Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is here — shop can't miss deals starting at $8

This week might have been packed with sale events — from Amazon Prime Day to Target Deal Days to Madewell's Secret Stock Sale and plenty more — but we have to let you in on one more deal-busting event that you'll want to shop ASAP. Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally open to everyone after weeks of member-only discounts, and based on what we've seen, they've obviously waited to share the best for last.

From premium beauty exclusives to major markdowns on the retailer's bestselling apparel and home goods, Nordstrom's exciting event has even better savings than we expected. Through July 31, everyone can score deals on summer-ready styles and popular brands, including Ugg, Zella, Levi's, St. Tropez and many, many more.

With 17 fulls days of shopping ahead of you, we understand if you're overwhelmed by the massive volume of deals. That's why we've scoured the site to find the best clothing, shoes, beauty and home essentials we think you won't hesitate to add to cart.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale clothing and accessory deals

When you just need to stock up on the basics, Caslon has you covered. Their V-neck tees are dropping to just $12 each, so you can shop all 14 shades and patterns at a discounted price.

Seal your name with gold-toned beaded bracelet from celebrity-loved jewelry brand BaubleBar. Choose the initial of your loved one, yourself or anyone you want to honor in your life and then where it around your wrist as a beautiful reminder of them.

Dress up your ears with a new pair of hoops. The silver-toned earrings feature an easy snap closure and a charming huggie design — and now you can grab a pair for $12 off.

If you missed the True & Co. deal during Amazon Prime Day, don't fret! The popular brand is on deal during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — right now, you can score the True Body Convertible Bralette — which is wire-, elastic- and seam-free for under $30.

Easily take this sleek top from the boardroom to date night. The twist-top neckline is an eye-catching detail that will look just as fierce underneath a blazer as it will standing out on its own over a midi skirt and heels.

Can you ever have too much loungewear? We think not, which is why taking advantage of the discount on these Zella joggers is a no-brainer. Who wouldn't want a pair of pants that have the words "live in" in the name? It's a sign that the knit fabric is so comfortable, you'll never want to take them off.

Mom jeans might be the trend of the last couple of years, but there are still some die-hard skinny jean lovers out there who are looking for a deal on their next pair. Well, we found it — Wit & Wisdom's 'Ab'Solution denim is said to have great stretch, a legging-like fit and booty-lift construction.

There's no denying it any longer — belt bags are back and getting chicer and chicer by the day. This Neoprene option from Dagne Dover is not only designed with a summer-ready, bold color, but its water-resistant fabric and spacious interior will make it your go-to bag for the rest of the season.

We don't care what season we're in; when Spanx's faux-leather leggings are on sale, we have to let you know! You might not wear them for a couple month's but these stunning and "ultracomfortable" bottoms are worth waiting for.

Get ready to turn heads at your next garden party or outdoor wedding (and then apologize to the bride) because this shift dress is bound to do just that. We're not sure what we're obsessed with more: the dotted fabric, ruffled skirt or loose silhouette.

Save $38 on a cool looking pair of distressed Levi's during Nordstrom's huge sale event. The pair has a high-waist fit, and ankle-length hem and a straight leg that will flatter any body type.

Overnight stays or after-work gym sessions aren't the place for luggages or over-stuff backpacks. For those awkward packing situations, a weekender bag is just what you need, and this Mali + Lili duffle will have you planning more and more trips this season thanks to its structured make, spacious pockets, adjustable straps and more.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale shoes deals

Snag a pair of Vans for less than $40 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The U Era Low-Top model is said to be true to size and is made with a unisex fit, so anyone can grab a pair!

One Shop TODAY contributor swears by these Ohana OluKai flip-flops, saying the durable pair has lasted her years. If you’re in the market for quality sandals with a water-resistant strap, EVA midsole and quick-dry lining, you can score a pair of your own for nearly 29% off.

The summer season is at its peak, so if you still don’t have a staple pair of wedge sandals to go with your best looks, now is the time to buy a pair. These adorable TOMS platforms are a must-have with their cushioned footbed, pink ankle strap and the just-right heel height.

Now that we’re in the middle of wedding season, you might be looking for a change from those classic beige pumps you’ve been pulling out for every fancy occasion. These quilt-patterned sandal heels feature a trendy square toe and chunky heel to help you dance the night away.

Just because it might be hot outside, doesn’t mean you should sleep on these stylish slippers. The cozy Ugg footwear will keep you toes comfortable and warm year-round, thanks to a genuine-shearling upper and lining. And we’re loving the thick straps that cover the majority of the foot.

Put the “wow factor” back into your office wardrobe with a pair of these Steve Madden mules. They come in five neutral shades, with each pair designed with a pointed toe, leather fabric and braid detailing along the top. Grab one (or more; we wouldn’t blame you) for $30 off.

We’re convinced the Chelsea boot will never go out of style simply because there are sleek pairs like this that exist. You can’t go wrong with classic black, but this Caslon pair steps it up with brown stitching around each shoe. As an added bonus, they are also water-resistant!

