94 percent cotton and 6 percent spandex. Plus it comes with a side pocket to fit your phone, cards and more.
Conceited High Waisted Capri Leggings
The brand says these "buttery soft" leggings feel as close to your skin as leggings can get, and they come in capri and full length. With over 12,000 Amazon reviews, they are made of 92 percent polyester for the ultimate comfort.
Heathyoga Yoga Pants
These yoga pants by Heathyoga feature a tummy-control elastic waistband and four-way stretch technology, says the brand. For 24 percent off, you can choose from over 20 colors.
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants
When it comes to athleisure, pockets are such a perk — and these leggings have two! They also have over 40,000 Amazon reviews, with one verified reviewer calling them "the best pants ever".
Danskin Essentials Ankle Legging
This wardrobe staple has over 3,000 Amazon reviews, with many saying they're the best black leggings they've ever owned. One verified reviewer wrote, "These leggings are great for athletic use, very comfortable, no sag, don't bind, and are thick enough to be appropriate to wear in public (unlike many leggings)."
Under Armour HeatGear Pocketed Leggings
The brand says these 100 percent polyester leggings fit like second skin. Whether you're looking to run errands on a hot day or hitting the gym, the high-performance leggings feature moisture-wicking material.
Prime Day athleisure deals for women
Amazon Essentials Studio Lightweight Keyhole Tank
This lightweight and moisture-wicking shirt just may be your next summer or workout go-to. Coming in 12 different shades, it's made of super breathable fabric like polyester, rayon and spandex.
Amazon Essentials Racerback Sports Bra
No underwire bras allowed when wearing athleisure, you'll want to opt for this comfortable racerback sports bra. This find is from the Amazon Essential brand, and the brand says it has a snug and secure fit.
Jockey 9-Inch Bike Short
If you haven't jumped on the bike short trend yet, Prime Day is the perfect place to start because these Jockey shorts are only $11. You can pair these high-waisted cotton shorts with your favorite oversized T-shirt or yoga top.
Core 10 Front Cropped Yoga Tank
If you're looking for a new yoga tank to wear with your favorite leggings, you'll be sure to match it perfectly in this pima cotton knotted tank. It comes in over 13 colors to choose from.
Mippo Workout Top
If you're looking for your next summer tank, this workout top features a breathable mesh back with the choice to leave the bottom open, or tie-up into a cute knot.
The Gym People Jogger Pants
These Gym People joggers have over 30,000 Amazon reviews, and shoppers and the brand says it's the perfect pants for both jogging and lounging. This Prime Day, you can get them at 32 percent off!
Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
Whether you're running errands or running your favorite route, these Under Armour shorts are super breathable with moisture-wicking fabric and made of 100 percent polyester.
Jockey Activewear Cotton Stretch Bootleg Pant
If you love the feel of leggings but like a wider flare, these Jockey bootleg pants have the best of both worlds. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews, they're made of 92 percent cotton and 8 percent spandex.
Adidas Originals Adicolor Essential Cycling Shorts
Whether you're a cyclist or looking for some summer lounge shorts, Adidas is having a great deal on their athletic wear, including these cycling shorts. Coming in three different colors, you can snag this at 40 percent off.
Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant
Another athleisure staple is a classic jogger and right now you can grab this one for 41 percent off. With over 9,000 Amazon reviews, this closet comfort essential features super soft fabrics, like cotton and viscose and comes in 16 colors.
Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Set of 2)
These moisture-wicking crew neck shirts have over 18,000 Amazon reviews and come in a pack of two, with multiple colors to choose from. One verified reviewer bought them for a vacation and wrote, "they were comfortable, looked good in pictures, kept me cool in 90 degree temperatures, and dried quickly when washed.
Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top (Set of 2)
Go from yoga to errands with this classic racerback tank top. Coming in a pack of two, these tops feature moisture wicking materials and come in over 15 color combinations.
