Cold weather makes the most active of humans find shelter under the covers. For whatever reason, it seems that dropping temperatures gets the best of our energy even when we're donning cable knitwear and billowy socks. If your space heater doesn't provide ample heat for you when things get chilly, a heated blanket can do the trick.

Not only is a heated blanket an essential item to keep your feet snuggly during winter, but also a great tool to maintain your sleep cycle. They also make a great toasty gift for the holidays and a must-have all year round. But before you decide on the perfect warm throw, it's important to know how to shop for the safest option.

Are heated blankets safe?

In general, yes, heated blankets are safe. However, people with certain conditions may have to stay away from electric covers. According to Medical News Today people with dementia, diabetes and circulation issues should avoid using electric blankets. Also, a research done by Scientific Reports suggests a connection between pregnancy loss and exposure to non-ionizing radiation.

However, the World Health Organization stated that there have not been adverse health effects to low-level, long-term exposure to radio frequency or power frequency fields. Still, it's best to be careful and always consult your doctor first if you suffer from a specific condition.

Benefits of using a heated blanket

If you thought weighted blankets were the best invention for your sleeping routine, just get a load of what heated blankets can do for your overall wellness. According to the Sleep Foundation, a heated blanket can help comfort pain caused by medical conditions as well as minor everyday aches. Research also shows that using one can also support thermoregulation while you're sleeping.

How to use a heated blanket

Before nestling into your comfort zone, it is important to keep these safety steps in mind before using a heated blanket.

Read the manufacturer's instructions before use.

Don't touch the blanket with wet hands or feet.

Don't use a heated blanket along with a heated mattress pad.

Turn off the blanket when not in use.

Avoid using the heated blanket with a mechanical bed in case the blanket gets trapped.

Check that the blanket is not damaged.

Don't dry clean a heated blanket because the chemical used can damage heating insulation.

How to shop for a safe heated blanket

First, make sure your desired heated blanket has been tested and approved by a national testing laboratory or safety certification organization like Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or Intertek's Electrical Testing Labs (ETL). Many modern throws are made with low-voltage and come with automatic shut-off mechanisms to prevent overheating. You should also look for one that offers different heat range settings.

Best heated blankets, based on safety standards

You will snooze like a baby in this heated blanket with a glowing 4.7-star average on Amazon. There's nothing cozier than covering your body with a 105°F blanket made with luxurious sherpa. Plus, it has an auto safety shut-off feature that turns the blanket off after two hours of use.

Heat up nicely under the covers with this electric throw. It features a monitoring system for overheating protection and automatically shuts off after three hours of use. One Amazon reviewer even said this blanket is "like a full-body heating pad!"

If hugging your partner at night becomes too sweaty, this Serta blanket is a nice replacement. Try to doze off even during your worst insomnia nights with this blanket featuring adjustable heat settings. One reviewer said this blanket helps with their pain, saying, "I have psoriatic arthritis and I use it all year round."

Bring the comfort of your bed to your desk with this cozy poncho. The wearable blanket is UL/ETL certified and is an easy piece to wear around the house. The blanket is also made with 200 GSM fleece microlight fabric for a soft feeling.

Nothing beats the winter cold like a queen-sized blanket. Cuddle up with a book in this polyester throw with 10 adjustable temperatures settings and ultra-thin wires for added comfort.

You'll be consistently covered in heat from head to toe in this blanket. Aside from providing extreme comfort during chilly nights, it has a reversible microberber fabric perfect for chilly evenings. One reviewer even raved, "I love it so much that I only use this blanket as the bed cover."

Stay warm all night with this surprisingly lightweight king blanket featuring a 10-hour auto shut-off. With 20 different heat settings and ultra-soft plush, there is no need for extra layering at night.

This Serta blanket offers two levels of softness with a three-hour shut off for those who need to cool down during the night. One reviewer shared, "This throw is like a warm teddy bear. [I] especially love the soft plush feel of the Sherpa side."

You will feel like you are snuggling a regular blanket thanks to the thin and flexible wires on this electric cover. The low-voltage keeps the blanket warm without becoming a fire hazard, plus it comes with a five-year warranty.

This Beautyrest blanket consists of 20 temperature settings, a plush microlight fabric for ultimate comfort and a warm berber layer for extra softness. Plus, unlike many electric throws, this one is machine-washable.

This luxury L.L. Bean blanket is made with a Primalush polyester layer, which is super soft to the touch. It features five heat settings, plus a pre-heat option to warm up your bed and an auto shut-off so you can relax comfortably and confidently.

