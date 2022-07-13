Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From furniture repair kits to smart storage options, there are so many smart finds on sale during Prime Day, an event created by Amazon. We sorted through them in order to narrow down some of the best. So, while you're shopping for some of the hottest Amazon Prime Day deals on tech and beauty, you can also cross off some home finds you've been meaning to pick up.

Below, we rounded up two dozen eye-catching deals on home essentials that will have you wondering how you've gone this long without them.

Prime Day deals on home essentials

With a handle made of stainless steel and a thick rubber blade, this squeegee is effective and easy to use, according to the brand.

"These squeegees worked really well," one reviewer wrote. "Quite weighted [and] balanced as well as attractive looking so as to make them an eyesore in our newly remodeled shower. The largest size was excellent for the large shower stall so as not to spend forever cleaning it!"

This non-slip silicone utensil rest and spoon holder withstand high heat to keep your spoon handy and your counter clean. Resistant to rust and chipping due to its BPA-free material and 100 percent food grade silicone, this utensil rest is durable and adorable, according to the brand.

No need to worry about slicing your fingers as you cut your bagel or roll as this bagel guillotine safely and evenly slices your bread for you. Available in four colors, the slicer's precision ground serrated cutting edges and non stick Xylan coated blade perform smooth, effortless slices.

Scuffed furniture isn't always an excuse to splurge on brand new pieces. This affordable repair kit can help give a new life to the tables and chairs you've owned forever — and it's on sale for less than $20.

Cleaning your fridge just got a whole lot easier. You can scrub these liners down in the sink to avoid having to remove the shelves in your fridge whenever cleaning day rolls around.

Something you probably don't think about organizing often? Your batteries. Keep them out of the junk drawer and give them a home with this storage unit that is on deal for 44% off.

Ready to ditch plastic bottles? This attachment is compatible with most faucets and can provide up to 100 gallons of filtered water, according to the brand. It's on deal right now for 36% off, so all you'll need is a reusable bottle.

Adding some framed photos or artwork can change the feel of almost any room. If you want to save yourself some time and a bit of frustration, snagging this kit on sale can help you make sure that each one is hung properly.

Free up space in your closet or garage and hang brooms and other cleaning items on this smart unit. It's on sale for 49% off today, so you can snag it for just $16.

Whether you could use some extra storage or simply never know where to put your phone while it's charging, these outlet shelves can come in handy. They can hold up to 10 pounds each, so you can have a nesting spot for speakers, phones and other tech while it's plugged in.

No, your lint catcher doesn't catch everything. Lint that lurks in the depths of your dryer can be a potential fire hazard — and this smart tool can help you clean it up.

Trying to make your home a smart home? These smart light switches are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the lights in your home hands-free, or even schedule your lights to turn on and off at set times. The lights also feature an "away mode," so the lights can randomly turn on and off while you're away from home or on vacation.

Elevate your kitchen by sticking these lights underneath cabinets or put them in your closet for some extra lighting on busy mornings.

Short on bathroom storage? Make the most of the space you have with this clever organizer. The unique design allows it to fit around plumbing, so you don't have to worry about any leaks on your favorite beauty products.

This roll-up rack doubles as a drying rack and a trivet, but you can also place a cutting board on top of it and use it as makeshift counter space whenever you're in a pinch. Thanks to a 55 percent discount, it's on sale right now for just $14.

Say goodbye to clutter with this organization hack! You can finally give your food storage lids a home thanks to this deal, which knocks over $14 off of the original price of the organizer.

Something you didn't know you needed? A handy jar opener that fits a range of lids. So, before you tackle any of your home projects, you can open that jar of paint or bottle of glue with just a little less elbow grease.

For the home that has a lot of tech, this outlet splitter can come in handy. It features five AC outlets and four USB-C ports, so you can charge a range of devices at once. Right now, it's on deal for 40% off!

Whether you're headed out on vacation or need a solution for your lighted decorations when the holidays roll around, this programmable timer will probably prove useful. Thanks to a 30% discount, you can add it to your cart for just $9.

Two is better than one, right? This mounted bike rack can hold two bicycles at once, supporting up to 65 pounds. Since it's on sale for 59% off, you'll save over $25 on the useful storage option.

If you need to plug gadgets into an outlet that is hidden behind furniture, you'll probably want this smart cord. The slim plug is attached to a five-foot extension cord, so you won't have to do acrobatics to plug anything in anymore.

This isn't necessarily a fancy hack, but it can be helpful for anyone trying to keep organized. From the pantry to the home office, this label maker can help you easily identify what you need, when you need it. Right now, it's on sale for just $30.

This easy-to-install safe is on deal for 31% off today, which means you can grab it for $16. It's a smart pick for anyone who frequently has guests over or is thinking about tapping into the vacation rental market.

"Out of sight, out of mind," is what you'll be saying with this garage storage rack. It's on sale for $128 right now for anyone who could use some extra space in their garage.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!