There’s nothing worse than walking around in an uncomfortable sneaker, so we understand if you’re picky with your footwear. Never you fear, Söfft made this platform “street-chic” shoe with comfort in mind, featuring what they say is a padded collar, soft footbed and a flexible sole.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals

Right now you can grab the brand’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve for just under $11. Dry skin isn’t just a winter condition, so if you need some moisture during the rest of these hot, dry months, set your sights on this cream, which is said to absorb water and offer a “glovelike protective barrier” to keep skin hydrated.

These Kopari deodorant options take the worry out of choosing safer beauty products, thanks to their natural formulas that are nontoxic, aluminum- and baking soda- free and vegan, according to the brand!

Briogeo fans, listen up! If you love the brand’s scalp products, the revival kit is now on sale as a Nordstrom beauty exclusive deal. It comes with two travel-size bottles of the Charcoal + Coconut Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo and a Charcoal + Tea Tree Hydration Scalp Mask as well as a stimulating therapy massager.

If you’ve been slacking on your self-care, consider this sale on Herbivore Botanicals’ bath essentials as a sign to treat yourself. Pick out a good book, light a candle and fill up the tub with these nourishing bath products: a coconut bath soak for glowing skin, Himalayan pink salt for relaxation and moisturizing coco rose body polish.

They say that brows are sisters, not twins — but with this Anastasia Beverley Hills kit, you can really give that phrase a run for its money. Shade and fill your brows to perfection with the brand’s Brow Wiz pencil, Brow Definer and Clear Gel, which are now available in a beauty exclusive bundle for under $40.

Want a sun-kissed glow without having to bake in a hot, potentially dangerous sun? With this St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse, you don’t even have to step outside to look like you just returned from a tropical vacation. According to the brand, you can get a streak-free, healthy-looking tan in just one easy application.

Grab this limited-edition Charlotte Tilbury Lip Kit — featuring one of its most popular and bestselling shades, Pillow Talk — on deal for $33 off the value price. Perfect your pout with the brand’s Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Pencil and Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick.

Did you know you should be replacing your hair brush every six months? For those who’ve been using the same tools for years, score the ultimate upgrade with this four-pieces set. Including a paddle brush, shower comb, detangling brush and round brush, products will help keep locks knot free and beautifully styled.

Coming across a sale on this brand is already like coming across gold, so you'll want to scoop up this rare discount on this travel-size perfume set, featuring three lovely scents.

Not all of us are blessed with naturally curly or wavy hair, so when you want to give your locks some va-va-voom, this T3 curler is here to help. Not only will this device create long-lasting curls, but it also features SinglePass Technology to “ensure even, consistent heat and fast, healthy styling," according to the brand.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals

In your home, you only deserve the best, most luxurious feeling towels to enhance your bathing experience. But no one wants to pay the price that comes with it. Now you don’t have to with these ultra-absorbent washcloths, which are going for just $8 in all 11 colors. And according to the brand, they only get “soft and better with time.”

Choosing the right pillowcase can do wonders for your sleep, as well as your skin- and hair care. With this satin option, the fabric can help give you a sweat-free sleep during those hot summer nights. It’s also designed to reduce acne breakouts and protect your strands from breakage.

Keeping hydrated on the go is important, so you need a water bottle that can keep up with you no matter what. We can’t think of a brand more reliable than Hydro Flask, whose 16-ounce flask is now $10 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. It’s designed to keep your drink cold (or hot) for longer and is even dishwasher safe.

Elevate your bar cart with new drinkware, starting with these elegant looking wine glasses. Each are stemless and hold up to 10-ounces of your favorite vino.

Boring wooden cutting boards are officially out, especially now that we know we can spice things up in the kitchen with Deny Designs. The brand’s birch wood board is covered in bright red strawberries and a semi-gloss finish, perfect for dinner party prep on summer days.

Keep any space in your home smelling lovely and fresh with this six-piece candle set from Voluspa. Each candle is encased in a glass vessel, which makes for a lovely keepsake once the coconut wax-blend is melted down. Start with French Cade Lavender and Santal Vanille scents to last through summer and save Spiced Pumpkin Latte for when fall comes around.

Prep your favorite dishes year-round in a brand-new hot dish by Great Jones. The brand is know for its well-made cookware, and how you can score one of their trendy kitchen pieces on sale at Nordstrom. It hold four-quarts of food and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees.

Save $20 — and many hours planting seeds under a hot sun — with this indoor garden kit. It comes with a modern looking plant based that features LED lights and a built-in water reservoir. You’ll also receive a three basil starter pods (with a soil mix inspired by NASA research, according to the brand), so you can get started growing herbs ASAP.

Right now, you can save $80 on this essential piece of kitchenware by Emile Henry. The 4.2-quaret dutch oven is made in France, with ceramic that doesn’t require any seasoning before cooking. Use it on any cooktops as well as stoves, microwaves and ovens up to a whopping 923 degrees, the brand says.

