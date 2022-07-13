From Dyson to Apple, 30 deals to grab from Target's Deal Days sale before it ends

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While you might think that Black Friday is the best time to find deep discounts, this week is giving the holiday season a run for its money. Not only is Amazon's long-awaited Prime Day 2022 event almost over, but other retailers like Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and more are hosting huge sales boasting equally impressive deals.

On Monday, Target kicked off its huge three-day Target Deal Days event, featuring major markdowns across every category. The retailer is discounting top tech and toys by up to 50 percent, kitchen essentials and furniture by up to 40 percent and vacuums by up to 35 percent. So you can save big on a pair of Apple AirPods, a Dyson vacuum and many more must-haves.

The event ends soon, so you're going to want to act fast to save. Here, 30 deals to grab from the Target Deal Days sale. You can keep scrolling to shop all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop by category.

Target Deals Day beauty deals

Nip pesky pimples in the bud with these patches. Reviewers and real people love this waterproof solution to acne, saying that it works wonders overnight and throughout the day.

Get a deeper clean with the help of this cleansing brush. The brush is said to be a gentle, yet effective, way to help exfoliate and cleanse skin, so your complexion looks smoother and softer.

You can style and dry your hair at the same time with this hair dryer brush. It features a Thermaglide Ceramic Coating, which the brand says creates even heat distribution and gives your hair extra shine.

Target Deals Day home and kitchen deals

Target is marking down outdoor furniture by up to 30 percent during its Deal Days event. And if you’re looking for a simple and affordable way to upgrade your backyard, we suggest grabbing these elegant string lights while they’re on sale. They come in four colors and are designed to be used both indoors and outdoors.

This set comes with five sizes of food containers, so you'll have plenty of options for transporting your office lunch. They're designed to be 100 percent leak-proof, so you won't have to worry about anything spilling on your commute.

A number of items from the chic Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line are included in the event, including this affordable Dutch oven. It's perfect for stews, one-pot meals and more and will look stylish sitting out on your stovetop.

Store blankets, dog toys, pillows or other items that are cluttering your living room in this rope basket. With a neutral color, this home decor piece is hard to pass up while on sale.

Take your coffee table to the next level with this U-shaped candle holder, perfect for storing long candles that are oh so on trend right now.

For college students moving to a new apartment or anyone who is looking to upgrade their kitchenware, this set comes with everything that home cooks need. The 17-piece set includes multiple frypans, saucepans, a Dutch oven, as well as a cutting board, utensils, baking essentials and more.

Bulky coffee makers can take up a lot of precious counter space. That’s why this single-serve option from Keurig is perfect for anyone who lives in a small apartment — according to the brand, it’s less than five inches wide and it allows you to brew a single cup (up to 12 ounces) of coffee in minutes.

You can score PowerXL’s popular 7-quart Vortex Air Fryer for 53% off. According to the brand, it has six uses in just one gadget, so you can not only just air fry foods but also dehydrate, bake, roast and more.

If you’ve been eyeing the beloved KitchenAid Mixer, now is a great time to add one to your kitchen. The five-quart mixer can be used to mix cookie dough, knead bread, whip cream and more.

Meal prep just got easier! With the Instant Pot, you can easily set foods up to cook and then kick back and relax without having to slave over a hot pan. It’s designed to replace nine kitchen appliances including your pressure cooker, saute pan, rice cooker and more.

For anyone who hates vacuuming, robot vacuums can make the process feel way less tedious. And this one makes it even easier to clean your floors without having to lift a finger: It has an extra-large self-empty base that can hold up to 45 days of dirt, so you can schedule it to run and forget about it for over a month.

Pet owners will appreciate the powerful suction that this upright vacuum offers. According to the brand, it features a 25 percent more powerful motor and has WindTunnel technology to capture dirt, pet hair and dust, even in the hard-to-reach spots of your home.

You don’t want to miss your chance to save $100 on Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vacuum. The company says that it features powerful suction and can transform into a handheld vacuum for cleaning your car, stairs and tight corners.

Time to upgrade your mattress? You can save on this memory foam option right now. According to the brand, the plush option is great for side sleepers or those who like a softer bed. Plus, the memory foam material is designed with cooling gel to help regulate your temperature throughout the night.

Target Deals Day tech deals

Kickstart a passion for photography early in your child's life with this digital camera that can take up to 32 GB of photos. With a strap for easy carry and access, your young photographer also has the ability to capture videos and watch them back to make sure they got the perfect shot.

We’ve been seeing a lot of major discounts on hot tech over the last few days, but Target’s deals are not to be missed. The retailer has marked down must-haves from top brands like Apple, Bose and more by up to 50 percent. We suggest taking advantage of this $80 markdown on Apple’s AirPods Pro. The water-resistant earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive EQ, which is said to automatically tune the music to your ears.

You can also save on a smartwatch from the brand. This version comes in two sizes and colors (all of which are on sale) and can be used to track workouts, take calls and more.

Want to make the switch to a pair of over-ear headphones? While these ones from Beats normally cost nearly $350, Target is marking them down by 50% off right now, bringing the price down to $175. Only two colors are still available, so you’ll want to add this deal to your cart ASAP.

Upgrade your TV to this smart version, which has the Roku experience built-in, so you can easily stream shows, music and more from your favorite platforms.

Whether you’re searching for a new laptop for your college student or for yourself, this two-in-one Chromebook seems like a great choice. The touchscreen display is designed to rotate 360 degrees, so you can switch up the position for working, watching movies and more.

Beat seasonal allergies and dry air with the push of a button on this air purifier that can be controlled via an app on your phone. This air purifier also collects dust, so you can live according to their motto, "a life with less cleaning."

Target Deals Day fashion deals

Snag this classic tee, now 50% off its original price, making it only $5. Reviewers note the softness and comfortability of the product, meaning it's perfect for any summer activity.

Fanny packs are all the rage right now — and for good reason! Go about your day with everything you need attached at your hip, now for 50% off.

From the beach to the grocery store, you’ll want to wear these flip-flops everywhere this season. They come in three colors and a range of sizes. Some are already sold out, so you’re going to want to grab them while you still can.

Between beach days and afternoons by the pool, you need a good swimsuit for summer. And if you have yet to treat yourself to a new one this year, take this as your sign to do so. You can save 50 percent on this stylish medium-coverage suit from Target. It has adjustable straps and removable cups, so you can customize the fit to your liking.

Target has so many amazing deals on back-to-school must-haves right now. For example, you can save up to 50 percent on kids’ school uniform pieces like this polo shirt, which is currently just $4.

Add a little pep in your step these subtle leopard sneaker, that reviewers claim are comfortable and earn them compliments almost everywhere they go.

