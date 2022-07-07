From diapers to wagons, shop 24 early Prime Day baby essentials up to 52% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away! While we're all hoping for major markdowns on tech or gadgets for the kitchen we would otherwise consider a splurge, the shopping holiday might be an opportune time to scope out savings on everyday essentials, too.

If you're a parent, your list of essentials probably includes diapers, wipes and everything in-between. In anticipation of the major markdowns we're expecting next week, we set out to find some of the best early deals on parenting essentials. From a baby monitor to a stroller caddy, we rounded up 21 of the best early Prime Day deals parents and expecting parents will want to shop right now.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Early Prime Day diaper and baby wipes deals

Gently clean their face and hands after mealtime with these wipes from Aveeno. According to the brand, they're formulated with oat and aloe for sensitive skin. Right now, you can snag a pack for 52% off.

This box of wipes from Huggies includes eight packs for a total of 448 wipes. It's on sale right now for 36% off, which means you can add the box to your cart for less than $15.

New parents can save 10% on these diapers from Pamper's Pure Protection line. The brand says they're enriched with shea butter to feel softer on the skin and are also hypoallergenic.

For tots 27 pounds or over, these Size 5 diapers will do, according to the brand. The box includes 172 diapers, which you can snag on sale for 11% off right now.

This pack includes 135 diapers that provide up to 12 hours of protection for little ones. According to the brand, the diapers are fragrance-free, lotion-free and are made without chlorine bleaching.

With "double poo pockets" in the front and back and a wetness indicator at the front, these diapers do double-duty. You can snag them for $5 off right now in Size 1.

Bundle the necessities together and save a little more! You can apply a coupon at checkout to score 15% off of this bundle, which includes 198 diapers and a total count of 336 wipes.

More early Prime Day deals on parenting essentials

Perfect for play or for snoozing, this set of onesies is on sale for 13% off right now. According to Amazon, this is the lowest markdown the set has seen within the last 30 days.

Perfect for summer, this set is made from cotton and comes in a pretty blue print. Right now, you can snag it for 30% off.

This 5-in-1 gadget can operate on five different settings: Warm, heat, thaw, boil and constant warming. The brand says it fits a range of bottles and containers and has an auto shutoff feature, as well as a timer.

This top-rated baby monitor is on sale for 41% off ahead of Prime Day, so you can add it to your cart for less than $100. It has an overall 4.5-star rating and reviewers are impressed with the sound and picture quality.

You can take advantage of a 23% markdown on this sleeping sack in a dreamy cloud print or creamy dot print right now for little ones ages 12-18 months. It's convenient for diaper changes or an easy one-and-done outfit.

These mattress pads are on sale for 15% off right now and come in a range of different colors, as well as sets of two. Reviewers have given them a five-star rating for both water resistance and durability.

Keep organized with this convenient caddy, which features two bottle pockets and a roomy zippered compartment for your phone and keys. The adjustable straps help it to fit almost every kind of stroller handle, while also allowing you to reposition it to fit your needs.

For babies ages 0-3 months, this swaddle set can go a long way. You can take advantage of discounts on a range of colors and prints, including Elephant Hearts and 'Lil Jungle.

The sturdy design of this stroller means you can take it from the beach to the backyard, according to the brand. The canopy is also made with a UPF 50+ fabric, to help provide sun protection.

You can save $100 on this foldable wagon ahead of Prime Day, which features a rear foot brake and 5-point safety belt. The wheels can rotate 360 degrees, which helps it to easily navigate rough terrain.

Traveling by car this summer? This clever diaper bag can help you bring a changing station along with you for the ride. It's on sale for 25% off right now, but you can apply a coupon at checkout to save an additional $6.

This smart baby swing is on deal right now, giving parents of little ones a chance to save some cash ahead of Prime Day. It uses a touchscreen display and thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, you can play soothing music right from your phone.

This carrier grows along with your baby. According to the brand, it can support toddlers in all carrying positions: front outward, hip, back carry and inward.

This tool can help administer medicine to the side of you baby's cheek. It features a pacifier shape at the top to provide them with a comforting feeling, too, according to the brand.

For those entering the potty training stages, the right seat can make all the difference. This adorable design features an adjustable ladder and anti-slip pads to help them reach their potty training goals.

This diaper pail is on deal for as much as 15% off right now in the blush pink, white, woodgrain and ivory colors. The brand says that it will help lock in odors, since it is made from steel instead of plastic.

When your baby becomes a toddler and is always on the go, these discreet corners can help protect them from bumps. And they are on sale for just $10 right now.

