These are the bestselling Amazon beauty finds we'll buy over and over again — from $5

Fall is officially here! Whether you’re transitioning your skin care for the season or are looking to give your hair a boost as the temps start to drop, now is the perfect time to revamp your beauty regimen.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share a few of her favorite beauty essentials right now. From a $5 tool that'll put an end to clumpy mascara to a streamlined whitening pen that works its magic while you sleep, these problem-solving finds have earned their place in our beauty routines — and in our shopping carts.

Keep on scrolling to see the tried-and-true products we're loving, plus even more makeup, skin care and hair bestsellers worth adding to cart.

Amazon beauty bestsellers seen on TODAY

Brach says this illuminating nail concealer is a "one-and-done" product for a quick, effortless manicure. The brand says it doesn't require a base or top coat, and the color payoff is sheer but buildable, giving a subtly enhanced look in just one to two coats. Think of it like your nails, but better! The polish comes in pink, nude, white and clear tints, and Brach says it's worth every penny.

Dermatologists are always recommending incorporating a retinol into your skin care routine, but did you know you could also use the superstar ingredient on your body to help smooth and firm skin over time, too? Brach explains that the retinol helps with cell turnover for those anti-aging, tightening and smoothing benefits, while the cocoa butter and squalane act as deep moisturizers. The formula is a lightweight, non-greasy lotion that the brand says is especially great to help refine any crepiness on the chest and neck, firm skin around the knees and smooth rough elbows.

Brach calls this unique formula a cousin to hairspray and dry shampoo, since it absorbs oil at the roots, adds volume and texture and has an invisible finish with a touch of hold. As a frequent user of the product, Brach says it's a great alternative to dry shampoo for the days when your hair is not super dirty, but not exactly fresh, either. The travel-size bottle is perfect for throwing in your purse to use throughout the day when your 'do could use a refresh.

The Shop TODAY team loves a beauty multitasker, and this two-in-one can be used on both lips and cheeks. Brach says you can apply it with your fingertips or any densely packed brush for a natural finish, and can attest that a little goes a long way. Brach's go-to watermelon shade is called "All Of Me," but you'll be sure to find your own perfect tint among the 10 shades of this clean, vegan and cruelty-free multi-stick.

Even the best mascaras clump up sometimes, so this tool is a literal eyelash comb to separate your lashes for a perfect mascara application every time. While it may look a bit intimidating, Brach says it's really easy to use — you simply hold it at the base of your eye and blink through. The stainless steel comb has garnered over 23,000 ratings on Amazon — and it's less than $5 right now.

Brach thinks this Colgate pen with more than 50,000 ratings on Amazon is one of the easiest ways to help whiten your teeth. At night, you simply click this pen a few times and apply a thin layer of the whitening serum on each tooth. Let the coating dry, head to bed, and brush your teeth in the morning — no messy strips, blue lights or trays involved.

From her own experience, Brach says you won't get immediate results, but after about one week of continued use, she noticed a big improvement in the shade of her smile. The brand says each pen contains about 35 nightly uses, is enamel-safe and safe for sensitive teeth and gums.

More Amazon beauty bestsellers

This top-rated concealer from e.l.f. is a steal, but reviewers say that the formula doesn't sacrifice any quality for cost. The highly pigmented, matte finish concealer claims to have 16-hour staying power, holding its own against higher priced options on the market.

Customers rave about this leave-in conditioner spray, which claims to reduce breakage and split ends, smooth frizz and condition dry, damaged strands. The affordable detangler is formulated with ginseng and caffeine to help give your hair a boost, and is safe for all hair types.

If you fell victim to the trend of over-plucking your eyebrows years ago, you might have some sparse spots along your brows. This waterproof eyebrow pen has four points to mimic the appearance of actual hairs, which one Shop TODAY writer really liked. We're not the only fans of this brow pen, though — the affordable Beauty Awards winner is an Amazon favorite, boasting over 10,000 favorable reviews.

Another winner from the Shop TODAY Beauty Awards that makes our list is this two-in-one eyeshadow and eyeliner duo. The multitasking double-ended pen makes it easier to apply shadow and follow up with a matching powder to easily create a stunning eye look.

Are you using a Vitamin C serum? This option from RoC is a personal favorite of Brach's, and is a must for improving the look of dark spots and sun damage after the summertime months.

Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean you should be skipping the sunscreen. In fact, dermatologists say that you should be wearing sunscreen every day — even if you're staying inside. This Beauty Awards winner is a favorite for its clear, oil-free formula, which is blended with calming niacinamide and doubles as a primer under makeup.