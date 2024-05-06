Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul has returned for its second year — and just like the last, these deals are too good to pass up.

Beginning May 13, customers can get major discounts across all beauty categories from top brands like Lancôme, Laura Gellar and Hero Cosmetics. These deals will continue until May 19, but as you're prepping your next look for the upcoming holidays, you can stock up on beauty favorites as early as now.

Throughout this week, you can score up to 50% off select beauty products ahead of the event. And fortunately enough, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop as you're prepping your cart for the big event.

Read on to discover the best deals ahead of Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul, or click the options below.

What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul? | What is the code for the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul? | Makeup deals | Skin care deals | Hair deals | How we chose

What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?

Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is a sales event from Amazon Beauty, offering big discounts on some of your favorite beauty products and brands. Last year, the event was hosted over the course of two days, but this year, the major retailer is continuing the sales for six days, from May 13 to 19. And these deals aren't just for Prime members — all Amazon customers can enjoy the discounts, too.

What is the code for the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?

Discounts for this week's deals will be applied once you click the discount option on the product page. But on top of the discount, Amazon shoppers will receive a $10 credit when they spend $50 or more on products sold under Amazon Beauty. The credit will be automatically applied when you shop for your next beauty finds (including Amazon's Premium Beauty). Plus, Prime members will receive free shipping with every order.

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul makeup deals

You’ll always have long, fluttering lashes with this deal. The popular Essence Lash Princess mascara is rated #1 in Amazon’s best mascaras category because it sculpts, lifts and coats the lashes with volume. Sounds too good to be true? Trust the 248,000 shoppers who rated the product a perfect score.

"I have searched high and low for a mascara that makes my eyelashes look good but that doesn’t smear or run," said one Amazon reviewer. "...But with this mascara, I don’t have that problem. After a whole day it still looks good!"

This eyeshadow quad is already listed at a favorable price, but with the week’s discounts, it is even more of a steal. Shop the palette this week for 50% off its listing price, and experiment with one (or all!) of its striking shadows to create a matte day look or shimmering nighttime eye.

Although they’re often the smallest items in our makeup bag, eyelash curlers can take up space. They’re not entirely flat, and can easily break. But as an alternative, this lash pad eyelash curler saves the trouble with its compact packaging. It is also a more hygienic alternative to packing your standard lash curler.

To maintain the quality of your makeup look, you’ll need a good setting spray. Case in point: the Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray. Spritz the spray all over the face, and it should help enhance your makeup’s wear for up to 16 hours, along with reducing sweat and oil production.

Yes, Rinna Beauty is the Lisa Rinna’s beauty line — and just so happens to be a part of the sale. We adore Rinna for her pout, and you can recreate some of her best looks with the brand’s all-in-one lip kit. It includes a lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner that they say are equally nourishing as they are pigmented.

We've seen powder foundations making a comeback on our social feeds. Although they might be something you or your mom used over 10 years ago, powder foundations, like this one from Lancôme, their picture-perfect finish shouldn't be slept on. Lancôme's version is also matte and buildable, so you can control how much coverage you want, and swiftly touch up throughout the day.

If you're going to be shopping for beauty, you obviously need a spot to store all of your new essentials. We suggest Etoile's Duo Vanity Case, which has two well-sized compartments to keep brushes, skin care, makeup and other essentials organized and nicely protected. And a bonus: The case even comes with a compact mirror and dedicated brush storage.

"I've used this case for storing my skin care, hair and makeup essentials, and it manages to fit it all," boasts editorial assistant Madison San Miguel. "I love that it is incredibly sturdy, too, so I've never had a product break while I've traveled with it."

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul skin care deals

The perks of this product is that it just requires one step: Just swipe the pad across the skin to let it work its magic. Afterwards, the brand claims there is no drying residue. Instead, the skin is left smoother, brighter and more illuminated.

Since the pads have two different sides, you should use the textured side to exfoliate and the smooth side for a more gentle glide.

The only thing you should be worrying about as you're running errands is swiping your credit card — not uncomfortable chafing. Glide the stick anywhere you tend to chaff to soothe current and prevent future irritation.

For those with acne-prone skin, using sunscreen can cause concerns over breakouts and clogged pores. But you shouldn't have those concerns with Versed's Guards Up Sunscreen. Since it is labeled as a mineral sunscreen, it sits on top of the skin instead of sinking in; acting as a physical barrier. Plus, it contains antioxidants to continue protecting and strengthening your skin without the cast.

The perks of using a body oil are aplenty: They lock in moisture, smooth the skin and most importantly, offer tons of glow. But not all body oils are alike, which sets Goop's apart. Not only will your skin be adorned with pomegranate, raspberry seed, sea buckthorn and other hydrating oils, but your eyes and senses will love the shine and addicting aroma left after application.

"I use it alone on my chest, neck and shoulders because I love the smell so much and the glow it gives," notes an Amazon reviewer. "I’m on my second bottle and will continue to buy it."

Tula uses probiotics and superfoods in this discovery kit in hopes of promoting happy and healthy skin, no matter your skin type. According to the brand, the use of probiotics should improve hydration and irritation to balance to skin to its natural state.

Best Amazon Summer Beauty Haul hair deals

You read that correctly — this is a conditioner in the form of a soap bar. Most of us are used to applying conditioner out of a bottle, but those dispensers can be wasteful. This eco-friendly alternative reduces waste yet doesn't neglect quality, so your strands will still be loved, too.

Designed for curls and coils, Pattern's shower brush is meant to be used as your strands are wet (or dry!). The bristles are said to be great for detangling, clumping and creating curls with ease, no matter the texture.

"I have naturally thick kinky coily hair and it’s about 8 inches long when blown out," mentions a reviewer. "...while washing my hair I noticed how much better and gentle the Pattern brush moved through my wet hair than the wide tooth comb. I swear the brush passed through my wet hair like butter!"

Hard water can strip your hair of moisture. But this shower head filter promises to balance your water's pH and make it softer for optimal use. And of course, protect your strands as you wash.

Now that Father's Day is around the corner, you can start planning your gift ideas. One that we recommend is this beard set from Every Man Jack, which contains a beard + face wash, beard oil and beard butter to take care of their hair and skin.

How we chose

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better.

Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.