Upgrade your dirty makeup brushes with these Amazon deals — starting at $6

Let's be honest, most of us aren't cleaning our makeup brushes nearly as often as we should. Experts say you should be washing them weekly. But if you're thinking back and realizing that it's been a few weeks — or maybe even months — since you last gave them a scrub, it's probably time to replace them altogether.

Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of deals right now on makeup brushes, as well as sponges and cleaning tools, so you can swap out your dirty ones or stock up on more so you're never without a fresh set. The best part? Options start at just $6!

Below, 11 picks to add to your beauty cabinet now.

Makeup brushes on sale

More than 14,000 shoppers have given this makeup brush set a perfect five-star rating. "I love love love these brushes," one person wrote. "I cannot believe [the] price for such good quality brushes."

You can score Amazon's No. 1 bestselling makeup brush set for just $10 right now. That's a 47% discount! It comes with 18 different brushes with heads for foundation, blush, eyeshadow and more.

Daubigny Kabuki Brush

One Shop TODAY writer says that this brush, which is currently on sale, makes applying makeup a breeze. "Makeup brushes can take up a lot of space in a makeup bag, but this kabuki brush proves that great things come in small packages," she wrote. "The little flat top tool comes with a plastic carrying case, which only takes up a few inches of my bag and keeps the brush intact."

Not only does this set come with 13 different makeup brushes, but it also includes makeup sponges, a brush cleaning egg and a facial cleansing brush. And you can get it all for just $9!

If you only need a few brushes, this kit is the perfect pick. It comes with five essential brushes and also has a carrying tray to keep them organized when you're on the go.

Makeup sponges on sale

Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponges Set

If you prefer using makeup sponges, we suggest grabbing this bestselling set while it's on sale. It has more than 71,000 five-star ratings and each pack comes with five sponges.

Perfect for blending BB cream, foundation, concealer, powder and more, these makeup sponges are marked down to just $10 right now. According to the brand, the teardrop shape makes it easy for you to reach tight spaces, like the sides of your nose and around your eyes.

"I saw the product on TikTok and decided to buy it," one shopper wrote about these powder puff sponges. "I loved it from the first time I tried it. It’s soft and works nicely with powder, foundation and other facial products."

Makeup brush cleaners on sale

This "brush and sponge shampoo" is designed to remove makeup, dirt, oil and more from your makeup tools, while keeping them in good condition. To use, wet your brush or sponge, rub the shampoo on the tool, rinse and set out to dry.

If you feel like you can't quite give your brushes the deep clean they need with just your fingers, try this mat. It has four different textures on the surface to help you get between the bristles of different types of brushes.

With this electric brush cleaner, you can clean and dry your makeup brushes in just seconds, the brand says. Simply fill the bowl with water and soap, attach your brush to the spinner, dip it in and spin to clean and then lift it out of the water and spin to dry.