It's officially the day after Thanksgiving, and if you've been holding off on your holiday shopping until now to score the very best Black Friday deals, you're in luck. While many retailers have been offering early Black Friday deals for the last few weeks, some have waited until today to unveil their biggest markdowns — and Sam's Club is one of those retailers.

The Thanks-Savings Event — a.k.a. Sam's Club's version of Black Friday — starts now and ends Nov. 28. During the sale, Sam's Club members can snag big savings on popular items, like electric toothbrushes, air fryers, luggage, holiday decor and even diamond jewelry. Shop TODAY scoured the sale to give you a closer look at some of our favorite deals.

Not a Sam's Club member? You can join Sam's Club for $45 per year. The standard membership includes perks like discounts on gas and a complimentary membership for a household member. For $100 a year, you can become a Sam's Club Plus member and score even more benefits like free shipping, free curbside pickup and cash rewards.

Ready to save? Here are 15 Sam's Club Black Friday deals we're excited to shop.

Looking for Black Friday electric toothbrush deals? Sam's Club is offering 20% off of Smile Direct Club's version, which also comes with an electric water flosser.

Whether you're in the market for some new holiday bulbs or just like the look of string lights year-round, you won't want to miss this chance to score a new Honeywell set for under $35. Use the remote control to toggle between classic white and a color-changing light show.

This 100% cotton flannel is already a steal at the regular price, and now you can grab it for under $16. The plaid colors, which include dusty olive and blue ombre, are perfect for fall and winter.

If you're a low-key guy (or have one in your life), consider stocking up on these twill pants while they cost less than $16 a pair. They're made of a cotton-spandex blend and come in a range of classic muted colors.

Take your tunes on the go with this Bluetooth speaker. Sam's Club is offering $20 off right now.

Sherpa is everywhere right now, so why not snuggle up with a new comforter made of the cozy material? This set has more than 200 five-star reviews.

Doctors and other experts say that air purifiers — particularly ones equipped with HEPA filters — can help remove dust, pollen and other pollutants and allergens found in the air. Score $20 off this compact yet powerful option during the Thanks-Savings Event.

Think fitness-tracking devices aren't very stylish? The new Luxe model from Fitbit might convince you otherwise. Grab one from Sam's Club for 35% off (you'll get an extra band, too).

If the Fitbit Versa is more your speed, you'll be happy to learn that Sam's Club also has the newest model on sale for Black Friday. This smartwatch has high-tech features like a built-in GPS, and you can even wear it while you swim.

Yes, even toothbrushes are smart these days. Colgate's Hum electric toothbrush syncs with an app that tracks your brushing sessions (the duration as well as which parts of your mouth were covered). And with Sam's Club Black Friday deal, you can get a set of two toothbrushes, two travel cases, two chargers and four refill heads for less than $70.

You can score some great Black Friday vacuum deals right now, including $80 off this option from Shark. It's specifically designed for pet owners with features like a HEPA filter for dust and allergens and a power brush for removing hair from upholstery.

Snag $20 off this high-extraction juicer while you can. It has industrial-strength blades, according to the brand's description, as well as removable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup.

If you have a big family, love to entertain or just prefer to cook in bigger batches, a typical air fryer might not cut it. Take advantage of this opportunity to snag an extra large one for under $100.

You'll be more than ready to battle winter weather with this 24-volt snow-blowing shovel. It's perfect the person on your holiday shopping list who can never have enough power tools.

Black Friday is a great time to score deals on gifts for women, especially if you're in the market for pricier items like fine jewelry. This white gold diamond bracelet is available at Sam's Club for $300 off.

