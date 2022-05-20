This $7 tinted 'glotion' gives me the perfect all-over glow for summer

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to my makeup routine, I prefer to keep things simple and affordable. Especially during the summer — the less makeup I wear, the better. Not only that, but I’m certainly a novice with a makeup brush, so it’s better to just keep things easy.

So, when I was scrolling through TikTok in search of makeup tutorials and other beauty tips, I felt like I had struck gold when I came across a video of a girl with flawless skin. I absolutely had to know her secret — and it turned out to be surprisingly affordable.

After reading through the comments section, I found out that she was using the L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer. I was ecstatic to see that it not only ranks among the top five bestselling foundations on Amazon — and is the No. 1 bestselling CC facial cream — but it has also earned more than 9,000 five-star global ratings. I immediately purchased it.

Although the "glotion" is a top seller in the foundation category, it’s actually more of a tinted lotion that can give your skin a serious glow. As someone who prefers to spend most of her summer indoors away from the sun, this is exactly what I need to get through the next few months.

It's surprisingly lightweight

Whenever I hear the word "lotion," I automatically think of something that might feel thick and heavy on my face, but luckily, this is a glotion. It squeezes out of the tube much like any other drugstore liquid foundation, and while it initially comes out on the thicker side, it thins out once applied and provides enough coverage for me to feel confident all day long.

The lightweight formula contains two key ingredients that stood out to me: glycerin and shea butter. According to dermatologists, glycerin is known for its ability to retain moisture in the skin to keep it feeling soft and hydrated. Shea butter is another moisturizing ingredient that I often look for when searching for lotions and hand creams.

Since it's meant to give your skin a glow, the glotion can be applied in three different ways — as an all-over highlight, as a spot treatment highlight, or it can even be used under foundation for a subtler glow. I prefer to put it all over to even out my complexion and give myself a more uniform look.

Jillian Ortiz / TODAY

It's available in four different shades

The formula is available in fair, light, medium and deep shades. If you want a sheer look and prefer to use it as a liquid highlighter, opting for a lighter shade would work best. But if you're like me and want an all-over glow, choosing a shade that closely resembles your natural skin tone is likely the better way to go. Rather than using a makeup brush or a beauty blender, I simply use my fingers to apply it as I would any other lotion.

One five-star reviewer raved about how easy it was to find the right shade. "I love this makeup. It makes your skin look fresh, young and glowing," she said. "[Finding the] perfect color match was easy. I wear it out and on special occasions when I want to glow."

If you're looking for more of a shimmery contour rather than a highlighter, pick a darker shade and use it as a liquid contour for target areas like under your cheekbones.

I won't be wearing foundation again for a long time

Since my skin tends to be especially oily during the warmer months, I was a bit hesitant to ditch my trusted foundation and take a leap on something that might make my skin even shinier. Not only that, but the $16 investment seemed a little scary, given that I wasn't exactly sure how much I would like it. However, I'm more than glad that I took the leap of faith. Plus, it's now on sale for just $7 at Amazon and Walmart.

While I was expecting it to act as more of a sheer coating, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it gave me the perfect subtle tint of color and made my skin feel soft. I especially like that it isn't overbearing and looks natural, and it's hard to detect that it's actually a drugstore find. The formula is also quite durable and doesn't transfer, so I never find glitter on my fingers whenever I accidentally touch my face.

It's the only "makeup" item I've used within the last few weeks since I purchased it, and I truly don't think I'll be picking up my typical foundation until the colder months start to call for it once more.

Whether you're looking for a little extra glow this summer or want an affordable color-correcting base that doesn't compromise coverage, the L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer might just become your new go-to.

