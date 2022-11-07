10 Target Advent calendars to help you get in the holiday spirit — starting at $10

The countdown to Christmas may not officially begin until Dec. 1, but we’ve already got our eyes on the array of creative and affordable Advent calendars available this season.

Advent calendars are a fun tradition that can help add excitement to the holidays, and Target is one of the retailers that we've noticed has a particularly impressive selection. Whether you want to count down with classic chocolate from Lindt, LEGO sets or toys for your furry friend, there's something for everyone to love. And with plenty of Advent calendars under $25, your wallet will love it, too.

From family-friendly games to a rock, mineral and fossil set, we’ve rounded up 10 unique Advent calendars from Target to shop now — starting at $10.

Ideal for the science lover in your life, this Advent calendar doubles as a STEM toy and includes 24 different rocks, gems and fossils that we think would make great collector's items. Kids will love the final piece in the calendar, which must be unearthed from a mini dig brick.

The classic chocolate Advent calendar gets a cute makeover with these Lindt teddy bear chocolates. Featuring crowd-pleasing flavors like milk chocolate and hazelnut, the calendar would make a great gift for kids and adults alike.

This construct-and-play Advent calendar can help your child’s imagination soar. The 24 mini-builds include characters, activities and accessories to make a festive holiday market they’ll want to play with all year long.

This cat toy Advent calendar includes a frilly wand teaser, assorted balls and adorable holiday plushies infused with catnip to provide hours of entertainment for your feline friend.

Create your custom Advent calendar with this set of 25 mini stockings. Stuff the stockings with candy, crafts or other special treasures, or hang them as-is to add a festive touch to of holiday decor.

For the sock-lover or cozy connoisseur, this 15-day Advent calendar includes both crew and low-cut socks in fun, festive patterns. Check out a similar option for men here.

Because your furry family member deserves some holiday excitement, too! This Advent calendar includes 12 dog toys in festive colors and prints and is ideal for smaller breeds, says the brand. Keep your pup entertained with a new ball, tug rope or plush toy every day.

Unbox fun for the whole family with this magic trick Advent calendar. Each of the 24 mini boxes contains the materials for a unique trick (instructions included). It's perfect for holiday game nights and beyond.

Great for kids or the kid inside of you, this bestselling Disney Advent calendar includes 24 mini-toys featuring Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Princesses and more. “If you have a Disney fan in your life, this is the perfect gift,” writes one reviewer.

The trinkets in this unique ballerina Advent calendar create a winter-themed charm bracelet. Open the trays of the suitcase each day to get a gold-tone bracelet and charms to attach. By Christmas day, you’ll have a gorgeous bracelet to show off!