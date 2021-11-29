This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday may be over, but it's not too late to score some amazing beauty deals. Sephora is celebrating Cyber Monday 2021 by offering shoppers up to 50% off on hundreds of bestselling beauty products. During the sale — which starts and ends today — you can score major savings on Fenty makeup, T3 hair tools, Kiehl's skin care and more. Plus, you'll get free shipping on all orders using the promo code FREESHIP.

Whether you're on the hunt for holiday gifts or just looking to stock up on your favorite beauty essentials, you won't want to miss Sephora's Cyber Monday deals. Here's what we're most excited to shop.

Sephora Cyber Monday makeup deals

During its Cyber Monday sale, Sephora is taking 25% off all products from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line, including the brand's popular matte foundation. It's a Sephora Community Favorite with more than 9,000 five-star reviews and comes in 50 shades.

Tame your brows with this popular clear gel, which is also 50% off for Cyber Monday. It has more than 800 five-star reviews and shoppers love how long the hold lasts.

Sephora just slashed the price of this eyeshadow palette in half for Cyber Monday. It has a dozen honey-inspired hues, including golds and bronzes.

Shopping for some affordable stocking stuffers? Grab this hydrating blueberry lip balm while it's only $11.

Here's another great lip care deal from the Cyber Monday sale. Score this set of three lip balms for less than $18. The cute ornament-style packaging makes this a great holiday gift.

If you depleted your favorite shades from your eyeshadow palette long ago, now's a great time for a brand-new set. Urban Decay's popular Naked3 palette has a dozen hues, from shimmering pinks to matte neutrals.

Here's another great eyeshadow palette deal to consider. The 18 shades include neutrals as well as bolder hues like a shimmery purple called ultraviolet and a matte green called haze.

During Sephora's Cyber Monday sale, you can snag this highly-rated liquid lip tint for just $7. Choose from classic colors like rust, coral and beige.

This pigmented blush also works like a highlighter, thanks to its shimmer finish. Three iridescent shades — gold, mint green and lilac — are on sale for $15 right now.

Sephora's Cyber Monday sale includes discounts on a few products from Rihanna's popular Fenty Beauty line, including this matte lipstick, which you can get for under $6. Choose from two bold shades: wild lilac and periwinkle blue.

We've all been there: You've got an eyeshadow palette with a dozen shades, but you've run out of the only one you actually want to wear every day. If a matte brick red hue is your go-to, grab this oversize compact from Marc Jacobs: It's twice the size of a typical eyeshadow pan, according to the brand.

Everyone wants glowing skin these days, and highlighter is a popular way to achieve it. If you like to play with bold colors, consider unique combos like "mimosa sunrise" and "sangria sunset."

Black Friday is a great time to save on beauty basics like foundation. This option is formulated with hyaluronic acid and comes in 19 shades — all of which are 50% off right now.

If you're in the market for a new highlighter, consider this option from Marc Jacobs, which has an average rating of 4.8 stars. It's on sale for nearly half the usual price.

This primer is designed to help the rest of your makeup last, and it comes in two different formulas so you can choose the one that best suits your skin type (normal to dry or normal to oily). A tube usually costs $38, but right now you can get it for less than $23.

Sephora Cyber Monday hair care deals

Score a tube of this salon-quality coconut oil conditioner for 50% off during Sephora's Cyber Monday sale. It's formulated to hydrate hair, reduce frizz and increase shine, according to the brand's description.

Sephora is discounting a bunch of T3 hair tools for Cyber Monday, including this hair brush-dryer hybrid. It comes with one round brush head and one paddle brush head so you can customize the perfect look.

In the market for a new flat iron? This travel-friendly option from T3 has a heat-resistant cap, making it easy to store and transport. It's more than $20 off right now.

This hair product is really two in one: a detangler and a heat protectant. And if you're a fan of hair products that leave your locks smelling great, you'll appreciate the notes of ginger, mint and sandalwood.

Sephora Cyber Monday fragrance and skin care deals

Skylar founder Cat Chen created her fragrance brand after her daughter had an allergic reaction to her perfume. The products are hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin, according to the brand's description. Eco-friendly bonus: The bottles, caps and outer packaging are 100% recyclable.

If you want to get serious about your skin care regimen, you can't go wrong with some products from Kiehl's — a well-respected brand that has been in the skin care game since 1851. Sephora's Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to save on Kiehl's products — including the value size of its bestselling face wash, which is available for just $14.

While you're stocking up on discounted makeup, don't forget that you'll need something to remove it with, too. This highly-rated solution from Clinique is gentle on skin, yet strong enough to lift waterproof mascara and other types of long-lasting makeup, according to the brand.

Moisturizing every day is a good skin care habit, but it can also be an expensive one. Take advantage of this opportunity to snag some Clinique moisturizer for just $16. It was developed by a dermatologist, according to the brand, and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract.

Experts say the benefits of ceramides — an increasingly popular ingredient in skin care products — include boosting hydration by improving the skin's moisture barrier, as Shop TODAY recently reported. This everyday cream normally costs almost $50, but right now you can get it for less than $25 — a great excuse to try the active ingredient yourself.

Peter Thomas Roth has a bit of a cult following (the skin care brand's temporary eye tightener went viral on TikTok earlier this year and promptly started selling out everywhere). Now is a great time try some of the brand's popular products — like this hydrating moisturizer — without the typical price tag.

Obsessed with Nest's candles and diffusers? The fragrance company also makes perfumes. This one has a classic floral scent with notes of peony, greenery and lychee. If you're still looking for holiday gifts for women in your life, this is a great option — especially while it's 50% off.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!