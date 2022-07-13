We haven't seen deals this good on Color Wow's products in months — but they won't last

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between expensive products and hours-long colorist appointments, keeping that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine can seem near impossible. When we want our locks to look flawless, we know to turn to Color Wow for top-notch hair care and styling products — a few of which, we've noticed, are currently available as Prime Day Exclusive Deals.

During Amazon Prime Day 2022, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, you can stock up on Color Wow's beauty-editor-loved formulas for up to 30% off. From a water-resistant root powder to an award-winning frizz-fighting spray, this brand has no shortage of products to help make you look and feel your best. And with ingredients that keep hair healthy and color intact, without any help from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, we wouldn't blame you for shopping the entire collection.

You don't want to skip out on savings like these, especially when Prime Day is turning self-care splurges into don't-miss discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Color Wow sale

On day one of Prime Day, TODAY readers couldn't get enough of this deal on Color Wow's One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream — and they weren't the only ones. We noticed that the product was out of stock at one point yesterday! Thankfully, it's now back in stock and still on sale. In fact, it's actually at its lowest Amazon price since November 2021, according to the price checker Camelcamelcamel. The cream promises to help tame and eliminate frizz in just one minute. It's made with avocado oil and omega-3s to help keep your hair hydrated and nourished.

The brand's Dream Coat spray was another TODAY shopper-favorite item from the first day of the sale. And if you have yet to add it to your cart, now is the time to do so, because its also at its lowest Amazon price since November 2021, according to Camelcamelcamel. The bestselling treatment is designed to humidity-proof hair, acting like a "raincoat" to protect it from frizz.

There won't be any more need to rush to the colorist when roots start showing with this powerful cover-up. The water-resistant powder can be applied to fill in hairlines and create the look of thicker hair. It comes in eight different shades ranging from platinum to black and is going for just $24 during Amazon Prime Day.

The residue-free Color Security Shampoo promises to give you a deep clean while protecting your color. According to the brand, it is both keratin- and extension-safe, making it perfect for any and all hair types.

Take fine, limp hair to new levels with this volumizing product. Made with a "weightless-yet-bulky," polymer blend, it's said to instantly make your hair look thicker and more voluminous without drying it out or leaving it feeling sticky and crunchy.

Give your hair some shine with little-to-no effort with this spray. According to the brand, it will make even the most dull and dehydrated strands look vibrant and healthy. You'll want to grab it while its at its lowest-ever Amazon price!

Say goodbye to frizzy, unruly curls with this one-step treatment! The moisturizing formula is said to leave your locks looking extra glossy and is designed to be incredibly lightweight, so your curls stay bouncy and healthy. Better yet, today's Amazon Prime Day deals are shaving $7 off the original price.

With Color Wow's Pre-Shampoo Mineral Remover, you're one step closer to brighter and healthier hair. This treatment spray is said to help remove metals and minerals and give your color an extra boost.

