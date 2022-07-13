This is your last chance to score Prime Day fashion deals on New Balance, Levi's and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your wardrobe may not need another pair of black leggings or jeans, but with Prime Day deals this good, we won't tell anyone if you pick up a few pairs (and some T-shirts, dresses or anything else that catches your eye).

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is wrapping up tonight, so you only have a handful of hours left to shop. So if you haven't gotten around to browsing the thousands of items on sale, now is the time to do so. We found everything from exercise dresses to Levi's jeans on sale, and we have a feeling these finds will go fast.

Prime Day fashion deals for women

Channel your inner Barbie-core with this tiered midi dress, from Amazon themselves. Perfect for days when you want to dress up with ease, this dress is now 36% off.

In a cool sage green color, this form-fitting knit dress earned traits from reviewers such as "stylish," "non-busy" and "basic," just to name a few. This dress will become a staple in your closet, now on sale for up to 50% off.

Training for your next race, riding bikes or practicing your downward dog — no matter the activity, be sure to score these running shorts on sale.

Shop this classic fashion staple from Levi's at 58% off this Prime Day, with options to purchase in lightwash, dark and distressed denim.

For the fashionista whose decided that skinny jeans are no longer in (as in, style and their wardrobe), this bootcut style from Levi's is 25% off and fit "perfectly" for a majority of reviewers.

The majority of reviewers loved this dress so much they bought it not once, not twice, but three times! They also raved about the amazing quality for a fraction of the price — and now at 35% off, you'll have a harder time passing it up, too.

Reviewers said you won't be disappointed with the swimsuit-like material of this bodysuit, which is now 41% off for a limited time.

Reviewers of all bra sizes enjoy this breathable, lightweight lounge-like bralette from Calvin Klein. Perfect for everyday wear, they do warn against the thinness of this bralette.

These moisture-wicking leggings can be worn for more than just workouts. Since they're on deal for 30% off right now, we don't blame you if you grab more than one pair.

Pair with your favorite crew neck and channel your inner Princess Diana with these biker shorts that are 48% off. Reviewers raved about the length, how soft and lightweight the fabric is and how comfortable they feel wearing this athleisure find all day.

A Shop TODAY reader favorite, these flare leggings are 24% off today only. Reviewers on Amazon are "obsessed" with these flare pants, which are trending as well.

This trendy ruched dress is easy to dress up or down. Change up your shoes and add some accessories and you'll be ready for brunch or a night out!

Flight attendants love this jumpsuit — so we have no doubts that it makes for the perfect travel outfit. From the stylish off-shoulder cut to the functional pockets, there's a lot to love about it, but we love that it's on sale for just $24 right now.

There are still plenty of summer days to enjoy at the beach, and we can already picture ourselves in this cute one-piece. From the colorblock print to the tie-waist detailing, the details make this swimsuit feel elevated.

Exercise with ease thanks to a built-in bra, shorts and pockets! Exercise dresses have been gracing TikTok recently, so snag yours on sale for up to 30% off this Prime Day.

Wear this cropped tank under an oversized blazer for a chic night out on the town, or wear it solo with a skirt for a just as equally chic outfit. In 28 colors, there is a tank top for every style, wardrobe and color palette.

One reviewer wore these to an Elton John concert. Another to a Harry Styles concert. Perfect for when you want to make a bold fashion statement or strut your stuff on a daily basis. Now 20% off, order these pants for your next funky Friday night.

For those brisk fall days when you don't quite need a winter jacket, throw on this sherpa-lined jacket from Levi's, that reviewers have described as "high quality" and a "closet staple" for years to come.

Go from the office to a night out on the town with this maxi dress, now 30% off. The sleek design features a slit that rises just above the calf for a lighter, airy look.

To wear when gardening, on a boat, or for any summer or early fall activity you have planned, these jean shorts will provide a "lightweight, stretchy and soft" addition to your wardrobe.

With the largest complaint being that this romper isn't available in more colors, this highly-rated piece has earned compliments such as "cute and comfortable." Purchase now on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Reviewers claim this is one bra you won't be itching to ditch at the end of a long day. "How does magic like this exist?" one reviewer asked, leaving us all vying for a True & Co. bra to see what all the hype is about.

Feel as though you are sleeping on cloud nine with this "soft and super comfortable" pajama set, worn by many reviewers while prepping for their wedding day, or in place of their oversized tee to bed.

Similar to Amazon's terry fleece romper above, shop these joggers of similar material and quality. One reviewer notes how they enjoy how these joggers are "feminine while being totally soft, loose and comfy at the same time."

Prime Day shoe deals

Reviewers rated this flat as "substantial," and able to get you through your work day with ease. Shop now for under $15 and score big on these "comfortable" flats.

Channel your inner cheetah with these bold-patterned shoes. Reviewers love this option, which is now almost more than half the price of name brand sneakers.

These sandals are perfect for days on the boat, by the water or slipping on when you need to run errands. Plus, they come in a cute color block style, meaning they'll match almost everything in your wardrobe.

These waterproof adjustable shoes are perfect to slip on at the beach, pool, or anywhere you want to be able to get up and go.

