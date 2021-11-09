Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, the holiday season feels as though it is in full force. Black Friday deals started as early as mid-October, and we've already started our search for the best gifts to give this year.

So, what better way to get into the holiday spirit than decking the halls of your home with all things merry and bright? With Hanukkah coming up at the end of the month and Christmas just a few weeks away, now seems like the perfect time to shop for holiday decor.

Target impressed us with their Halloween decor selection last month, so we decided to check out what the retailer has to offer for the upcoming holidays — and we weren't disappointed. From Advent calendars and Christmas trees to fun outdoor inflatables, it seems that we'll be able to get all of our holiday decoration shopping done on our next Target run.

Below, we rounded up a few of the best festive finds from Target's holiday home decor collection. Whether you want to browse or grab a few things for your own home, we organized everything by category to make your shopping experience easier.

Target holiday home decor

Welcome guests to the celebration with this bold sign made from aluminum and wood. It's perfect for placing on the mantel or on the table.

This old-fashioned radio is battery-operated and plays a variety of pre-recorded sounds, including a North Pole weather report. The functional knobs look real — because they are!

Make your space just a little bit brighter with this window decoration. The festive light comes with its own hanging ring, which makes it easy to set up.

This interactive Advent calendar makes for a cheery piece of wall decor. It features 25 red and white beads that will make the countdown to Christmas feel even more exciting.

If Advent calendars aren't your thing, this decorative hanging sign is another fun way to get in the holiday spirit. It comes with 19 fabric ornaments that can be used to decorate the tree, year after year.

Break away from the red and green hues and spruce up your space with a bright yellow nutcracker. It's an eye-catching piece that is sure to spread some cheer.

Decor goes beyond the four walls, too. These adorably chic appetizer plates can be used for dining during your holiday celebrations and beyond.

This gold antique tree is the perfect accent piece to complete a gorgeous tabletop setup or mantel arrangement. You can also find it in medium size.

Spruce up your entryway with a themed sign to get in the holiday spirit.

This accent sign can add some festive flair to any holiday display. It's giving off some serious farmhouse vibes, and we love the simple design.

Gnome Christmas decor is trending right now, according to Google Trends. We don't blame you if you can't resist scooping up this cute figurine to prop under your tree.

Target outdoor holiday decor

This bright corgi is an adorable outdoor decoration for the holiday season. It's wearing a red and green scarf adorned with Christmas holly and is pre-lit with 50 bright lights.

Standing 31 inches tall, these tinsel penguins make for a great indoor or outdoor decoration. We recommend placing them on the front stoop to offer a cheery welcome to guests over the next few months.

This faux wreath is decorated with pine cones, beautiful poinsettias and a few perfectly-placed ornaments.

With a 4.8-star average rating from shoppers, this bright wreath is a decoration that is getting a lot of love this holiday season. You can hang it straight out of the box or add some ribbon for a personal touch.

This festive faux wreath delivers a fresh snowfall look — without any of the inconveniences that snowfall may bring. The ornaments are shatter-resistant, so you can reuse them year after year and never worry about damage.

Light up the pathway to your home with your own version of Candy Cane Lane. Each candy cane in this set of three stands two-feet tall and is attached to a 24-inch string.

This inflatable Christmas decoration is just as adorable as it is festive. It stands over 3-feet tall and is perfect for any front yard.

Target Christmas trees

An affordable investment, this pre-lit tree is only $60. No tools are necessary for assembly — all you'll need are ornaments and garland to make it look even more festive.

Another pre-lit option, this tree is made from shiny silver tinsel and comes with a four-point stand for worry-free stability. It's the perfect addition to your indoor winter wonderland.

This black Spruce is sleek but striking. It arrives pre-lit with over 200 lights and comes with a matching stand.

For smaller spaces, a mini pre-lit tree is all you need for that cheery feel. This option is easy to assemble and only costs $25.

Prefer to do the lighting yourself? This artificial balsam fir is unlit and ready to be decorated with all things merry and bright.

Over 300 clear bulbs adorn this Alberta Spruce. The natural-looking branches and needles give it an authentic feel, without any of the mess.

