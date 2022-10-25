Target dropped hundreds of new holiday items from Wondershop, Studio McGee and more

Sure, it's still October, but in our book it’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays. There’s something about the glow of string lights, cozy knit blankets and lush pine wreaths and trees that makes the season a little more magical, and Target has everything you need to transform your home into a festive oasis.

Just in time for the 2022 holiday season, our favorite Target brands have unveiled their new, exclusive holiday home collections full of affordable finds. Target’s beloved Threshold brand collaborated with Studio McGee on decor with minimalist shapes and bold lines, while Hearth and Hand with Magnolia has a selection of tartan prints and vintage-inspired pieces to celebrate holiday traditions. Bright and whimsical decor from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow adds charm to any room, and Wondershop has plenty of cheerful, family-friendly designs starting at just $5.

Whether you’re looking to go all out adorning your home with tinsel and tassels or simply want a few festive baubles that won’t break the bank, Target’s latest decor offerings are sure to infuse any space with holiday cheer. From seasonal table settings and plush throw pillows to string lights, Christmas tree ornaments and Advent calendars, here are some of our favorite pieces of holiday decor to shop from Target’s latest home collections.

Target holiday home collections 2022

Get your glow on this holiday season with 19 feet of string lights, perfect for indoor or outdoor use. This pack includes two sets of 150 delicate white lights made to look like twinkling icicles.

Sweater weather is upon us, and we’re loving chunky knit everything — even for our Christmas stockings. This oatmeal-colored stocking is made from soft acrylic fabric with a top loop for hanging.

Deck out your table for the holiday season with this abstract sun-printed table runner, featuring playful tassels at each corner. The 100 percent cotton fabric is machine-washable for easy clean-up.

Every elaborately decorated Christmas tree deserves a topper just as glamorous. This textured gold foil nine-pointed star easily attaches as a stunning crown jewel.

Keep the tradition of Hanukkah while modernizing your decor with this elegant menorah. Made of terracotta, the hand-carved clay design adds a sculptural element to any home.

Whether you’re looking for some decorative glassware for family dinners or simply want some fun cups for serving up seasonal cocktails, your favorite holiday drinks will taste even better when sipped out of these festive red goblets.

If you’re looking for a holiday activity for your kids — and a way to inspire your gift-shopping list — consider having the family write letters to Santa. This set includes stationery sheets, an ink pad, a stamp and envelopes.

Decorate your home for Hanukkah with a cheerful dreidel garland. Woven dreidel silhouettes are interspersed with light and dark blue tassels on a 72-inch garland that you can hang anywhere.

Countdown to Christmas in style with this elegant midnight blue hanging calendar. A magnetic golden dove marks each day leading up to the holiday.

The arrangement of faux juniper leaves and pine needles in this lush wreath looks deceptively realistic, giving your door or wall a pop of greenery that won’t shed or wilt.

Artificial Christmas trees can get pricey, but this 7.5-foot-tall faux spruce from Wondershop is affordable without sacrificing height.

Elegant and understated, these faux winterberry stems add a subtle pop of color to shelves and table settings. They come with a clear glass bottle, but you can also style them in a vase of your choice.

Give your couch or bed an update for the holiday season with this tassel-adorned tufted throw pillow. Choose between cream, forest green and red — or get all three.

Fill your home with the festive scents of cypress, juniper, pine, eucalyptus and bergamot. This soy and paraffin wax candle comes in a ceramic Fair Isle-embossed jar you can reuse once the candle’s 28-hour burn time runs out.

Get cozy with a super soft and stylish new throw blanket in your choice of natural beige, cream, red or green. The sweater-knit pattern of stripes and bobbles add a textural element to any space.

Make decorating for the holidays a little easier with a pre-lit Christmas tree that you can use year after year. With 500 super bright clear lights, this tree will dazzle in any room.

This adorable ornament, shaped like a vintage mailbox, features tiny hinges and a knob in a glowing copper finish. Stamped with the text “Letters to Santa,” it has a loop and black velvet ribbon to easily hang on your tree.

No matter what holiday you celebrate, this gleaming gold wreath brings some seasonal cheer to any space. A halo of velvet stars, glitter moons and scintillating pompoms circle a gold string with a top loop for easy hanging.

Get your furry friends in on the holiday cheer with a new dog bed made of ultra-soft tartan plaid fabric. The cover is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Add some rustic charm to your home with a string of rattan star LED lights. Choose between brown or white stars, both made for indoor or outdoor use with warm-toned, long-lasting lights.

This dreidel-shaped pillow lends a playful touch to any space while celebrating one of Hanukkah’s most iconic activities. The 100 percent cotton exterior features plenty of tassels and embroidery in shades of blue and white for some extra visual interest.

Cotton napkins add an extra special touch to holiday place settings, and this pack of fringed green table linens will instantly elevate any meal.

Sure, you could always go for Santa or snowflake wrapping paper, but something about this minimalistic black and gold deer-printed paper makes presents look especially luxurious.

One of the best parts of holiday decor shopping is the selection of seasonal candles, and this pomegranate and cedar option gives your home a sweet and soothing scent.

How adorable are these plush penguins? Treat your favorite pup to this two-pack of squeaky toys suitable for fetch and solo play.