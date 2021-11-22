Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During the colder seasons, there are few wardrobe pieces that we wear more often than our jeans. And if your denim collection is in need of a refresh, you're in luck, because retailers like Madewell, Levi's and Gap are all marking down top-rated and bestselling pairs ahead of Black Friday.

No matter which side of the denim debate that you fall on — whether you're a loyal skinny jeans lover or someone who is looking to try out the mom jeans trend — you can find deals on a pair that will suit your style.

To make it easier for you, we combed through the early Black Friday denim discounts to find some of our favorites. From Levi's to Old Navy, here are 13 jean deals to shop now.

During Levi's Indigo Friday Sale, you can score 40% off jeans, jackets and other fashion staples across the brand's site. And, as an added bonus, the retailer is also offering free shipping on all orders. So it's the perfect time to add a pair of Levi's flattering Wedgie Fit jeans to your wardrobe.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can score 35% off your purchase at Old Navy. These jeans are perfect for anyone who loves the high-rise fit — the waistband is a whole inch higher than the brand's other extra high-waisted styles.

Not only are these jeans super comfortable (they're Levi's softest jeans ever), but they also feature a tummy-slimming panel and are made with Sculpt fabrication to help contour your curves and lengthen your legs.

You'll save 30% on Madewell's bestselling Perfect Vintage Jeans when you use the code OHJOY at checkout. With retro details like seamed and pleated front pockets, these jeans feel just like the ones your mom wore back in the '80s — except they're much cooler.

That same code will also get you a 30% discount on this bestselling pair. Available in petite, regular and tall size, these jeans feel like a trendy pick, thanks to the subtle flare at the bottom of the leg.

Available in seven different washes, these shaping jeans feature a stylish straight-leg design and a comfortable waistband. Even better, you can get them for under $40 during Levi's sale.

Good American is offering a 25% site-wide discount with the code BF25. So you can score a discount on these jeans, which are made with recovery fabric to hold their shape even after plenty of wears.

Originally invented by Levi Strauss in 1873, Levi's 501s have stood the test of time and are arguably some of the most iconic jeans on the market. Grab this pair, which come in a medium or dark wash, while they're on sale.

There's been a lot of fuss about skinny jeans lately, but if you're holding strong to your love for the style, we don't blame you. This pair is a prime example of just how stylish they can be. One reviewer called them "absolutely perfect jeans," while another said that they were "Gap's best skinny jean style of all time."

You can also save on these slouchy, straight-leg jeans, which will pair perfectly with a cozy sweatshirt and sneakers for casual outings.

These jeans are nearly 60% off right now, bringing the price down to just $20. The plus-size jeans come in seven different washes to suit your personal style.

Add some color to your denim collection with these jeans, which come in fun shades like red, yellow and pink.

"I LOVE these jeans," wrote one reviewer. "They are stretchy, but don't look or feel like typical 'stretchy' jeans — they actually feel like denim. They are comfortable, yet have a good shape."

