17 rare deals from Lululemon, Everlane and more to shop before they're gone

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This month has been full of savings, from Amazon's long-awaited Prime Day Event to Nordstrom's huge Anniversary Sale. And among all of these sales, there have been a few items that have truly surprised us — since we rarely see them discounted.

We found deals on products that we’ve been crossing our fingers to see for ages. From stop-you-in-your-tracks markdowns on Caraway pans to price-slashing bundles at Girlfriend Collective and $50 Madewell jeans, these deals are as rare as they are necessary to adding to our carts.

See below for our favorite finds that are available to shop now — but, most likely, not for long.

Rare deals

We're obsessed with Everlane's comfortable and stylish basics, but it's pretty rare that we can find them on sale. Right now, the brand is marking down more than 250 styles by up to 50% during its big Summer Sale. So you can get these popular jeans for just over $50. The jeans are said to feature a butt-boosting fit, form-hugging fit on top and a cool vintage-inspired look, making them the ultimate addition to your collection.

Being a tourist has never looked this cool. Perfect to pack in your bag for your upcoming summer vacation, these shorts are made from an "ultra-breathable" linen and cotton blend and feature extra pockets for all of your essentials.

Available in 12 colors and patterns, including colorful hues and stripes, you'll want to grab a few versions of this tank while it's less than $20 right now. It features a high neck and back and a curved cut at the shoulders, so the brand says it's extra flattering.

Madewell's sales are a great excuse to stock up on fashion essentials for the season, and while the brand hosts events pretty regularly, it's rare to see discounts this big. During the retailer's bi-annual Secret Stock Sale, which ends tomorrow, you can score some of its most popular jeans for just $50. This bestselling pair features a '90s-style mom jean fit and a stretchy denim material. Just don't forget to use the code CLASSIFIED at checkout to save.

Celebrities love Barefoot Dreams' ultra-cozy blankets and you can finally get one for yourself for a discount during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Reviewers say that the throw is "amazingly soft" and "lightweight." According to the brand, the easy-care fabric won't pill, shrink or wrinkle.

From the grocery store to the gym, exercise dresses have been popping up everywhere lately. And Outdoor Voice's popular version is credited as being the dress that "started it all." There are currently three colors on sale at Nordstrom — but sizes are already selling out, so we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP.

Described as the “carry-on companion you never knew you needed,” this adorable mini case is a must-have for your next adventure. It can hold your cosmetics and small essentials and is made from a hard outer shell, making it great for in-flight and on-the-go use.

Whether you're a runner on the track or a runner to the couch, this Lululemon top is made for the athlete and the lounger in all of us. The quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric can keep you comfortable during the toughest workouts, but its stretchiness and lightweight feel is a must during those couch potato days.

When Lululemon updates their “We Made Too Much” section, you run — never walk — to the sale section. Partly because sizes for the most popular items fly off the online shelves, but mostly because the styles are can’t-miss, like these high-rise bottoms. They’re made from the brand’s SmoothCover fabric, that is said to be super supportive, and comes in 15 vivid colors and patterns.

Elevate your summer wardrobe with a pair of these high-rise Align shorts. Like we said, sizes go fast, but luckily this Diamond Dye Grey Graphite pattern is still available from sizes 0-20. The brand says they are “buttery soft” and feature a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking material that are great for low-impact workouts.

For many shoppers, either with damaged hair or just an obsession with hair care, nabbing an Olaplex treatment on sale is like discovering gold. And during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, the brand’s Bond Maintenance Set is on deal. It comes with three of Olaplex's bestselling products, the No.3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 5 Bond Maintenance conditioner, so you'll have everything you need to complete your hair routine.

Dyson is currently hosting a Dyson Week event and marking down its tech by up to $200, so it's the perfect time grab yourself one of its popular vacuums. This model has two cleaner heads — a soft one for hard floors and a motorized one to pick up dirt from carpets.

Coming across deals at Girlfriend Collective is rare, and although the brand doesn’t have a site-wide sale happening right now, we happened to stumble across a few discounted bundles. This swim set comes with a top and bottom (in one of five bold colors) that you can fully customize from … well, top to bottom.

The brand is also taking 10% off its Classic Bundle, which is made up of compressive items and essentials, including a pair of leggings and shorts, a bra, an undergarment and crew socks.

When you find a single pan that can replace eight pieces of traditional cookware, you tend to notice. But when it’s on sale, you add it to cart ASAP, especially when it’s available in this spicy red shade for $30 off. Don’t worry, if the bold color doesn’t match your kitchen’s aesthetic; there are several other chic designs to choose from — and they’re also on deal.

It’s not every day Caraway discounts its “internet-famous” cookware, and it’s even less likely you’ll find one of its sets marked down. So, to see this five-piece bundle of ceramic-coated and nontoxic pans on deal for $150 cheaper than its original price, it’s most likely a sign to scoop it up ASAP.

There’s a reason why people gravitate to a Kate Spade bag — it’s sleek yet dainty, functional yet fashionable. But it’s also normally pretty pricey. Today, the brand is giving shoppers an extra-special treat with a rare sale. We’re obsessed with this chic backpack — it’s made from refined grain leather, features magnetic snap closures and is on deal for 64% off.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!