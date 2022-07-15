The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in June

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

June marked the official start of summer, and Shop TODAY readers stocked up accordingly. Warm weather staples like easy, breezy dresses, sun protection accessories and summer beauty essentials made their way into our carts, as did cooling technology in everything from towels and blankets to baseball caps.

Keep scrolling to see everything that made the Shop TODAY readers' bestsellers list last month.

TODAY Bestsellers in June 2022

The perfect accessory for sunny summer days — a stylish pair of sunglasses. One Shop TODAY writer says this exact pair replaced her previous $200 go-to shades. Stock up on these classic frames and keep a pair everywhere you need them, from your purse to the car.

A shade-providing sun hat is another summer must-have, and this UPF 50+ hat can provide some much-needed protection from the sun. And the best part? It rolls up to be easily packable for all of your summer travels and adventures, which one Shop TODAY writer put to the test on countless trips.

If your summer plans include any water adventures, you'll want to grab a pair of these slip-on water shoes for everyone in the family. Over 100,000 Amazon reviewers love them for everything from river hikes to swimming in the ocean, including one Shop TODAY writer.

'Tis the season for dresses, shorts and tank tops. This handy little sponge works as a gentle, natural exfoliator to help you achieve your smoothest skin all summer long.

Fed up with flyaway hairs that stick out from updos? This hair finishing stick was made especially for slicking back those little baby hairs to give a perfectly smooth finish to ponytails, buns or braids. It's also great to throw in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups and calming frizz throughout the day.

Like it or not, bug season is here. From mosquito bites to bee stings, this nifty little "Shark Tank" gadget sucks out all of the venom, saliva and other irritants those pesky insects can leave behind. Any self-described "mosquito magnets" in your life need this thing, and one Shop TODAY writer tested out this "venom vacuum" in summer.

Everyone needs a versatile, forgiving dress for whatever occasions the season brings. Reviewers love this option from Amazon for everything from weddings to vacations, and one Shop TODAY writer calls it "an easy fix for looking polished in a pinch."

Early mornings at the airport just got a lot easier, thanks to travel essentials like this one. This drink caddy holds two beverages and attaches to your suitcase handle to conveniently carry your water, coffee, tea, phone or anything else you need handy.

Anyone who wears a lot of dresses or skirts in the summer has to stock up on these sleek slip shorts keep your thighs from rubbing together to prevent chafing. One Shop TODAY writer tried these exact shorts and joined the leagues of reviewers claiming that the waist doesn't roll down and they're comfy enough to wear all day.

If you can't take the heat... grab one of these Nano Facial Misters! It makes the June bestsellers list with its nice, even spray that can help cool you down on hot days or whenever you need a refreshing mist.

The Shop TODAY team loves a lightweight, versatile pair of pants, and these cargo joggers are just that. They have a great amount of pocket space — which is hard to come by in women's pants — and a comfy design that makes them perfect for travel, running errands, exercising or anything else you get up to.

Easy and affordable Amazon jumpsuits take the guesswork out of planning chic outfits, since they are basically a whole look on their own. We love the breathable, flattering look for everything from lounging around at home to date nights with a heel and some simple jewelry.

Speaking of simple jewelry, these earrings will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. Available in silver and gold shades, they are guaranteed to go with any outfit and elevate your look. One Shop TODAY writer replaced the only pair of earrings they wore for 11 years after trying out these mini hoops by the brand.

On those sweltering summer nights, you're going to want one of these cooling blankets on your bed. These are thicker than your standard top sheet, and their large size helps them stay put on your bed throughout the night.

Anyone who spends a lot of time outside will love this water-activated chilling baseball hat to stay cool on hot days. Reviewers say it's even great for big heads, and has a moisture-wicking sweatband to keep drops from rolling down your face and head, making it a fashion must-have for June.

Your summer travel just got a lot easier. With this perfectly sized duffle bag, you'll never have to worry that your carry on is too big to take on board. This foldable tote is designed to also be small enough to count as a personal item on some airlines (you'll have to confirm with your particular airline, though). Plus, it slips right onto the handle of your suitcase for easy transportation around the airport.

Maxi dresses are a summer staple. This affordable dress option from Amazon has over 29,000 perfect five-star reviews, which highlight its comfort, versatility and... it has pockets!

These globe patio lights instantly transform any deck, patio, backyard or other outdoor space. The classic Edison-style bulbs look beautiful in the evening, and make the perfect, photogenic setting for gatherings or just enjoying the outdoors in style.

This is the ultimate towel to help you beat the heat this summer. These easy-to-use towels start to chill when they get wet, and stay cool for up to two hours after activation. One Shop TODAY writer reviewed a similar cooling towel and went from skeptic to super fan.

According to one Shop TODAY writer, this roller helps to de-puff and brighten their face in the morning. It's an affordable way to pamper yourself a bit, and the tool can also be rolled along the neck, shoulders or anywhere you need some concentrated cooling.

