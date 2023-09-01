From storage solutions to a crossbody bag, 6 must-haves for September with thousands of reviews

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, if you're like us, you're probably getting into "fall mode" right now. Whether that means organizing around the house or revamping your wardrobe for the change of the seasons, we're here to help.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share seven timely finds that Amazon shoppers are loving right now. From bathroom essentials to a chic tote to pair with all of your outfits this coming season, here's what reviewers say is worth adding to your cart right now.

Keep reading to shop all of these Customers' Most-Loved picks, plus even more finds that the Shop TODAY team is loving right now.

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved: September 2023

There's no reason to waste toothpaste when there's a hack to help you squeeze out every last drop. This gadget slides onto the bottom of the tube and, with a twist of a key, pushes everything further up the tube. The stainless steel tool is compact, Post says, and can be used on more than just toothpaste. Some reviewers say they've used it for paint, ointments, makeup products and more.

We're not fans of using elbow grease around here, so one Shop TODAY contributor tried this bestselling cleaning spray that claims to help reduce the need for scrubbing your shower or tub. "Now that I’m satisfied with my tub and the stains are way less noticeable, I’m going to use the cleaning solution once a week as recommended — and finally enjoy those no-scrub perks," she said after giving it a go.

If you love to accessorize, it's easy for your jewelry to get dirty after a few wears, which is why Post was impressed by the power of this travel-friendly cleaning solution. According to the brand, the solution inside the tube can be brushed on your favorite pieces, rinsed off and then wiped with a dry cloth. The gel-like solution also helps to reduce the appearance of fine scratches and can be used on pearls, soft gemstones and costume jewelry.

Post says that this bag has a “party trick,” meaning that the straps are interchangeable, so you can switch up your look whenever you’d like. The guitar strap-inspired patterns add “a little something” to your everyday look, she says, and additional straps only cost $13 if you prefer a different one.

Songmics Jewelry Box

After you’ve cleaned your favorite pieces of jewelry, this functional box is the perfect place to store them in. It features three levels with different-sized compartments to organize rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets, and Post says you can store quite a bit of jewelry inside. Plus, the clear top makes it easy to see all of your "pretty baubles," she adds.

One thing we'll never turn down? An opportunity for more closet space. Post is loving this "chic" organizer that is perfect for storing clutches, handbags, wallets and more. With five different compartments, it can help keep everything neatly stowed away. Not only is it perfect for your closet, she adds, but it can also be used in your kitchen to organize reusable totes.

Storing knives on your counter in a bulky block can not only be an eyesore, but it can eat up a lot of space in your kitchen, too. Post found this top-rated solution that not only cuts down on bulk, but can maximize your storage (according to the brand, it can hold up to 15 knives at once). “Solved a problem I didn’t think a solution existed for,” wrote one reviewer.

More Amazon Customers' Most-Loved picks

Meal prepping for the week? These silicone trays allow you to batch freeze smoothies, soups, salads, stews and more. "This doesn’t take up loads of space in your freezer," wrote one reviewer who called them "versatile and efficient." "It’s easy to clean, I just pop mine right into the dishwasher."

Stop laundry detergent from dripping all over the floor (and going to waste) with these smart attachments. They clip onto detergent containers and can act as a storage shelf as you pour the detergent, catching any drips that might spill out after.

If your bedsheets tangle while they are in the dryer, they probably won't dry evenly. This genius solution became a popular solution to the problem after it was featured on Shark Tank. All you need to do is attach the tool to your sheets (flat or fitted) and the brand says everything will dry "up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles."

This cleaning solution went viral on TikTok — and for good reason, according to associate editor Emma Stessman. After using it on some of her baking sheets, she says she was "pretty impressed by the results" the cleaner yielded. According to the brand, it can be used on cookware, shower glass, doors, grills and porcelain.

Rinse and chop veggies all in the same place with this over-the-sink chopping board. It features rubber edges to help it stay in place and can be put in the dishwasher once you finish prepping, according to the brand.

Beauty sponges can be easy to use, but hard to store. These genius holders provide a spot to keep them in whenever they are not in use, including after you clean them. You can grab a set of two for just $6 right now.

Upgrade your accessories with this affordable set of trendy hoop earrings. You can snag a set of six, which features a range of designs, for less than $15 right now.