13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

While many of us have long been looking forward to the official start of summer, we may have forgotten about the beauty conundrums that come along with the season. Luckily, there are fixes for almost all of the issues you may run into as the temperatures rise, from chafing and sunburn to frizz.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined TODAY to share six bestselling Amazon beauty finds that can help you troubleshoot your summer beauty routine, so you can look and feel your best throughout the next few months.

From a cooling face roller to a quick fix for flyaways, keep reading to see all of these top-rated picks, plus even more Amazon beauty finds that are perfect for summer.

Amazon summer beauty bestsellers

The secret to glowing skin? Exfoliating. The process helps slough off dead skin cells, so your skin can feel soft and smooth while you sport sleeveless tanks and dresses this summer. This sponge in particular is taking over social media and has over 14,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers. It's dual-sided, so you can use one side to scrub and the other to smooth the skin.

Dermatologists don't recommend sunbathing during the summer months (or ever, really), since it can put you at an increased risk for skin damage. If you still want to achieve a sun-kissed glow, this lotion takes the guesswork out of self-tanning, Brach said. Since it is a lotion, there's less of a chance that it will stain your sheets or clothing, and it doesn't have a weird smell like other self-tanners tend to have. According to the brand, it develops gradually, so it might take a few applications to start seeing your desired shade — but it's a plus for anyone that is new to self-tanning and wants to avoid waking up with an orange skin tone.

High humidity can cause frizzy hair and flyaways, but this portable hack can tame it down with just a few strokes. Whether you're sporting an updo or want to tame a few unruly hairs, you can apply the waxy formula to smooth it all out. Over 13,000 verified shoppers gave the stick a perfect rating and it has also earned a 4.4-star rating for its lightweight feel.

This beauty hack was developed in the '90s in California for use by surfers, which naturally lends it to being a summer beauty staple. You can use it all over your body as a protective balm to help avoid irritation and blisters from shoes, shorts, sneakers and even bathing suits. The formula is both sweat- and water-resistant, but it doesn't feel like petroleum jelly.

The brand also makes a balm for your feet, which can help reduce friction when you wear sneakers or sandals.

Wrinkle patches are having a moment right now, but this brand predates the current trend — it was established in 1889. When you wear their paper patches overnight, they can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. According to the brand, the patches help to "train" our facial muscles to reduce their movements when we frown, concentrate or smile, which helps reduce the look of the lines and wrinkles we see when we make those expressions.

Estheticians, one Shop TODAY editor and thousands of reviewers love this facial roller for its soothing ad de-puffing qualities. You can store it in the freezer before you head to bed and then use it in the morning to help perk your skin up. If you're dealing with sunburn, you can even add some aloe to it and roll it over the area for some relief.

More Amazon beauty bestsellers

Ditch your hair tools this summer and try these heatless hair curlers that are going viral on TikTok. One Shop TODAY editor was impressed with how tight it made her curls without the need to use any heat.

Microfiber towels aren't just better for your hair, they're also a hack for multitasking. If you need your hair to dry while you get ready, you can toss it up in a towel and start tackling your makeup or other errands around the house.

If you're catching any early flights this summer, these "baggage claim" eye masks can help reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles when you arrive at your destination. The rose gold foil looks super chic, but it's the hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and peptides that nourish and revive your skin, according to the brand.

Vitamin C is one tool you want in your skin care regimen to help promote collagen production. This affordable serum is also formulated with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which helps brighten and hydrate skin, the brand says.

If your hair is prone to frizz, this "supernatural" spray can help reduce the look of it for up to three shampoos, according to the brand. It also helps to create a smooth and glossy look that helps repel water.

Don't forget to protect your lips! This sunscreen is formulated with SPF 36 and zinc oxide, which helps protect against both UVA and UVB rays, the brand says.

Keeping your skin hydrated throughout the summer is key, especially after spending days at the beach or by the pool. This new lotion from Bio-Oil is designed with a lightweight feel and can be applied all over your body to prevent dryness.

