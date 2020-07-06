The slip shorts you need to help prevent thigh chafing this summer

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

They're mostly cotton, with just enough spandex that they don't stretch out or sag. They're black. They're unobtrusive. They hit at the upper thigh, which for me is the most problematic area. And they're super comfortable.

Amazon shoppers seem to agree. These slip shorts have amassed over 1,500 verified reviews and have a 4-star average rating.

"These changed my summertime life," claimed one verified Amazon shopper. "I wear them under skirts and dresses to keep my thighs from chafing and they work perfectly. They're also a nice safety for work to avoid any accidental flashing in case of an incident."

I can now wear dresses in the summer without doing some weird version of a crab walk to avoid any thigh rashes. Another friend just bought the same set, and she, too, is a convert.

Skirts and dresses, our breakup is over!

