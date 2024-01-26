This $10 beauty stick is a triple threat — perfect for my lips, cheeks, and eyelids

I’ve always felt a step behind in the makeup world. It seemed like just as I was perfecting my graphic liquid liner, the soft-lined, shadowy eye trend became popular. And just as I was learning how to apply my powder blush in the correct color and quantity, all of the makeup artists on my social media timelines suddenly switched to liquid blush. I couldn't catch a break.

At first, I refused to change my established blush routine, but the going got tough when I hit pan on my favorite pink shade. That's when I took a leap of faith on a new $10 water-based product I found, and in a new peachy shade, no less.

After years of near-daily use, I feel comfortable calling The Undone Water Blush my “holy grail” makeup product. It is the most affordable, versatile piece of quality makeup I have ever discovered, and one that I buy again and again — and in every shade.

I use it on my cheeks, lips and eyelids

Its smooth and light formula can be applied to the cheeks and nose for a natural flush, and I even dab it on the lips and eyelids for a subtle, dewy pop of color. As someone who is always one step behind my busy schedule, I love that this $10 product can be applied anywhere, anytime with my skin in any state. All I need is my finger and a front-facing camera. From late-night yoga classes to early morning meetings, to quickly preparing myself for unexpected encounters with people I know at the grocery store, this blush has been my saving grace dozens of times. I take it with me everywhere and use it whenever I need to freshen up on the go.

The formula is blendable and buildable

Its vegan coconut-based formula applies like a thin balm and blends like one, too, even on dry and sensitive skin like mine. While the blush is still wet, it is in an optimal state for blending, but even after drying down, it can still be blended more with just a little bit of water. There has been more than one occasion where I may have overdone the application, but unlike other “all-day wear” products, it’s extremely moveable. All I need is a bit of water or lotion — or saliva when in a pinch (come on, we’ve all done it!) — to rehydrate the product and my fingers can blend out the product without much effort.

After it dries, it stays in place and gives my cheeks a perfectly shiny (but not sparkly or greasy) yet natural tint, without looking cakey. In fact, whether applied on moisturized and primed skin or over unwashed, dry skin (even with last night’s makeup still on, regretfully), the Undone Beauty Water Blush melts seamlessly into the skin every time.

Courtesy Olivia Inglese

Despite being a water-based product, this by no means the formula is "watered-down." The pigment and buildability are impressive, and I’d say the blush stays on the face for up to 4-6 hours. (Though, wear time on the lips is less, especially if I’m eating or drinking.)

Far and away, the Undone Beauty Water Blush stands out as the cornerstone of my makeup routine. It’s a constant companion in my bag or pocket wherever I go, helping me maintain an effortlessly fresh look in any situation — without straining my budget. Whether at the gym, at meetings, or on lively nights out with friends, this blush has truly become my secret beauty weapon.