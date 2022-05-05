Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shoppers have long sworn by Bio-Oil's Skincare Oil and Dry Skin Gel for their hydrating benefits and their ability to help improve the appearance of dark spots and scars. In March, the brand welcomed a new product to its lineup, the Moisturizing Body Lotion. And if it's anything like its predecessors, it won't be long before it becomes a fan-favorite beauty find.

The new launch is Bio-Oil's very first body lotion and is specifically designed to improve dry skin and restore your natural moisture balance. With summer coming up — and the sun exposure, allergies and dry air that come with it — this lightweight formula might be your answer to getting that extra boost of much-needed hydration.

What is the Bio-Oil Body Lotion?

Much like the brand's other products, the new lotion is packed with skin-friendly oils like rosehip, shea and jojoba seed oils. In fact, the formula is said to be made with 42 percent oil — which the brand says is twice the amount used in similar products. "We have built in this formulation a body lotion that has high oil because we know from all our research over the years that it's going to be more effective," said researchers from the website's product video. "We kept the potency very high, yet we achieved this ultralight feel."

The lotion also includes hyaluronic acid, a hydrating ingredient that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, according to New York-based dermatologist Charisse Dolitsky. Dolitsky previously told TODAY that the moisturizing ingredient penetrates the skin barrier and "can affect the skin by making the cells plump up, make it more dewy and more hydrated and moist."

The high-oil formula is designed with a fluid-like consistency, which makes it easy to spread onto the skin more smoothly, according to the brand. Due to this thinner formulation, the brand recommends shaking the bottle well before applying to activate all of the hydrating ingredients and ensure the most effective coverage.

And unlike other oily lotions, Bio-Oil's easily absorbs into the skin and won't leave behind a slick, greasy residue, according to the brand. They even promise that getting dressed should be effortless, which is a huge plus for anyone who hates the struggle of pulling on leggings or tight tees over freshly moisturized skin.

Best of all, the gentle formula can be applied all over the body — even if you're prone to acne and breakouts. And like many of Bio-Oil's products, the lotion is also non-comedogenic and can be used on sensitive skin. So, no matter your skin type, this lotion can help keep your body smooth, soft and deeply moisturized.

