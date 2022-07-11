Target's huge Deal Days event is here! Shop deals on tech, kitchen must-haves and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you might think that Black Friday is the best time to find deep discounts, this week is giving the holiday season a run for its money. Not only is Amazon hosting its long-awaited Prime Day 2022 event, but other retailers like Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and more are hosting huge sales boasting equally impressive deals.

And today, Target kicked off its huge three-day Target Deal Days event, featuring major markdowns across every category. The retailer is discounting top tech and toys by up to 50%, kitchen essentials and furniture by up to 40% and vacuums by up to 35%. So you can save big on a pair of Apple AirPods, a Dyson vacuum and many more must-haves.

The event only runs through July 13, so you're going to want to act fast to save. Here, 25 deals to grab from the Target Deal Days sale. You can keep scrolling to shop all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop by category.

Target beauty deals

During Target’s big event, you can save up to 25% on select beauty finds (you’ll see the discount when you add the items to your cart). Reviewers say that these popular patches “work wonders” on breakouts. The hydrocolloid stickers are designed to help shrink zits in just six hours, according to the brand.

One dentist previously told us that the Sonicare toothbrushes do a “great job in breaking up the plague matrix, which houses the microbes that cause gum disease and decay.” And right now, you can get this option for 40% off. It has a pressure sensor, which is designed to help protect your teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure.

This formula from Maybelline is made to add length and volume to your lashes without clumping. It has a fanning mascara brush with ten layers of bristles, that are designed to reach the various layers of your lashes.

Infused with squalane, this primer is designed to hydrate your skin and prep it for your makeup. It comes in multiple formulations to address a variety of issues, including a green option for fighting acne and redness.

You can style and dry your hair at the same time with this hair dryer brush. It features a Thermaglide Ceramic Coating, which the brand says creates even heat distribution and gives your hair extra shine.

Target home and kitchen deals

Target is marking down outdoor furniture by up to 30% during its Deal Days event. And if you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to upgrade your backyard, we suggest grabbing these elegant string lights while they’re on sale. They come in four colors and are designed to be used both indoors and outdoors.

You can score PowerXL’s popular 7-quart Vortex Air Fryer for 53% off. According to the brand, it has six uses in just one gadget, so you can not only just air fry foods but also dehydrate, bake, roast and more.

For college students moving to a new apartment or anyone who is looking to upgrade their kitchenware, this set comes with everything that home cooks need. The 17-piece set includes multiple frypans, saucepans, a Dutch oven, as well as a cutting board, utensils, baking essentials and more.

If you’ve been eyeing the beloved KitchenAid Mixer, now is a great time to add one to your kitchen. The 5-quart mixer can be used to mix cookie dough, knead bread, whip cream and more.

Meal prep just got easier! With the Instant Pot, you can easily set foods up to cook and then kick back and relax without having to slave over a hot pan. It’s designed to replace nine kitchen appliances including your pressure cooker, saute pan, rice cooker and more.

Bulky coffee makers can take up a lot of precious counter space. That’s why this single-serve option from Keurig is perfect for anyone who lives in a small apartment — according to the brand, it’s less than five inches wide and it allows you to brew a single cup (up to 12 ounces) of coffee in minutes.

For anyone who hates vacuuming, robot vacuums can make the process feel way less tedious. And this one makes it even easier to clean your floors without having to lift a finger: It has an extra-large self-empty base that can hold up to 45 days of dirt, so you can schedule it to run and forget about it for over a month.

Pet owners will appreciate the powerful suction that this upright vacuum offers. According to the brand, it features a 25 percent more powerful motor and has WindTunnel technology to capture dirt, pet hair and dust, even in the hard-to-reach spots of your home.

You don’t want to miss your chance to save $100 on Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vacuum. The company says that it features powerful suction and can transform into a handheld vacuum for cleaning your car, stairs and tight corners.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb, you can still add a pop of natural color to your space with this faux monstera plant, which is currently 30% off.

Time to upgrade your mattress? You can save on this memory foam option right now. According to the brand, the plush option is great for side sleepers or those who like a softer bed. Plus, the memory foam material is designed with cooling gel to help regulate your temperature throughout the night.

Target tech deals

We’re expecting to see a lot of major discounts on hot tech over the next few days, but Target’s deals are not to be missed. The retailer has marked down must-haves from top brands like Apple, Bose and more by up to 50%. We suggest taking advantage of this $75 markdown on Apple’s AirPods Pro. The water-resistant earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive EQ, which is said to automatically tune the music to your ears.

You can also save on a smartwatch from the brand. This version comes in two sizes and colors (all of which are on sale) and can be used to track workouts, take calls and more.

Want to make the switch to a pair of over-ear headphones? While these ones from Beats normally cost nearly $350, Target is marking them down by 50% off right now, bringing the price down to $175. Only two colors are still available, so you’ll want to add this deal to your cart ASAP.

Upgrade your TV to this smart version, which has the Roku experience built-in, so you can easily stream shows, music and more from your favorite platforms.

Whether you’re searching for a new laptop for your college student or for yourself, this two-in-one Chromebook seems like a great choice. The touchscreen display is designed to rotate 360 degrees, so you can switch up the position for working, watching movies and more.

Target fashion deals

A jumpsuit is a must-have for summer. It’s an easy one-and-done outfit that you can throw on any time you can't decide what to wear. And right now, you can get this stylish version for 50% off. The ankle-length jumpsuit feature button detailing and an elastic waist, and the brand says that the fabric is “soft” and “lightweight.”

From the beach to the grocery store, you’ll want to wear these flip-flops everywhere this season. They come in three colors and a range of sizes. Some are already sold out, so you’re going to want to grab them while you still can.

Between beach days and afternoons by the pool, you need a good swimsuit for summer. And if you have yet to treat yourself to a new one this year, take this as your sign to do so. You can save 50% on this stylish medium-coverage suit from Target. It has adjustable straps and removable cups, so you can customize the fit to your liking.

Target has so many amazing deals on back-to-school must-haves right now. For example, you can save up to 50% on kids’ school uniform pieces, like this polo shirt, which is currently just $4.

