15 cute, flattering maxi dresses to wear all summer

Some seasonal trends have true staying power — and the maxi dress is one of them. The more popular these semi-casual full-length dresses become, the more variety we see.

Last year was all about the off-the-shoulder look, and while there are still quite a few of those to be found, this season we're seeing more of a focus on v-neck and wrap styles. This is great news for most of us, since a wrap style is almost universally flattering.

From bright, bold floral patterns to black dresses you can style up for a wedding or down for a day at the beach, we found 15 of the season's best maxi dresses to wear throughout the warm summer months.

Fun Florals

1. Lush Surplice Maxi Dress, $55, Nordstrom

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

A thigh-high slit and daring neckline give this pretty maxi dress a bit of sass. We could see this dress at a wedding with a pair of nude heels (like Nordstrom has styled it) and a great pair of earrings.

2. Jack By BB Dakota Kogan Dress, $60 (usually $85), Shopbop

This beach-ready maxi dress from BB Dakota's little sister line, Jack, looks great with sandals or even paired with a denim jacket and slip-on white sneakers!

Lord & Taylor has this dress on sale for $69!

3. Allison Brittney Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $16, Walmart

The off-the-shoulder look is huge this season, and flowers give this dress an added pop.

Amazon has a similar style, in a midi length.

4. Farrow Pina Maxi Dress, $98, Need Supply

Not quite maxi and not quite midi, this floral off-the-shoulder dress in a punchy tropical print gives us major vacation vibes.

Not So Basic Black

5. City Chic Stripe Play Cold Shoulder Jumpsuit, $89, Nordstrom

This snazzy cold shoulder number flatters with a chic waist tie.

Check it out at Macy's as well.

6. Aphratti Faux Wrap Long Maxi Dress With Belt, $28, Amazon

We love wrap dresses because they tend to be flattering on a variety of body types. Solid black makes this wrap dress infinitely wearable, and the ruffled detail makes it just a touch more feminine.

7. MakeMeChic Casual Dress with Pockets, $15-$24, Amazon

Relaxed, comfortable and casual, this affordable black dress will be your go-to for lazy Sundays when you (unfortunately) have to leave the house.

8. Taylor Lace Mesh Maxi Slip Dress, $33, Amazon

The lace detailing and handkerchief hemline set this breezy black dress apart, and if the plunging neckline feels too deep for you, try this one over a swimsuit or a little black bandeau bra.

9. ASOS Dobby One Sleeve Maxi Dress, $32 (usually $45), ASOS

The off-the-shoulder trend has been around for a few seasons, and we don't see it going anywhere. With chic long sleeves, this breezy dress is great for those who don't want to show too much skin.

Summery Striped Maxi Dress

10. The Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt Dress, $78, Everlane

We rely on Everlane for our favorite everyday items, and this poplin dress is all that and a little bit more. With pockets, a generous fit and a crisp silhouette, this one is great for traveling.

Crazy Colorful Dresses

11. N by Natori Congo Caftan, $68, Zappos

Caftans aren't just for the beach or poolside hangs, you can easily pair a dress like this with wedge sandals for a day out.

It's also sold at Amazon.

12. 24/7 Comfort Apparel Lena Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $45, Walmart

With a flattering V-neck and just a bit of drape, this dress has an almost universally flattering silhouette. The green colors in the print are on-trend, and the super-soft fabric make this dress ideal for lounging or running errands.

13. Yidarton Blue and White Porcelain Strapless Boho Maxi Dress, $11-$24, Amazon

A strapless, ruffled style is a great, flattering maxi dress option for vacation and dates at the beach.

14. Roxy Brilliant Stars Dress, $60, Amazon

The smocked neck and relaxed fit of this dress make it an ideal dress to throw on for warm spring days.

15. Leith Kimono Maxi Dress, $79, Nordstrom

The bright green color of this relaxed t-shirt style dress pushes it from cute to cool. We also love the knee-high slits on both sides, and would style it with a fun straw bag and baseball cap!