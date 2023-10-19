Gwyneth Paltrow wants to change the messaging around menopause.

"It's not a dirty secret," Paltrow tells TODAY.com in a phone interview. "It's an absolutely beautiful rite of passage."

That said, the phase doesn't come without its fair share of challenges. At 51, the actor and Goop founder has been very vocal about her experience with the biological transition, posting in all-caps in an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, "I can’t deal someone help me and all us ladies good lord."

The good news, she says, is that menopause is increasingly becoming a topic of public conversation, something that hasn't always been the case.

Gwyneth Paltrow in 2023. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

"In our western culture, historically (menopause has been) a phase where women feel invisible and they feel relegated. In other cultures women aren't treated this way — and don't treat themselves this way."

Paltrow, whose new line of skin, body, hair and wellness products, called "good.clean.goop" are available on Target and Amazon, tells TODAY.com that she's passionate about talking about menopause because many women end up feeling shamed over the physical and emotional changes associated with the life transition.

"I don't want women to feel marginalized or embarrassed about a very beautiful biological chapter," the "Shakespeare in Love" actor says.

While perceptions around menopause are beginning to shift, there's still a long way to go and Paltrow says that women are partly responsible for changing the narrative.

"We have to agree to participate in that," she says, explaining that if women respond to negative cues by agreeing that, indeed, they're "over the hill," or don't matter, judging themselves in the process, they're helping perpetuate the cycle.

"But if we're getting those cues and we're like, 'F--- this. I know so much. I'm so much more interesting now than I was 20 years ago. I'm layered. I'm experienced. I'm full of so much more love. I've learned so much more.' If we energetically answer that with our full strength and power, I think we change the game," Paltrow says.

According to the Oscar-winning actor, there are more and more women are doing just that, including Naomi Watts, who's been a vocal advocate for increased awareness and education around menopause along with other notable celebrities.

"I love when you see Andie MacDowell, in all her power, walking down the runway with this gorgeous shock of gray curls. I love seeing women like Jane Fonda, who are still at the peak of their careers," she says.

Andie MacDowell rocking the runway in 2022. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

“We need to see more examples of women who are past their childbearing years, really out changing the world, moving the world, making bold statements,” Paltrow says.

Of course, aging doesn't come without its challenges and Paltrow says that for her, at least, one of them is finding a way to feel as "strong as possible" as she "navigates these new chapters."

"I have arthritis in my knee, so I have this one knee that feels very different to the rest of my body and I'm like, 'Oh, man, is this what's coming down the pike?'"

Paltrow says her goal is to find a way to feel "physically well and strong as possible" as she grows older.

"I'm very happy to age. I just want to do it with as much strength in my body as possible. And do the research and consult with the right people enough so that I can do that and define what it's going to look like for me to be 80."

In the meantime, she's excited and proud of her latest Goop launch, saying that the process has been very rewarding.

"It's a kind of agency that you don't have when you're an actor and you're waiting to be cast in a part and you're waiting for the movie to come out and you haven't written the script," Paltrow says.

"This is an unbelievable amount of freedom. This incarnation as a founder has been so gratifying for me."