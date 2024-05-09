Summer is near! An expert suggests adding these warm-weather makeup picks to your routine ASAP

We get it. Wearing a full face of makeup during the summer is unappealing. Foundation never seems to stay put, and our powders and creams simply don't last throughout the day. Luckily, there are solutions to maintaining your makeup while in the heat.

TODAY contributor and Peloton instructor Ally Love shared some of her favorite makeup looks that are ideal for warm weather. Love even included some tips to make your makeup last, along with products that are just as promising as they sound.

From practical travel-sized beauty to transfer-proof makeup, these are the best products to create a makeup look that's perfect for hot weather. Keep reading or click the options below to see the recommended picks.

Best warm weather makeup looks seen on TODAY

For dewy summer skin

The best makeup application starts with skin prep, which is why Love suggests this cream from Charlotte Tilbury. The magic in the moisturizer lies in its formula — hyaluronic acid and peptides, to name a few — that the brand says visibly plump and smooth the skin.

And if you end up loving the product, it also comes in a full-size version, amongst other sizes:

“A hydrating primer or one with glycerin in it makes for a great base and keeps makeup on,” says Love. Fortunately enough, this Refy checks both of those boxes. The mix of glycerin and niacinamide hydrates the skin and prepares it for makeup. That way, your makeup glides on smoothly, and stays in place throughout the day. Our favorite feature, however, is the fun roller applicator.

The most important part to dewy summer skin is the glow, of course. To enhance the glow from all of the products above, Dior’s enhancing booster works wonders at bringing the ‘wow’ factor. The liquid illuminator is light, hydrating and blurring all-in-one so that the results are skin-like.

But, “If you have oily skin, do powder foundation then liquid because it will soak up excess oil,” suggests Love. “For dry or combination skin, use liquid foundation then powder.”

This award-winning blush is just as flexible to apply as it is to wear. For instance, you can use a brush to apply it or directly glide the product on the cheeks or lips to add a pop of color that lasts and never cakes. No wonder it is a viral favorite!

Not everyone has access to a beach, but that’s where tanning drops come in handy. These drops from Tan Luxe can be mixed with your favorite moisturizer, serum or face oil to evenly distribute the product. According to the brand, your skin will be left with a beach-like tan and a streak-free finish.

The universal rule to self-tanning is to exfoliate before you apply. That’s what makes Tan Towel’s Self Tan Towelettes unique because they exfoliate, tan and moisturize your skin. Just unfold the towelette and rub in circular motions across the body to see the results.

For fool-proof makeup

“Using white eyeliner on the lower lash line can make your eye look bigger,” says Love. She suggests using the NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil for the look since it is creamy and buildable to apply. Plus, the pencil can even be used as an eyeshadow, too!

We love eyeshadow sticks because of their practicality. You can swiftly toss them in your tote to touch-up throughout the day, and they’re beginner-friendly to apply. But no eyeshadow sticks are alike, and the one that reigns at the top of our charts is Bobbi Brown’s long-wear eyeshadow stick.

Simply glide-and-go for pigment that promises to stay all day — and you can play around with it for a subtle highlight in the inner corner or a smokey eye, depending on the shade.

This Morphe eye brush set includes all of the essential brushes to apply and create various eye looks. At the end of it, you’ll become your own makeup artist as you blend, shade and build your shadows with ease. And there should be minimal shedding, too.

For day-to-night makeup

You’ll have multiple products in one with this Dibs contour and blush set. Love particularly adores the cheek stick, which comes in a 2-in-1 packaging to save you space and time. On one end, you’ll have bronzer to create contoured cheekbones and the other hosts blush to add a pop of color. It’s the best of both worlds! Plus, this kit comes with a duo blush and a brush to bring the look all-together.

But if you prefer to try one of the products only, you can shop each individually:

This practical duo simplifies your base routine by combining cream blush and contour in one stick.

Whether you like the look of powder-based products or use them to set your creams, this product has two blushes to illuminate, set and/or add color.

Apply, blend and set creams and powders with ease using Dibs' duo brush. Use the angled head for creams, and the large round side to pick up powders.

If you couldn’t tell already, eyeshadow sticks are remaining in our bags all season long. Another favorite of ours is Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick Eye Shadow, which feels and looks just as luxury as the treat itself. Expect this pigment to last up to 12 hours without creasing nor transferring, suggests the brand.

“Adding a darker lip can take your makeup from day to night,” says Love, and we couldn’t have a bold, dark lip without including Black Honey from Clinique in the picture. You or the mother figure in your life has probably owned this shade before because it has continuously sold out since its launch. It’s loved for its glossy finish and soft texture that easily glides on the lips. We like it so much, we have previously reviewed the product before.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY team spoke with contributor Ally Love to gain insight into the best warm weather makeup looks, as well as tips and product recommendations.