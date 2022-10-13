Target announced early Black Friday sale details — plus deals you can already shop

The winter holidays may still seem far away, but retailers aren't waiting to kick off the season of sales. Target released early Black Friday deals to help you get a headstart on your holiday shopping, with savings up to 50% off on tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more.

When do Target Black Friday deals start?

Target unveiled its Black Friday sale details and a first batch of early deals Monday, Oct. 10 — three weeks earlier than last year. Target’s early Black Friday sale will include weekly deals, which will refresh every Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend, according to a press release from the retailer.

In addition to these weeklong deals, Target is also bringing back its Deal of the Day program. Running now through Dec. 24, these deals will offer deep one-day discounts on top brands such as Apple, KitchenAid and Nintendo, according to the release.

“By making our Black Friday deals available even earlier this year, and bringing back our popular Deal of the Day, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for everything they want and need this holiday season,” said Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief growth officer, in the release.

Does Target price match Black Friday deals?

Target is also offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee. Running now through Dec. 24, it allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.

Other seasonal deals include 5% off with Target RedCard and special offers through the Target Circle loyalty program.

Whether you’re eager to get your holiday shopping done early or just want to stock up on everyday essentials, we’ve rounded up 12 of the best early Target Black Friday deals you can shop now.

Early Target Black Friday deals

With almost 300 five-star reviews, this top-rated digital air fryer has 12 one-tap cooking functions designed to help you make whatever you’re craving without any extra fuss. Buy it online for 47% off this week!

Perfect for dorm or apartment living, this slim Keurig model is less than five inches wide. It comes in six colors, so you can match it to any space, and it's a steal right now at 50% off.

Designed with auto-exposure mode, close-up shooting and a dedicated selfie mode, this Fujifilm instant camera comes in six stylish colors and has everything you need to get the perfect shot. It also makes a great gift for teens!

One reviewer writes that this electric griddle is "easy to cook on and even easier to clean and keep clean.” With a large 10-inch by 20-inch nonstick cooking surface, it can help feed the whole family this holiday season.

Portable speakers are great for entertaining and traveling, and right now you can snag this one for just under $25. Designed to be waterproof and ultra-durable with up to 12 hours of battery life, the black version of this bluetooth speaker is 50% off. One reviewer says it’s “exactly what I hoped for.”

This smart TV comes equipped with 4k Ultra HD display and over half a million movies and TV episodes to stream. Save $150 when you buy it this week, and get easy access to live TV and all your favorite streaming channels.

Designed to look as good as it sounds, this soundbar from LG has a built-in subwoofer, features wood-tone side panels and has a premium fabric-wrapped design. Save $80 when you buy it now.

Save $50 on the top-rated Apple AirPods Pro. Designed to be noise-cancelling, sweat and water-resistant, and with transparency mode so you can decide how you want to interact with the world, it’s no wonder these AirPods have more than 4,000 five-star customer ratings.

Lightweight, portable and easy to store, this ping pong table is fun for the whole family and is a great deal at more than 50% off. It even comes with ping pong balls and a pair of paddles.

Save $52 on some fun for your little one with with this interactive sit-to-stand learning walker. Featuring a control panel, colorful lights, and a ball game, the walker is designed to captivate kids ages 12 months and up while teaching them correct walking posture.

This blender’s powerful 1000-watt motor is designed to crush, blend, puree and process foods with ease. It’s also equipped with a safety feature that prevents the blades from spinning without the lid attached, so you don’t have to worry about any accidental splatter.

With features like hands-free, voice-activated printing and wireless printing from your smart device, this all-in-one printer, copier and scanner is designed to make your life easier. Even better, it helps reduce waste by using refillable ink tanks instead of cartridges, and it comes with up to two years of ink in the box.