Jennifer Lopez's skin care collection earns my 'glowing' recommendation

If there's one thing Jennifer Lopez is known for — other than her iconic contributions to the music, film and fashion world — it's her famous glowing skin. Beauty lovers everywhere talk about it, dream about it and, of course, want to know the secret to getting it! That includes me, so you can imagine how ecstatic I was when the triple threat dropped her very own skin care collection.

The JLo Beauty line features a wide range of products, including a cleanser, serum, sunscreen, complexion booster, eye cream, sheet mask and a hydrating "wonder" face cream. The brand claims that the formula's “magic” ingredient is its proprietary olive complex, which stems from a skin care family tradition passed down from Lopez's mother.

Honestly, I fell in love with this collection before I even touched a single product, all because of its sleek and luxurious-looking packaging. The bottles have a rose gold finish, and each jar is encased in shiny clear acrylic. (And I secretly love how they look on my vanity.)

Since I don't have an expert glam team at my beck and call to give me that "Jenny from the Block" look, I had to get my hands on a few of these products and try them for myself. The results left me speechless and my skin radiant.

I truly believe that the key to youthful skin is applying sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher!) every single day, so I love that this brightening moisturizer offers sun protection and a hydrating complex. One of the key ingredients is marine bamboo, which blocks blue light and free radicals. Most of my days are spent in front of a computer or phone screen, so this moisturizer has become a more than welcome new addition to my daily skin care routine!

Courtesy Casey DelBasso

This serum has become my "secret sauce" of the line to achieve that JLo glow. After only a few weeks of use, I can already see the change in the elasticity and plumpness of my skin. The complex blend of squalane, fermented oil, leaf extract, and extra-virgin olive oil keeps my skin tight and lifted. After each application, I started to see a brighter and dewier complexion in the mirror.

This all-over complexion booster is just what I need to give my skin a radiant boost. The formula is blendable and lightweight, so you can wear it under your makeup or as an enhancing highlighter. I like to tap some of this onto my decolletage as well as my cheekbones, nose and upper lip for a touch of contour.

That Star Filter comes in four shades to match varying skin tones, though I opted to try pink champagne and warm bronze. For my fair skin, the lighter color was a better fit, but I plan to use the bronze pigment in the summer.

Courtesy Casey DelBasso

My dull and dry skin has been longing for this ultra-moisturizing cream! This is packed with skin-loving ingredients like peptides, antioxidants and my personal favorite, hyaluronic acid. I have naturally oily-to-combination skin, so I limit my application to nighttime only. But when I put this cream on, it visibly and instantly reduces the appearance of my forehead’s fine lines and wrinkles.

