Gwyneth Paltrow on the beauty advice she got from Oprah — plus, exclusive discounts

The best beauty advice Gwyneth Paltrow has ever gotten didn't come from someone sharing skin care tips or product recommendations.

"I think Oprah, in the sense that she hasn't — she didn't give me, like straight beauty advice, but her advice about befriending yourself, and being authentic, I think that is, like, the best beauty tip in the whole world," Paltrow said during an interview with E! Style host Zanna Roberts Rassi.

For our Shop the Drop series, the wellness mogul talked about showing up authentically in everything she does, the evolution of her modern lifestyle company, Goop (which launched as a newsletter in 2008) and her predictions for the future of the wellness space.

“Really personalized wellness is gonna be where it goes next,” Paltrow said.

For now, she’s on a mission to make clean beauty more approachable. Her Good.clean.goop brand, available at Target and on Amazon, is all about high-quality, science-backed skin care formulas at an affordable price point.

Paltrow also gave Rassi a peek into her go-to relaxation routine — and it's easier to recreate at home than you might think.

"Sometimes I get in the bath and I wash my hair in the bath. A lot of people think it's weird in America," Paltrow said.

As far as specific products, she starts with Good.clean.goop's scalp scrub shampoo, followed by the daily cleanser, exfoliator, toner and moisturizer.

Paltrow says she uses this gel-to-foam cleanser to get "everything off the face." The formula itself goes on green with the addition of chlorella and spinach leaf extracts, while fruit enzymes gently exfoliate. According to the brand, it's like a green smoothie for your skin!

The final step in Paltrow's relaxation routine, this rich gel-cream gives your face a boost of hydration while locking in moisture. It even helps strengthen and maintain the skin's barrier, according to the brand, when used morning and night.

This powerful serum is packed with ingredients that target visible signs of aging, hyperpigmentation and dullness all at once, according to the brand. It's recommended for all skin types, and pairs perfectly with the two products above.

