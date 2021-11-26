Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While big retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy have been dropping Black Friday deals for weeks now, some of the best discounts and sales of the season weren't revealed until today. And that includes deals on products that we rarely see on sale.

Items that we would normally splurge on, like Olaplex hair treatments, Dyson vacuums and Lululemon leggings are majorly discounted for the holiday. And brands that hardly ever host sales, like Parachute or Glossier, are marking down items across the sites to celebrate the big day.

There's no telling when these items will go on sale again, so you're going to want to act fast to take advantage of these rare deals on shopper-loved products.

Rare Black Friday beauty and fashion deals

Any beauty lover would be thrilled to unwrap this makeup set from Glossier. The set, which is only available through Monday, includes four fan favorites from the brand, like the Perfecting Skin Tint and Cloud Paint blush.

This bundle, which features some of Olaplex's top products (including the No. 6 Bond Smoother, No. 0 treatment and the TODAY-loved No. 3 Hair Protector), is marked down by $25.

Use the code BLKFRI21 to score 20% off Kérastase's Bain Densité Shampoo. Made for those with thinning hair, it features ingredients like hyaluronic acid, gluco peptide and ceramides, which the brand says helps to strengthen and plump hair.

The cold, winter weather can wreak havoc on your complexion. Keep your skin hydrated all season long with this set of Glossier hydrating essentials. The kit is currently 30% off and comes with a cleanser, serum, moisturizer and mask.

Shoppers wait all year for Lululemon to reveal its Black Friday deals — and this year's lineup did not disappoint. The brand is marking down so many customer favorites, including its popular Wunder Under leggings. You can score this pair, which is made from breathable and sweat-wicking fabric, for nearly $30 off.

The Lululemon sale is also a great opportunity to stock up on comfortable basics for the season. This long-sleeve shirt is already sold out in multiple sizes, so you're going to want to grab it while you still can. It has a scooped hem to provide a little more coverage in the back.

Spanx is hosting a rare sitewide sale, so you can score 20% off tons of must-haves, including the bestselling Faux Leather Leggings. The ultra-flattering leggings have a contoured Power Waistband to flatten your stomach and lift your backside.

During Skims’ Bi-Annual Sale, you can save big on the brand’s bestsellers. Select colors of the comfortable Outdoor Basics leggings are just $36 right now.

Home essentials company Parachute is currently hosting a 20% off sitewide event, which is a pretty big deal considering that the brand only holds a sale like this two times per year. We suggest treating yourself to one of its luxuriously soft robes.

Rare Black Friday home and lifestyle deals

Away's suitcases are a top pick for frequent travelers, thanks to the roomy interior and sleek design. This carry-on suitcase features two inner compartments and can be expanded to fit anything you pick up on your trip.

Whether you're headed into the office or out on a day trip, you can fit everything you need in this tote. It can hold a 15-inch laptop and has a detachable interior zip pouch and key clip strap to help you keep everything organized.

Dyson is one of the biggest names in the cleaning space, but its vacuums can be pricey and it's not every day that you'll find them for a discount. But this Black Friday, we've seen deals on many of the brand's top offerings. Save $50 on the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, which has a soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized head for carpets.

If you've been pining after Le Creuset's popular sauteuse ovens, you can finally grab one and save. The pot is perfect for making stews, casseroles and other one-pot meals and is currently marked down at multiple retailers.

Peloton's at-home bike is one of the most buzzed-about fitness products of the last few years and you can add one to your home gym during the brand's Black Friday sale. The company is offering $350 off the Bike+, as well as free set-up and delivery. If you order it today, it should arrive in the next two weeks (just in time for the holidays).

For more of the best Black Friday 2021 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!