New early Prime Day deals just dropped and we found the best ones

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shoppers, start your engines — and prepare your wallets — because Amazon's biggest sale of the season is happening in less than 24 hours. Prime Day 2022 will take place tomorrow through July 13, and we have the scoop on how to make sure you're making the most of your shopping experience, from tips on how to score the best deals across major retailers to early deals you can still shop before the savings event officially begins.

Keep checking back here for our live coverage of the event and all of the best deals to shop during the entire two-day event.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since 2015, Prime Day has typically taken place in mid-July. However, Amazon changed the event date to October in 2020 and late June in 2021 due to the pandemic and shipping delays. This year, the 48-hour event is set to happen on July 12 and 13, but early deals kicked off on June 21.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day 2022 will last for 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and ending Wednesday, July 13.

How to shop Prime Day

With Prime Day just a day away, excitement and shopping anxiety is high. So, it's in your (and your credit card's) best interest to be as prepared and informed as possible to grab the best deals over the next two days. We rounded up a few suggested tips below:

Make a shopping list : Christmas may be months away, but shopping summer discounts like these is a great way to save big ahead of the holiday surge. So, creating a list of items you may have missed out on last year or have in mind for loved ones in advance can not only help you save money but also a lot of time and stress during the shopping frenzy of the next two days,

: Christmas may be months away, but shopping summer discounts like these is a great way to save big ahead of the holiday surge. So, creating a list of items you may have missed out on last year or have in mind for loved ones in advance can not only help you save money but also a lot of time and stress during the shopping frenzy of the next two days, Track pricing : Use browser extensions like Honey, The Camelizer and Invisible Hand to find the best deals across all retailers on items you have your eye on. They can keep you updated on the lowest prices and even provide coupons to use on your purchases.

: Use browser extensions like Honey, The Camelizer and Invisible Hand to find the best deals across all retailers on items you have your eye on. They can keep you updated on the lowest prices and even provide coupons to use on your purchases. Shop smart : Using the aforementioned comparison tools can also come in handy when looking into the pricing history of specific items and informing you if now is even the right time to buy. According to NBC's Emilie Ikeda, recent analysis shows that the two-day savings event might not actually offer the best sale. "The 10 most popular items on Prime Day last year were sold for lower prices outside of those deal days," she said.

: Using the aforementioned comparison tools can also come in handy when looking into the pricing history of specific items and informing you if now is even the right time to buy. According to NBC's Emilie Ikeda, recent analysis shows that the two-day savings event might not actually offer the best sale. "The 10 most popular items on Prime Day last year were sold for lower prices outside of those deal days," she said. Join Prime : If you somehow haven't already, make sure you are signed up as an Amazon Prime member and that you are signed into your account.

: If you somehow haven't already, make sure you are signed up as an Amazon Prime member and that you are signed into your account. Use your Alexa: Keep your Alexa informed of your Amazon shopping list! The virtual assistant tool can be used to notify you of deals on your wish list and "saved for later" items up to 24 hours in advance. It can even make purchases for you once the markdown is live.

Retailers with competing Prime Day sales

If your computer or iPhone tabs are open exclusively on Amazon pages over the next two days, you could be missing out on quite a few (and possibly even better) deals happening elsewhere. This Prime Day, some of the largest retailers are taking advantage of the shopping extravaganza with big sales of their own, including Macy's Black Friday in July event and Target's long-awaited Deal Days (which starts today). Other discounts to look forward to include Back to School deals at Best Buy, "Super Markdowns" at Kohl's and a ton of rollbacks at Walmart.

Early Prime Day deals on Amazon

More deals to shop

Amazon: Fir TV flat screens, Echo frames, Shark vacuums, kindle

For more of the best Amazon deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!