Full-coverage panties are back in style and we're thrilled

There’s a day for everything and August 5 is no exception: Folks, it’s National Underwear Day.

But at least this one is relevant to just about all of us, unless you’re a fan of going commando. And since there are piles of different panties to choose from, we consulted Bare Necessities buyer Megan Irvine for some, ahem, brief guidance.

First off, we had to have one burning question answered. You see, we’d read that you’re supposed to throw out your undergarments every year. True or false? Maybe, said Irvine, hedging that it depends on how well you care for intimates.

"Our underwear sits in the most personal part of our body so it’s important to keep things fresh. You should have a good selection of underwear in your drawer so you aren’t always reaching for the same couple of pairs. You shouldn’t need to throw them away immediately at the one year mark if you are washing them according to instruction on the tags. If they start stretching out and getting holes in them, I think it’s time for a refresh,” said Irvine.

It's easy enough to buy new underwear online if you're uncomfortable browsing in-person. Shutterstock

Her advice: “Invest in your underwear! Underwear is usually a last thought for us and we are only buying it when we need it or see a really cheap deal. Those really cheap panties are great at first but might not be so great for the wallet in the long run. They typically do not wash as well and last as long as the more expensive brands. Look for brands who are known for their underwear.”

So without further ado, here’s a selection of some top panty favorites, in all manner of looks and shapes. "The most popular style right now is more full coverage styles. Gone are the days of the uncomfortable string thongs, now its about all-day comfort," said Irvine.

Sign us up!

Bikini briefs

"These are for people who want medium to full coverage. Bikinis tend to have a lower rise and have more of a 'cheeky' cut. Briefs tend to be more full coverage in a wide range of rises," said Irvine.

Calvin Klein Women's Radiant Cotton Bikini Panty, $33, Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Hi-Cut Brief, $12, Amazon

Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini, $6, Macy's

Boy shorts

"These are for people who want the ultimate full coverage. All of your rear is covered so they are perfect for people wearing dresses or skirts that want to feel completely protected," said Irvine.

Calvin Klein Body Cotton Boyshorts, $22, Nordstrom

Ruxia Women's Seamless Boyshort Panties, $19, Amazon

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boy Shorts, $39, Bare Necessities

High-Waist/Full Coverage

"This retro-looking style ranges from minimal to full coverage. The high waist helps you feel smooth and sleek in all of your outfits," said Irvine.

HALOGEN High Waist Seamless Briefs, $14, Nordstrom

Hanes Women's Comfortsoft Cotton Hipster Panty, $12, Amazon

Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Seamless Panty, $22, Zappos

Thongs

Natori Flora Thong, $28, Nordstrom

New Balance Womens Breathe Thong, $25, Amazon

Mae Women's Super Soft Cotton Lace Thong, $14, Amazon

Editor's note: here's a brief (sorry!) roundup of a few other styles that you might find handy.

Spanx Power Conceal-Her High Waist Shaping Shorts, $76, Nordstrom

No bulges, ever.

Commando Perfect Stretch Hipster, $28, Zappos

No panty lines, ever.

Funcy Women Menstrual Period Protective Panties, $17, Amazon

No leaks, ever.