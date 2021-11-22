Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the temperature starts dipping further, we start leaning to our coziest pieces like turtlenecks, sweater dresses and coats. That said, there is nothing more comfortable than wrapping yourself in a sherpa hoodie or slipping into a pair of boots with sherpa lining.

The teddy bear aesthetic is not only naturally cute, but it also has amazing insulation properties and combines cozy fabrics like cotton to keep you warm during colder weather. Shop TODAY asked personal stylist Cassandra Sethi and fashion stylist Gianna Nucci for tips on how to style sherpa and other things to consider while shopping for this fluffy fave.

What is sherpa?

"Sherpa clothing resembles sheepskin and is a faux-shearling made from cotton and polyester fibers. It tends to have a thick, fuzzy texture representative of wool," shared Nucci. Sherpa also contains a particular knitted structure of synthetic fabric that gives it its plush-looking appearance.

Sherpa has made its presence this season in popular retailers like Abercrombie and Madewell, as well in runway shows like Natalie Ratabesi, Sandy Liang, Chloé and more. According to Sethi, "It was most commonly used in coats and jackets as a lining that resembles sheepskin, although we have been seeing a lot of garments made fully of sherpa the past few years".

What's the difference between sherpa and fleece?

Sherpa and fleece can be easily confused but, according to Nucci, sherpa tends to be more of a soft and woolly texture. "Sherpa has a higher pile, is generally thicker than fleece and is designed to mimic shearling. However, we do see brands and retailers using the terms interchangeably," added Sethi.

How to style sherpa

According to Sethi and Nucci, there are several ways to incorporate sherpa into your daily wardrobe. "The first [thing] to consider [when buying sherpa] is where you'll wear this to," said Sethi. "If you're going to keep it casual, choose a light color. For a more formal event, go for a darker color. The second [thing to note] is the weather where you live. If you live in a location that gets a true winter, you'll want to stay warm, so opt for a thicker sherpa. If you're in a warmer climate, you'll want to do a thinner option."

There are also other items besides clothing you can find sherpa in. Nucci goes for the classic elements when it goes to wearing sherpa, saying, "I opt for a great sherpa jacket. It's the perfect piece to layer over a sweater, jeans and combat boots for an elevated cozy look. I also love sherpa details on boots, whether it's just an exterior trim or fully lined style, which will keep your feet warm in the coldest of temperatures."

As for Sethi, sherpa is a great versatile fabric to incorporate in a casual holiday look. "It can be dressed down by layering it over your favorite long-sleeve tee and pairing it with denim and sneakers, or it can be dressed up by layering it over a long dress with heeled boots for an event. There's something for everyone and every dress code!"

Sherpa styles to wear this season, according to experts and shoppers

For those days when you need to feel elegant, wear a white sherpa jacket. This one from Banana Republic Factory features two front pockets for the perfect business-chic look. Wear it as a blazer or layer it over a sweater dress for a cozy date night outfit.

Stroll the streets in these Target hiking boots perfect for cold weather. The pair features a lace-up closure and sherpa on the tongue for an additional furry touch. The best part is that this pair has memory foam cushioning for a comfortable and reliable stride wherever you may go.

Take that homey vibe wherever you go in this fuzzy jacket with a suede finish in the outer layer. This one can be worn with your favorite denim and sweaters for a more comfortable look. Though it looks heavy, this jacket is super light and goes with mostly anything. "This is literally the cutest jacket — [it] can go with any type of outfit whether you wanna dress something up or something down," added one reviewer.

Cover your perfect blowout with this sherpa bucket hat. The design is embellished with a gold CK logo plaque and features an elegant design to pair with your cutest winter outfits. This pick will also come in handy during windy days.

No need to be all fuzzy with this sumptuous jacket from Skechers. Whether you're rocking it as your go-to outerwear or form-flattering loungewear during chillier indoor days, thoughtful touches like a double-layered collar and roomy pockets will keep you feeling snug. Wear it at your next s'mores-themed party or pair it with your favorite gym outfit.

Add a pop of color to your neutral outerwear with this crossbody bag from Madewell. It features leather handles and a roomy interior to store all your winter goods. There's even an outside pocket to keep your ID accessible.

A classic denim jacket is an essential wardrobe piece. This trucker style from Levi's is built with a fuzzy sherpa lining for extra warmth and is made with sustainable techniques for the ultimate transitional look. One verified reviewer approves of the fabric and said, "The sherpa lining is throughout the body and thankfully not the sleeves making it easy to slip on and off."

Consider this sherpa jacket your new favorite loungewear piece. If you love casual and relaxed items, this customer-favorite half-zip pullover will make your cozy dreams come true. With a 4.3-star average rating, shoppers agree this jacket "is so soft and comfortable. And really really warm!"

Make a journey to the airport in these slip-on sneakers. With a faux-shearling cover on the upper, this pair makes the perfect hygge experience. These are easy to slide on and take off whenever you are in a hurry. It also has a rubber outer sole to protect the lining.

This feminine pullover will feel like a warm blanket when you put it on. The eco-friendly piece is made with 100% recycled polyester from approximately 50 recycled plastic bottles — a great way to save the planet through fashion. Layer it over your go-to workout gear for a quintessential teddy bear aesthetic.

Your friends will think you look extra cozy and huggable when you're wearing this soft sherpa jacket. It features extra pockets to store your credit card, keys and phone, plus a high-neck zipper that'll save you when the weather gets abrasive.

Slip into these extra plush socks while you're sitting by the fireside. It's designed with soft, animal-friendly material and a cute leopard print motif. These are perfect to match with your favorite onesie or matchy pajamas.

Keep that relaxed vibe all season long with this sherpa jacket. With extra fabric in the inner and outer layers, you won't need to worry about any wind robbing your peace. This jacket features some bohemian details on the zipper and comes in two different colors to complement your other cozy pieces.

Get into the cabincore spirit with this elegant pair of boots from Vintage Foundry Co. You will achieve the extra comfort you need thanks to the fluffy sherpa trim and platform wedge. These timeless booties will surely add a stylish touch to any outfit you wear.

If you're looking for coziness from head-to-toe, this sherpa jumpsuit will snuggle you up like a blanket. Wear it during après-ski activities or on the couch while sipping hot cocoa. The full-length jumpsuit is made with poly sherpa construction and pockets to keep your fingers warm.

Channel the '70s vibe with this Madewell corduroy jacket made with recycled sherpa. The suede material lends a vintage aesthetic while providing an oversized fit to easily wear your chunky sweaters underneath. In addition, it features side pockets and a notched lapel to wrap you up like a cocoon.

These hiking-inspired boots will get you ready to roam the city in style. The faux-fur shearling upper and suede finish offer a more casual aesthetic. This pair is easily a must-have during your holiday trip and a great gift for those who are always chilly.

You will raise the fashion dialogue in the room with this elegant yet comfy coat. This is the perfect addition to any holiday look thanks to its wrap-around design. Tie it around your waist for a more fitted silhouette or wear it casually open.

Moms will love the bonding effect this hoodie creates. This maternity jacket features a cozy sherpa lining and a zip-off kangaroo panel to fit your baby underneath. If you're constantly carrying your baby around, this is one essential maternity piece to hold on to.

Complete your comfy look with this cozy bag crafted with genuine shearling and soft leather. This functional and elegant accessory can be worn as a crossbody bag and has dual-compartment interior to keep all your belonging separated.

