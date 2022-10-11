Score up to 30% off on these Color Wow favorites during the Prime Early Access Sale

Between expensive products and hours-long colorist appointments, keeping that fresh-out-of-the-salon shine can seem near impossible. When we want our locks to look flawless, we know to turn to Color Wow for top-notch hair care and styling products — a few of which, we've noticed, are currently available as deals for the Prime Early Access sale.

During the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, you can stock up on a few of Color Wow's beauty-editor-loved formulas for up to 30% off. From a water-resistant root powder to a styling cream that can completely transform your hair, this brand has no shortage of products to help make you look and feel your best. And with ingredients that keep hair healthy and color intact, without any help from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, we wouldn't blame you for stocking up on one of each.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Color Wow deals

During Amazon's Prime Day event in July, TODAY readers couldn't get enough of this deal on Color Wow's One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream — and they weren't the only ones. It actually sold out during the sale! Thankfully, it's now back in stock and on sale once again. The cream promises to help tame and eliminate frizz in just one minute. It's made with avocado oil and omega-3s to help keep your hair hydrated and nourished.

There won't be any more need to rush to the colorist when roots start showing with this powerful cover-up. The water-resistant powder can be applied to fill in hairlines and create the look of thicker hair. It comes in eight different shades ranging from platinum to black and is going for just over $24 during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

The residue-free Color Security Shampoo promises to give you a deep clean while protecting your color. According to the brand, it is both keratin- and extension-safe, making it perfect for any and all hair types.