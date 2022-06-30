This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Have you been dreaming of churning out homemade bread with a KitchenAid stand mixer or perfecting a voluminous Dyson blowout but are hesitant to pay the hefty retail price? Then you might want to consider shopping refurbished. We found savings up to $300 on beloved brands such as Bose, Dyson and Cuisinart through eBay's certified refurbished program, which sells pre-owned products that have been restored to pristine, like-new condition at a discounted price.

Keep reading to learn more about how shopping for refurbished products works and to browse our favorite deals on refurbished beauty, home and tech at eBay, starting from $30.

What does refurbished mean?

When it comes to tech, refurbished means that a product was used and returned, then repaired and tested to be sold again — often at a discounted price. To further clarify the meaning of refurbished tech, we spoke with TODAY contributor Steve Greenberg, author of “Gadget Nation” and host of YouTube’s gadget game show “What The Heck Is That?”

"I would hate to call refurbished 'used,' but it is something that has been used but then brought back to hopefully close to a new standard," Greenberg told Shop TODAY via phone interview. "It isn't just used and worn out and tired. It's something that has been used and previously owned. Then it's been rehabilitated, and brought back to its hopefully original luster."

The process of refurbishment can vary from simply cleaning up a given device and testing it for quality assurance to replacing and upgrading its parts to bring it up to standard, Greenberg explained. In the case of eBay's certified refurbished program, devices are inspected to meet manufacturer specifications and certified by the manufacturer to function and appear like-new, according to eBay's website.

What should you know before buying refurbished tech?

"A refurbished product is only as good as the person you're getting it from," said Greenberg, advising that shoppers stick to buying from brands they trust. He also recommended looking for products that have a warranty that lasts at least one year.

Buying refurbished tech is often considered more environmentally sustainable than buying new, because you're repurposing products that would otherwise be destined for landfills, Greenberg said. But he added that the main incentive for buying refurbished is the price difference.

"I'm sure that 99 percent of people buy refurbished not to help the planet, not to take things out of the landfill, but for one shining reason: to save money," Greenberg said. "If you don't want to spend a lot of money on your tech, refurbished is the way to go."

Greenberg said one downside of buying refurbished is that you may not be able to get the latest model of whatever product you're looking to buy. But you can save money on an older model that's restored to function like new.

How does eBay's refurbished program work?

Ebay's official refurbished program launched in 2020 and has since expanded to include additional brand partners and a condition grading system, eBay's general manager of hard goods, Sarah Sternau, told Shop TODAY via email. "Certified refurbished" is the highest of eBay's four refurbished tiers, followed by "excellent," "very good" and "good."

"Each item has been professionally inspected, sanitized and refurbished by the manufacturer, manufacturer-approved vendor or a quality-vetted business," Sternau told TODAY via email. She added that each product ships in new packaging with included accessories and manuals.

According to Sternau, what sets eBay's refurbished program apart from those of other retailers is the wide selection of quality items, as well as the warranty system. All of the refurbished products are backed by a one- or two-year Allstate warranty; if a product stops working before the warranty runs out, eBay will replace or repair it. The retailer also offers free returns within 30 days of purchase.

Ebay certified refurbished deals

Yes, you can shop brand-name hair styling tools at eBay. Travel-sized hair dryers are notoriously weak, but this model from T3 shows good things can come in small packages. By shopping refurbished, you can save $100 on this small-but-mighty hair dryer, which packs 1200 watts of drying power and folds easily for fitting into your suitcase.

This speaker from Bose packs serious sound projection in a small package using dual-passive radiators and an omnidirectional deflector, according to the brand. At under $100, its small size and durable exterior make it a great gift option for teens, and the rechargeable battery gives up to 12 hours of sound on one charge.

Get sleek, silky locks and long-lasting curls with this gorgeous rose gold flat iron from T3. Designed to smooth your hair in just one pass, this device can cut down on your styling time while delivering effortlessly styled hair without tugging or pulling.

Healthier French fries, speedy roasted chicken, perfectly golden-brown toast and more are easy to make in Cuisinart's multifunctional air fryer. Six different cooking modes, adjustable temperatures and timers, and three toast settings make this versatile appliance well worth the countertop space.

Whipping up homemade guacamole, diced veggies, freshly ground beef and more is so much easier with a powerful food processor, but they can be pricey. You can save $100 on this state-of-the-art appliance, complete with a 13-cup capacity that makes it a great choice for preparing party dip. Multiple chopping, slicing and blending functions make food prep a cinch.

Beloved on TikTok and a TODAY editor favorite, the Dyson Airwrap is a worthwhile investment for your haircare routine. You can save $50 on this internet-famous hair styler, complete with seven different attachments for drying, curling and smoothing without frying your hair.

Keep track of your fitness goals with ease using Fitbit's activity-tracking watch, available at eBay for over 50% off the retail price. The slim, wearable device monitors your step count, heart rate, sleep data and other useful wellness metrics.

Hate vacuuming? You're not alone. This robot vacuum was designed to make your cleaning routine way easier by removing dust and debris from your floors at the touch of a button. Eufy's Robovac features strong suction power, smartphone compatibility and anti-fall sensors — for 70% off retail.

Play your favorite songs anywhere you go on Bose's Soundlink speaker. Renowned for high-quality audio, Bose's products pair with your smartphone via the Bose Connect app for easy listening. This model is water resistant and coated with silicone, making it a great option for poolside hangs and camping trips.

Fluff up homemade whipped cream, cake batter and eggs in minutes with this Cuisinart hand mixer — no sore arms required! This powerful five-speed mixer makes baking and cooking a breeze, and it comes with a spatula and recipe booklet for stirring up tasty dishes at home.

If you're the type who downs iced coffee like water once summer rolls around, then this coffee maker from Ninja is for you. It has both hot and iced coffee capabilities for year-round satisfaction, and it brews six different sizes from a single cup to a carafe.

Whether you're streaming your favorite playlist at the gym or spicing up your morning commute with a podcast, wireless headphones are a must-have. Sony's noise-cancelling earbuds feature up to 24 hours of battery life with their charging case, hands-free calling and high quality audio.

Transform any space into a movie theater using RCA's projector and 100-inch portable screen. The projector connects via HDMI to play TV and movies from gaming consoles, streaming devices and more, and two stereo speakers deliver high-quality sound. Plus, Bluetooth compatibility allows you to connect this projector to speakers for even better audio projection.

Save $300 on beloved home brand Dyson's purifier fan, designed to keep your home cool and clean without sacrificing style. The fan's purifying powers remove allergens and pollutants such as pollen and bacteria from your home, according to the brand, while providing 360-degree air flow.

On sale for under $200, this Smart TV allows you to connect to your favorite streaming services with ease. The display is also incredibly user friendly, with a simple interface and smartphone streaming compatibility.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is at the top of many wish lists and wedding registries for good reason, and you can now save over $150 on the highly sought-after appliance. Easily knead bread dough, mix batter, whip eggs and so much more using ten different speeds and a variety of attachments. The 6-quart capacity has enough room for mixing up over 150 cookies in a single batch, considerably cutting down on baking time.