Ekouaer Women's Athletic Skorts
If you're a fan of the athletic dress, you'll love this athletic skort. We're loving the hidden pocket feature of the shorts. Right now, you can grab this at $26 with over 20 colors and prints to choose from.
Core 10 Extra-Long Tunic Yoga T-Shirt
For days you just want to quickly throw on a casual look, a basic long T-shirt is a must. Whether you're on-the-go or off to yoga, the shirt is longer in the back for the ultimate coverage.
Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts
If you're looking for a classic pair of athletic shorts that can take you from running errands to running on the trails, these bottoms from Under Armour are a "favorite" among reviewers who swear to wearing them practically every day.
AUTOMET Sweat Shorts
"I wanted something comfy, cute and [had a] reasonable price," said one reviewer. "These fit all of that!" Other reviewers raved about the shorts' lightweight and comfortable material, which makes us think that they're the perfect pair for your next workout or movie marathon.
High Waisted Butterfly Running Shorts
Score these shorts — that have been trending on TikTok and other social media platforms — for up to 44% off in all 12 colors. With a high waist and built-in spandex, you can't go wrong with this "buttery soft and flattering" short!
Prime Day athleisure deals for men
Amazon Essentials Tech Stretch Tank
With almost 4,000 Amazon reviews, this could be his new favorite gym shirt at 35 percent off. Coming in over 15 colors to choose from, one verified reviewer wrote, "this moisture wicking tank top has a very comfortable fit. It is not tight like the regular white cotton tank tops."
Champion Everyday Cotton Short
These 100 percent cotton Champion shorts have over an impressive amount of reviews — 51,000 to be exact! And right now, you can snag a pair for $11.
Adidas Entrada 22 Training Pants
These training pants are soccer-inspired and has the perfect balance between loose and fit, says the brand. Coming in two classic colors, they're 40 percent off.
Russell Athletic Premium Ringspun Cotton Short
According to the brand, these shorts have "superior softness" with 100 percent cotton shorts. They come in three classic colors and feature a drawstring enclosure.
Gildan Cotton Stretch T-Shirts (Set of 3)
In our opinion, you can never have enough classic T-shirts, and these cotton tees come in a pack of three. The brand says it's made of 95 percent breathable ring-spun cotton and five percent spandex.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Half-Zip Long Sleeve
According to the brand, this quick-drying long sleeve shirt not only keeps you cool while training but also is easy to layer. Add this as a new athleisure favorite at 43 percent off.
Champion Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants
Upgrade your athleisure with the ultimate comfort of 100 percent cotton, elastic waist pants. With over 48,000 Amazon reviews, you can grab this closet comfort essential at 55% off.
Under Armour Raid 2.0 Running Shorts
Whether he's looking for new gym shorts or just lives for comfort, these Under Armour shorts are only $17. According to the brand, they have extremely stretchy fabric and mesh paneling.
Adidas Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
This classic Adidas jacket is both sharp and comfortable, and right now it's $30. It's made of 100 percent polyester and feature's a full zip.
Adidas Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Get the full tracksuit with these Adidas tracksuit bottoms, also on sale for $24 this Prime Day. The brand says they are the perfect in-between fit, not too tight or loose.
Champion Classic Jersey Muscle Tee
This Champion muscle tee has over 9,000 Amazon reviews, with both the brand and reviewers saying it's "soft, soft, SOFT." One verified reviewer wrote, "exactly what I wanted, a T-shirt without sleeves for hot days with a little more sun protection."
Under Armour Men's Tricot Joggers
If you're an avid commuter or someone constantly on the go, you'll want to make sure you're stocked up on comfy clothing. These Under Armour sweats are up to 41% off — but only through the end of today!
For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:
- Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Always Pan and 23 more super rare deals to shop now
- 24 genius home hacks you didn’t know you needed — all on sale for Prime Day
- From Levi's to Wrangler, 13 trendy mom jeans to score during Prime Day
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!