Prime Day, the two-day shopping event created by Amazon, is in full swing, and we’re already blown away by the discounts we’re seeing on everything from tech to fashion. But if you were curious to see what’s going on outside of the Amazon shopping frenzy, you might find that deals are running rampant. While the long-awaited sale has been going on, a few brands managed to slip in a few surprise deals of their own — and some of them are bound to surprise you.

There are some items that seldom go on sale, but today, we found discounts on products that we’ve been crossing our fingers to see for ages. From stop-you-in-your-tracks markdowns on Caraway pans to price-slashing bundles at Girlfriend Collective to a first-time Prime Day sale on the popular Ember Smart Mugs, these deals are as rare as they are necessary to adding to our carts.

See below for our favorite finds that are available to shop now — but, most likely, not for long.

When Lululemon updates their “We Made Too Much” section, you run — never walk — to the sale section. Partly because sizes for the most popular items fly off the online shelves, but mostly because the styles are can’t-miss, like these high-rise bottoms. They’re made from the brand’s SmoothCover fabric, that is said to be super supportive, and comes in 15 vivid colors and patterns.

Elevate your summer wardrobe with a pair of these high-rise Align shorts. Like we said, sizes go fast, but luckily this Diamond Dye Grey Graphite pattern is still available from sizes 0-20. The brand says they are “buttery soft” and feature a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material that are great for low-impact workouts.

Deals on Apple products are few and far between, but sometimes we catch the AirPods Pro with a can’t-miss discount (before they sell out, that is.). But right now, the noise-cancellation earbuds can be found on Amazon at their lowest price in years — less than $170 — which is definitely something to celebrate and shop for.

It’s no secret that it’s easy to spend a pretty penny when it comes to premium skin care items. But this Prime Day, Elemis is knocking 30% off dozens of its product, including this Recovery Eye Cream, a peptide treatment that promise to revive, brighten and hydrate the undereye area. Right now, you can grab it for $35 — that’s almost $15 off the original price!

If you’re surprised to see this popular product on sale, you’re not the only one. The brand is discounting its Smart Mug for Prime Day for the first time ever, knocking the price down 15% on it’s 10-ounce mug and 20% on its 14-ounce mug. Ember says this will be “arguably some of the best deals you will find on our classic collection this year,” so you’ll want to scoop up this temperature control cup while the deal is still hot.

Coming across deals at Girlfriend Collective is rare, and although the brand doesn’t have a sitewide sale happening right now, we happened to stumble across a few discounted bundles. This swim set comes with a top and bottom (in one of five bold colors) that you can fully customize from … well, top to bottom.

The brand is also taking 10% off its Classic Bundle, which is made up of compressive items and essentials, including a pair of leggings and shorts, a bra, an undergarment and crew socks.

A luxury bag for half off? That simply sounds too good to be true. We’d think so too if we didn’t come across these deals at Coach. The brand is taking 50% off sale styles, and we’ve got our eye on this crossbody bag with floral detailing. The purse is made from refined calf leather and features a surprising amount of storage: eight card slots, a bill compartment, and inside and outside zip pockets.

Keep the floral theme going with a matching pair of sport slides. The vintage-inspired shoe is made with the brands signature coated canvas upper as well as a rubber footbed and outsole — which means it’s designed to be as comfortable as it is chic. Right now, you can shop them for less than $50.

We can’t help but jump on a good vacuum deal, but the steep $262 markdown on this Shark model is unheard of. If the price wasn’t enough to convince you to purchase immediately, maybe the features will: a self-empty base, home-mapping functionality, self-cleaning brush roll, powerful suction and more.

Did Walmart just mark down one of its most popular earbuds to less than $5? We had to do a double-take, too, but it’s true — you can add the Onn. Wireless Earphones to your cart for $4.99. According to the brand, the Bluetooth range reaches up to 33 feet and the pair offers up to 15 hours of total playtime.

When you find a single pan that can replace eight pieces of traditional cookware, you tend to notice. But when it’s on sale, you add it to cart ASAP, especially when it’s available in this spicy red shade for $30 off. Don’t worry, if the bold color doesn’t match your kitchen’s aesthetic; there are several other chic designs to choose from — and they’re also on deal.

It’s not every day Caraway discounts its “internet-famous” cookware, and it’s even less likely you’ll find one of its sets marked down. So, to see this five-piece bundle of ceramic-coated and nontoxic pans on deal for $150 cheaper than its original price, it’s most likely a sign to scoop it up ASAP. To sweeten the deal even more, the brand is offering an additional 10% off for its Summer Refresh sale — just be sure to apply the code CLEAN10 at checkout.

For many shoppers, either with damaged hair or just an obsession with hair care, nabbing an Olaplex treatment on sale is like discovering gold. This Prime Day, the brand’s Hair Perfector (which has over 64,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) will be on deal, which means you can get one step closer to stronger, shinier and softer locks for just over $24.

Despite many of us getting used to return-to-office life, remote working is still going strong — especially when TikTok shows so many ways to make it more fun and functional. The trend of using an adjustable standing desk can be seen all over the app, and now you can grab a pretty rare discount on one of Best Buy’s top-rated options, which is now going for less than $200.

Cups you can shrink, stack and easily store? Sign us up! Each cup is made with LFGB-certified food-grade silicone which, according to the brand, is the “world’s safest silicone.” We don’t normally see the unique drinkware on sale, but Stojo is now offering a deal on a set of four in your choice of six colors.

Described as the “carry on companion you never knew you needed,” this adorable mini case is a must-have for your next adventure. It can hold your cosmetics and small essentials and is made from a hard outer shell, making it great for in-flight and on-the-go use.

Finding a two-piece luggage set under $100 is more than just a rare find — it’s a steal! During Macy’s Black Friday in July event, you can grab a special discount on this modern Trunk Luggage, which includes a vanity case and a carry on.

There’s a reason why people gravitate to a Kate Spade bag — it’s sleek yet dainty, functional yet fashionable, but it’s also normally pretty pricey. Today, the brand is giving shoppers an extra-special treat with a special sale that will have you shopping ‘til you drop. We’re obsessed with this chic backpack — it’s made from refined grain leather, features magnetic snap closures and is going for less than $90.

