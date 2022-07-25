Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between her recent nuptials and a birthday, it's been quite an exciting month for Jennifer Lopez. But even with many life-changing moments to celebrate, being the incredible woman that she is, yesterday, on her 53rd birthday, she actually gave us a present. The singer, actress and entrepreneur announced the newest addition to her beauty line, JLo Beauty, with a jaw-dropping campaign video that left us rushing to the site to add it to our carts.

The new product, the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, is the first release from the company's new JLo Body line. The "clinically tested, high-performance," formula is said to be "inspired by the most iconic booty" out there and promises to visibly firm and hydrate skin.

"For me, it's all about feeling confident in your skin, no matter what," Lopez shared in a release. "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs. It's all the power and science behind JLo Beauty… now for body."

JLo Beauty dropped a limited quantity of the balm for Lopez's birthday, and the brand shared on Instagram that it sold out "in record time." But don't worry, you can still order now to receive yours in early August.

The formula is said to have a few key ingredients that give it its booty-refining abilities. It features guarana seed extract, which the brand says contains high levels of caffeine to help revitalize tired skin and reduce puffiness. It also includes pink pepperslim, a plant extract that works to smooth and fade the look of stretch marks. Other ingredients, like shea butter, hyaluronic acid and squalane are said to add to the balm's hydrating properties.

While it may be called a "booty balm," it's not just made for your backside. The brand says that it can also be applied to your thighs, waist or any other area that you want to firm. But the key is consistency — the company says that you should add it into your daily beauty routine to see "immediate results that just keep getting better over time."

This is just the first drop in what we expect to be a whole range of exciting new releases from the body line. Though, if you're searching for products to add to other areas of your skin care routine, the brand already has you covered with plenty of must-haves. Below, we're sharing some other top picks from JLo Beauty that you can shop right now.

More JLo Beauty products

This gel-cream cleanser promises to lift away dirt and makeup to leave your skin looking cleaner and more radiant. The brand says it's gentle enough to be used on morning skin but strong enough to take off your makeup, so you can use it any time of the day.

Everyone wants that JLo glow — and this serum seems like one of the best ways to get it. Made with the JLo Beauty Olive Complex, a tri-fermented essence with antioxidants and amino acids along with other skin-friendly ingredients, the formula is said to help boost radiance and improve skin firmness and elasticity. One Shop TODAY writer said that after just a few weeks of use, she noticed that her complexion looked brighter and dewier.

That same writer also raved about this moisturizing cream from the brand, saying when she puts the product on, "it visibly and instantly reduces the appearance of my forehead’s fine lines and wrinkles." It features tried-and-true ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide to help moisturize skin and provide a natural, screen-ready glow.

Hydrate and protect your skin at the same time with this SPF moisturizer from the brand. It's said to offer SPF 30 protection to help block UVA/UVB rays, pollution, free radicals and blue light damage. But that's not all! It also features ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin which are said to give your skin a much-needed moisture boost.

