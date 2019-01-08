Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It would be convenient if women only had embarrassing body issues once a month. But in reality, every day presents the opportunity for a myriad of problems we'd rather silently suffer with than ask for help.

Time for some honesty: Our daily issues can range from chafing to constipation, pitting out and the struggle to get foundation to smoothly cover peach fuzz.

Fortunately, there are some genius products designed to eliminate, or at least mitigate, them. I polled my Facebook friends — all 1,300 of them — and here are the hush hush products my gal pals can't live without.

1. Squatty Potty Toilet Stool, $25, Amazon

"Sit, elevate and eliminate." That's the Squatty Potty's promise. According to most of the 8,700 reviews on Amazon, it's true. Going No. 2 gets so much easier with this stool designed to allow the rectum, the last part of the colon, to become straight for maximum efficiency. It deserves to be a bathroom fixture and is even an HGTV star's favorite wedding gift for couples.

2. COLOR WOW Root Cover Up, $35, Amazon

One of Hoda's favorite things, Color Wow root cover up is made to cover up roots as they grow out between hair coloring appointments. Allure's Beauty Director, Jenny Bailly, calls it a "magic powder" in her review and cosmetologist Alexandra Shelton says her silver-haired customers "RAVE about" this hair makeup. It might just be affordable hair upkeep at its finest.

3. Body Glide for Her Anti-Chafe Balm, $8, Amazon

Take Amazon's best-selling chafing solution with nearly 3,000 reviews, add coconut and almond essentials and you have Body Glide for Her. It may change the relationship you have with your bra, thighs and anything that's ever rubbed together in the past.

4. Blossom Menstrual Cup, $13, Amazon

While using either a menstrual cup or a tampon, you should be careful and clean to avoid risks. But, even Candace Cameron Bure is a fan of menstrual cups.

This one boasts more than 5,500 reviewers on Amazon and one says, "Once you get the hang of it, it really feels like you're not on your period." But the best part about this alternative to tampons and pads? It can save you money in the long run. With "proper care" (i.e. sterilizing it in between cycles and storing it in a cool, dry place), the cup can last up to 10 years.

5. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $45, Amazon

You don't have to speak Portuguese to sing the praises of this caffeinated Brazil-inspired cream claiming to tighten skin. It's a firming, bright light in the dimpled, dark tunnel that is cellulite. But don't just take our word for it. Check out the 120K fans and 3,000 reviews on Sephora.

6. Eye Rescue Cream, $39, Beautycounter

My childhood friend and personal beauty consultant, Courtney Kaiser, swears by this awakening cream that boasts more than 400 glowing reviews. One reviewer likens it to rose petals — hydrating but not greasy.

7. Certain Dri Anti-Perspirant, $5, Amazon

Even though its packaging isn't as cute as Teen Spirit's, I've been a fan of Certain Dri since I was 13. It helped me survive puberty, and I still have it on hand for particularly stressful chapters in my life. It lasts up to 72 hours.

8. SPANX Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts, $38, Nordstrom

SPANX is proof that confidence can be a five-letter word. This wardrobe staple targets three areas: thighs, tummy and bum. With a pair of these in your closet, you'll find yourself wearing more skirts, dresses and fitted tops. More importantly, you'll be wearing them more confidently.

9. Lady Anti Monkey Butt, $6, Amazon

Sweat happens. But with this satiny powder it doesn't have to lead to "swamp butt." One reviewer says she wishes she could order it in bulk while another says it prevents the inevitable "chub rub" (when your thighs rub together and get red from chafing). Of course you can also use it to absorb any annoying boob sweat.

10. Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover, $20, Amazon

Peach fuzz sounds cute. But it might be the last thing you want growing on your face. This portable, gold-plated rotary razor with more than 8,000 reviews runs on just one AA battery. We tried it and loved it. For more info, check out our review.

11. Differin Adapalene Gel, $21, Amazon

When adapalene gel first became available without a prescription in 2016, it was big news. That's because it was the first FDA-approved acne product to become OTC in 30 years. Years later, dermatologists still recommend it. My dermatologist even recommended it to me.

12. Kleinert's Underarm Shields, $13, Amazon

When "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp recently posted an Instagram story with her secret for preventing pit stains, she had no idea how many people would hit her up with DMs saying they have the same problem. Mellencamp uses pads like these which absorb perspiration before it can come in contact with the fabric of what you're wearing.