You can grab a fresh pair of sneakers for $50 right now to upgrade your summer wardrobe. The 1-inch heel adds a little bit of height but the EVA midsole adds a little bit of comfort.

One reviewer described these running shoes as the love child between a tub of jelly, a cloud, silk and velvet and we think you should purchase them to see for yourself if it holds true. With a "perfect" fit, these shoes are marked down 36% for Prime Day.

Make going to the beach, playground or park a breeze with these Velcro kids' sandals from Adidas, now up to 43% off.

Save up to 25% off on these Ugg Fluffita Slippers. They're so cozy, it'll feel like you're walking on cloud nine.

One reviewer noted how these shoes are the perfect balance between "lightweight, but supportive and comfortable," now on sale for up to 29% off.

Score these Chaco slides for up to 50% off — the perfect sandal for summer. Slip on when boarding the boat, getting ready for the beach or when you want to work on your infamous Chaco tan lines.

Made with up to 50 percent recycled content, you save on these highly rated tennis shoes. Reviewers rave about the comfort and versatility of these sneakers, noting how they can be used for both exercise and everyday wear.

Prime Day accessory deals

These sunglasses have been compared to and rated better than your favorite brand name sunglasses. The "vintage" shape and "retro" design prove to be timeless, meaning these sunnies will last you a long time.

Sun hats have proven to be a summer staple year after year, and this summer is no different. Shop this Shop TODAY and reviewer favorite at 54% off and wear on your next beachside bike ride, to the farmers market or enjoying a picnic at the park.

Elevate any outfit by adding these chunky gold hoops to your lineup of jewelry for the day. Don't be nervous about these hoops doing damage to your ears — reviewers state they're lightweight (no tugging!) and won't stain your ears.

Save 44% and protect your eyes from the sun with these sunglasses that reviewers with smaller faces all agree are a perfect fit.

Reviewers rave about the quality and look of these polarized sunglasses, comparing them to brand name picks, and are "worth it."

Gift the special someone in your life with this highly recommended necklace, which also comes in a rose gold color.

With 13 different colors to choose from, snag a crossbody bag that matches your style. Reviewers rave about how this bag is the "perfect size," ample for days when you just need to pack phone, keys, wallet and a mask.

Sport your favorite gem, or your birthstone with this adjustable Kendra Scott bracelet, now 20% off. Reviewers enjoy the neutral color of the chain, as it matches many outfits.

The '90s called — it wants its choker back. Channel your inner child, or purchase for the adolescent in your life and layer this beaded choker with other necklaces you typically don.

Avid "Harry Potter" fan or not, these gold dangle earrings add a little bit of detail to even the simplest of outfits. Choose from shapes such as hearts, knots, clovers, snakes and more for only $10.

Reviewers rave about the quality of this bucket hat, along with the simplicity of the smiley face design. Available in eight different colors, this hat will be shared by every member of the family.

With 28 colors to choose from, packing for your next long weekend will be easier with this weekender bag that is now 53% off. With enough pockets to access essentials such as your phone, wallet and keys, this bag can serve as a carry-on for weekend trips away.

Need something small for your next concert, sporting event or to fit into a smaller purse? Timberland's got you covered. With this leather wallet that is now $7 off, you never have to worry about misplaced money again.

This waterproof laptop case and organizer is perfect for commuters who never know what the day will bring them. Now at 23% off, make your commute to work a little bit easier.

This stainless steel watch from Michael Kors is now 52% off. Reviewers rave about this "elegant" accessory, which is perfect to gift.

Reviewers love these sunglasses for their ability to fit and complement any shape face, from oval to round. These sunglasses have also earned compliments on their durability and sturdiness.

Available in nine sleek colors such as fog blue, olive green, ivory and gold among others, dote this tote when you need a bit more room than a clutch. Reviewers love the way the handles wrap inside one another, calling it a "wristlet with a twist."

Stay protected from harmful sun rays while out and about this summer with this Adidas bucket hat that is now 25% off.

Shop for back to school early — or make packing for a summer vacation a breeze — by gifting your little one this backpack with their favorite character on it. Reviewers agree that you get more bang for your buck, as the price is worth the size of this bag.

Prime Day fashion deals for men

Dress casual for your next summer wedding, family vacation photo session, or when looking to elevate your summer wardrobe without going overboard.

For the man who's always on the move, these leggings have been rated as "lightweight and breathable," making them an ideal pant for runs, hikes and everyday activities like running errands. At 33% off, this deal is hard to pass up.

Whether playing a game of pick-up basketball or going on a run at your local park, be sure to shop these athletic shorts that range from five to 25% off.

At $10 off, shop Levi's classic jeans that will prove to stand the test of time and be the "ideal" pair to wear. With a variety of sizes and styles, it won't be a struggle to find a pair for everyone.

These lightweight and breathable shorts from Vineyard Vines are now 46 % off, and prove to be "high quality clothing" according to reviewers.

With over 4,000 ratings, these pants are worth the hype. Whether you want to be more comfortable while traveling, sleeping or chill days at home, these pants "impress" those who wear them at just how comfortable they are.

For events that requires you to dress up a little more, opt to dress in this long sleeve button down from Tommy Hilfiger. One reviewer noted that this shirt has "soft fabric," but is "sturdy," making it perfect for long days.

