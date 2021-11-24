Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lululemon doesn't typically have sales throughout the year, so it's no surprise that interest is steadily increasing around the topic the closer we get to Black Friday. (To put it in context, search for "Does Lululemon have a Black Friday sale?" grew over 1000% in the last seven days, according to Google Trends. We're thrilled to report that Lululemon's Black Friday sale officially kicks off on bright and early tomorrow, Nov. 25, at 12 a.m. PST and lasts until Nov. 29.

Even better, the brand low-key dropped some major deals in their "We Made Too Much" section ahead of the biggest shopping days of the year. From bestselling high-rise tights to "buttery soft" sports bras to cropped hoodies, consider this your golden opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping before everyone else.

Best Lululemon deals ahead of Black Friday

Don't sweat it! You'll feel more than comfortable during your yoga and cycling class thanks to the buttery fabric of this sports bra. It also offers light support to get you through your strenuous activities with comfort.

Meant for the woman who love high-intensity training, these high-rise leggings are super breathable and have water-wicking features — which means you'll magically remain dry after a sweaty workout session.

This tie-dye sweater is on major sale right now at half-off, but no surprise, it's selling out fast! One of the great things about this hoodie is that it works as a great transitional piece, so you can wear it casually with your go-to joggers or under your favorite beige coat for an elevated athleisure look.

Get active with these shorts next time you go running on the treadmill. The Nulux fabric will make you feel comfortable and ready to take on the barbell.

When the weather gets extra chilly, pull up these high-rise joggers designed with soft, stretchy French terry fabric.

This mesh-on-mesh jacket will make you feel refreshed after a workout thanks to its breathable material. Pair it with your favorite layers and leggings for a super trendy workout sesh.

Looking for something more vibrant? These tights will motivate you to squat deeper while looking super chic in the gym. The tights offer a high-waisted silhouette and side pockets to drop in your headphones.

This racerback bra is so light, it's practically weightless. Made specifically for a smaller cup size (A to C), the sweat-wicking material also has plenty of stretch and shape retention.

For those days when you don't want to put too much effort in your wardrobe selection, this pick will do the trick. The midi dress features side pockets and a hidden pocket to stash your keys and credit card. So many pockets!

In need of some flexibility during your off-duty days? These high-rise crop pants are super versatile and can be worn anywhere from the meditation studio to the movies. In other words, these were truly made for easygoing days.

Workout like a pro in these bright pants. You can wear your ankle weights without problem thanks to their cropped design. They're also made with super breathable, fast-drying Everlux material and comes with a hidden pocket on the waistband to keep your essentials safe and secure.

Sometimes you just need a singular piece to feel put together. This adjustable jumpsuit will take you from baggage claim to your destination with comfort and ease.

These cool-toned camo shorts will empower you to keep exercising. You can lunge, run or squat with ease with its Luxtreme fabric, a material that is supportive, breathable and has four-way stretch.

Elevate your gym attire with this caramel jacket that offers water-repellent and abrasion-resistant properties. It will quickly become your favorite outerwear to pair with your workout gear.

A classic chino with all the comfortable qualities, these shorts are equipped with secured pockets to keep his belongings safe. Wear it with a polo shirt for a more formal look or keep it casual with a hoodie.

These ivory pants will become your man's new travel uniform. It has a minimalist design to match most of his shirts and sweaters while keeping the same functionality.

Don't let your hair get in the way of your training. Keep it in place with this pink headband that won't slide off. It features a grip to keep it in place while you are moving around or jumping ropes.

This long-sleeve shirt is built for the man looking to sweat for hours. Take it for a run and test the seams that reduce chafing.

Another classic pair to pack for his next backpacking trip across Europe, these chino shorts feature a cord-textured and sweat-wicking fabric to keep him dry for hours.

Every athlete needs this kit in their backpack. It includes everything from deodorant with soothing aloe, dry shampoo, a face mist and basic balm to get you from sweaty to ready in minutes.

These online-exclusive tights are great to wear underneath your running shorts during colder stretches. Made with ergonomically designed materials and plenty of ventilation, this weightless, quick-drying essential is a necessity to go the distance (literally and figuratively).

Feel the breeze in this breathable tank top with minimal seams to reduce chafe. The relaxed construction offers comfort while you focus on doing your repetitions and ab exercises.

