Save up to 75% on these early Memorial Day deals: We found steals on Apple, Crocs, more

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and we're already looking forward to what the three-day weekend has to offer — of course, that would be sales!

This year, the holiday falls on Monday, May 27 and if you're a savvy shopper, you're probably itching to take advantage of these upcoming deals. Retailers are slowly starting to roll out official Memorial Day markdowns, and while we wait for others, you can find additional spring sales to hold you over until things really kick off— and they're worth taking a look at.

What to shop during Memorial Day weekend?

In the past, we saw steep discounts across categories and even on high-priced items from major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and bedding companies. In fact, experts previously told Shop TODAY that Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times to score the biggest deals on mattresses from big box retailers and brands such as Casper and Mattress Firm.

And that's not all, experts also say this month is even a great time to score savings on summer clothing, outdoor essentials and appliances. And we'll be keeping our eye out!

Below we're rounding up some pre-Memorial Day deals that you'll want to grab right now, from Apple AirPods for $90 to 70% off on luggage. Keep checking back for more deals as we get closer to the three-day weekend!

Early Walmart Memorial Day deals to shop

On the hunt for new wireless earbuds? This pair is a whopping 75% off. According to the brand, they feature noise cancellation and transparency mode, and are water-resistant. They have a near five-star rating with over 10,000 reviews, too.

The warmer weather means it is the season for Crocs! You can grab a new pair of the fan-favorite Baya Clogs in multiple colors for under $35.

Apple AirTags can help you keep track of your luggage, and they're helpful for those times when you can't find your keys. Right now, you can score this pack of four for 20% off.

If you're looking to upgrade your luggage for the upcoming season, this three-piece hardshell set is on sale for 70% off. The set includes one large, one medium and one carry-on size suitcase — in 10 colors to choose from.

Early Amazon Memorial Day deals to shop

According to the brand, this mascara has been around since 1971 and reviewers are still loving it for the volume and length it provides. Stock up while it's only $6!

For a limited time, Amazon is offering an impressive 44% off deal on the Echo Dot. The Alexa device can play music, sync to other smart devices and more.

If you're looking to replace your earbuds, the bestselling Apple AirPods are under $90 right now. They've racked up over 600,000 Amazon ratings with reviewers raving about the sound quality and ease of use.

Early Target Memorial Day deals to shop

If your skin is feeling dry or looking to fight signs of aging, this face moisturizer contains squalane and vitamin E to promote hydration, says the brand. Many reviewers reported that it works great for their acne-prone skin, too.

You won't want to pass up this bedding deal. For $35, you'll get a flat and fitted sheet, and four pillowcases!

Right now, Target is offering up to 40% off on floor care essentials including this mop and vacuum combo for hard floors. According to the brand, this device has a suction to pick up debris and dirt, and a spray mopping function to thoroughly clean.

Early Macy's Memorial Day deals to shop

From soups to shakes, this hand blender features two speeds and a lightweight design for better control. Don't miss out on this $10 kitchen gadget deal.

During Macy's Friends and Family sale, you can save an extra 30% on apparel and more with code FRIEND. This wireless comfort bra features full coverage and seamless cups, says the brand.

These jogger-style pants can be worn for a variety of occasions, from the office to errands. According to the brand, they're made of a cotton- and spandex-blend fabric, so you can expect them to feel soft and stretchy.

Early Best Buy Memorial Day deals to shop

This affordable laptop features 64GB of storage and a battery life of up to 12 hours, says the brand. Reviewers say it's a great option for basic tasks such as school work, emails and web surfing.

Save $70 on a pair of Apple AirPods. This version of the bestselling earbuds features noise cancellation and up to six hours of battery life.

Right now you can grab this Apple smartwatch for under $200. According to the brand, it contains all your fitness tracking essentials and is even "swim-proof."

More early Memorial Day deals to shop

Baublebar : Shop $10 stackable bracelets and score 20% off of everything else.

: Shop $10 stackable bracelets and score 20% off of everything else. Le Creuset : You can save up to 30% off on select stoneware. Shop casserole dishes, serving platters and more.

: You can save up to 30% off on select stoneware. Shop casserole dishes, serving platters and more. Mattress Firm : Score up to 60% off mattresses and frames during this Mattress Firm clearance sale.

: Score up to 60% off mattresses and frames during this Mattress Firm clearance sale. American Eagle: Save up to 50% off on shorts, jeans and cargo pants.

Save up to 50% off on shorts, jeans and cargo pants. Nolah : During Nolah's Spring Sale, you can save up to $1000 plus free pillows with purchase on select mattresses

: During Nolah's Spring Sale, you can save up to $1000 plus free pillows with purchase on select mattresses Casper : It's Casper's 10th Birthday Sale; save up to 25% off mattress, pillows and more.

: It's Casper's 10th Birthday Sale; save up to 25% off mattress, pillows and more. JCPenney: Save up to 40% off plus an extra 30% off on select styles during the Friends and Family sale.

Save up to 40% off plus an extra 30% off on select styles during the Friends and Family sale. 1-800Flowers: Ahead of Mother's Day, you can save up to 40% off on roses, lilies and more bouquets.

